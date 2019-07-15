China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for June 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for June 2019 of China Southern

Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In June 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.45% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.04%, 14.34% and 11.19%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 11.05%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.30%, 17.59% and 12.46%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 82.87%, representing an increase of 0.45 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, the passenger load factor for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 0.20 percentage point, 2.13 percentage points and 0.94 percentage point, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in June 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 6.37% as compared to the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 1.37% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 51.46%, representing a decrease of 4.03 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.