IMPORTANT: Scheduled System Upgrade Notification

Dear Members:

In our best efforts to provide an excellent service to all of our members, China Southern's FFP system is scheduled for upgrade and maintenance from 0:00 am June 26 to 8:00 am on June 27, 2020. During the upgrade, China Southern's official website and mobile APP will only provide member account information query service, all other operation services will be suspended.

Member operation services includes: Member Enrollment, Mileage Accrual/Retroclaim, Mileage Redemption, Identity Authentication, Nominee Management, Profile Management, Account Merge, Password Reset, Tier Upgrade, etc.

If you need to redeem a flight of this date urgently, please call 95539 for processing. Redemption service of flights other than this date will be suspended during the upgrade, and will be available once the upgrade is completed.

Thank you for your support!

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

June 24, 2020