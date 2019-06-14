China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
0
06/14/2019 | 06:44am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for May 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for May 2019 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
In May 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 8.71% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 7.27%, 13.50% and 11.92%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 9.54%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 8.02%, 16.19% and 12.89%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 81.41%, representing an increase of 0.61 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, the passenger load factor for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 0.57 percentage point, 1.76 percentage points and 0.70 percentage point, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in May 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 3.62% as compared to the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 1.13% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 51.99%, representing a decrease of 1.28 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.
In May 2019, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Dalian-Tianjin-Lanzhou-Tianjin-Dalian route (seven flights per week) since 5 May 2019, Beijing-Fuzhou-Kalibo-Fuzhou-Beijing route (three flights per week) since 16 May 2019 and
1
Wuhan-Istanbul-Wuhan route (three flights per week) since 29 May 2019.
In May 2019, the Group introduced five aircraft, including one A320NEO aircraft, two A321NEO aircraft, one B777-300ER aircraft and one B787-9 aircraft, and terminated the lease of six A320 aircraft and one EMB-190 aircraft. As of the end of May 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 849 aircraft as set out below:
Aircraft Model
Self-owned
Finance Lease
Operating Lease
Subtotal
Airbus 380 Series
3
2
0
5
Airbus 330 Series
10
30
9
49
Airbus 320 Series
94
88
129
311
Boeing 787 Series
4
22
7
33
Boeing 777 Series
8
16
0
24
Boeing 737 Series
156
82
163
401
Boeing 747 Series
2
0
0
2
EMB190 Series
6
0
18
24
Total
283
240
326
849
KEY OPERATION DATA OF MAY 2019
May 2019
Cumulative 2019
Month-on-
Capacity
Month
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
("MoM")
Change
Amount
(%)
Change
(%)
(%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
15,665.78
3.46
8.02
78,014.95
8.48
Regional
318.33
4.12
16.19
1,496.33
13.44
International
6,757.93
-4.04
12.89
34,936.09
14.36
Total
22,742.04
1.12
9.54
114,447.37
10.28
RTK (in million)
Domestic
1,530.07
3.72
6.81
7,517.92
7.26
Regional
30.37
4.10
15.16
141.84
13.09
International
1,107.11
-0.83
7.49
5,363.50
8.47
Total
2,667.55
1.79
7.18
13,023.26
7.82
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
138.93
6.17
-1.72
654.50
-3.19
Regional
2.09
-0.35
1.55
10.38
6.89
International
508.78
2.79
1.93
2,299.56
1.62
Total
649.80
3.49
1.13
2,964.43
0.53
2
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
10,470.58
4.19
6.98
51,305.73
6.98
Regional
233.72
0.03
12.31
1,138.28
11.57
International
1,606.23
-3.28
12.44
8,188.08
12.67
Total
12,310.53
3.07
7.76
60,632.09
7.80
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
85.46
4.77
-3.31
404.80
-4.64
Regional
1.85
-0.01
2.46
9.17
7.92
International
59.35
3.49
3.81
266.72
3.53
Total
146.65
4.19
-0.48
680.69
-1.44
May 2019
Cumulative 2019
Capacity
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
Change
Change
Amount
(%)
(%)
(%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
19,149.34
4.86
7.27
94,588.22
8.73
Regional
418.88
7.31
13.50
1,953.94
10.60
International
8,368.52
-0.95
11.92
42,008.39
13.23
Total
27,936.74
3.08
8.71
138,550.55
10.08
ATK (in million)
Domestic
2,159.42
4.55
6.06
10,756.15
8.58
Regional
47.75
8.35
13.50
224.46
10.94
International
1,556.88
-1.32
8.06
7,710.90
9.49
Total
3,764.05
2.08
6.97
18,691.51
8.99
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
435.98
3.33
1.53
2,243.21
8.05
Regional
10.05
12.46
13.54
48.60
12.20
International
803.71
-1.66
4.68
3,930.15
6.13
Total
1,249.75
0.13
3.62
6,221.96
6.86
May 2019
Cumulative 2019
Load Factor
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Figure
Change
Change
Figure
(Percentage
(%)
(Percentage
(Percentage
(%)
Points)
Points)
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
81.81
-1.10
0.57
82.48
-0.19
Regional
76.00
-2.32
1.76
76.58
1.92
International
80.75
-2.60
0.70
83.16
0.82
Total
81.41
-1.57
0.61
82.60
0.15
3
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
31.87
0.85
-1.05
29.18
-3.39
Regional
20.78
-2.67
-2.45
21.36
-1.06
International
63.30
2.74
-1.70
58.51
-2.60
Total
51.99
1.68
-1.28
47.64
-3.00
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
70.86
-0.56
0.49
69.89
-0.86
Regional
63.60
-2.60
0.92
63.19
1.20
International
71.11
0.35
-0.38
69.56
-0.66
Total
70.87
-0.21
0.14
69.67
-0.76
Notes:
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
