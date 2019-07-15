China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
07/15/2019 | 08:10am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for June 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for June 2019 of China Southern
Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
In June 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.45% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.04%, 14.34% and 11.19%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 11.05%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.30%, 17.59% and 12.46%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 82.87%, representing an increase of 0.45 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, the passenger load factor for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 0.20 percentage point, 2.13 percentage points and 0.94 percentage point, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in June 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 6.37% as compared to the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 1.37% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 51.46%, representing a decrease of 4.03 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.
Xiamen-Yangon-Xiamen route (two flights per week) since 22 June 2019, Zhengzhou-London-Zhengzhou route (two flights per week) since 25 June 2019 and Tianjin-Yinchuan-Tianjin route (four flights per week) since 30 June 2019.
In June 2019, the Group introduced four aircraft, including two A320NEO aircraft, one A350-900 aircraft and one B787-9 aircraft, and terminated the lease of four aircraft, including two A319 aircraft, one A320 aircraft and one A330-200 aircraft. As of the end of June 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 849 aircraft as set out below:
Aircraft Model
Self-owned
Finance Lease
Operating Lease
Subtotal
Airbus 380 Series
3
2
0
5
Airbus 350 Series
0
1
0
1
Airbus 330 Series
10
30
8
48
Airbus 320 Series
94
88
128
310
Boeing 787 Series
4
23
7
34
Boeing 777 Series
8
16
0
24
Boeing 737 Series
156
82
163
401
Boeing 747 Series
2
0
0
2
EMB190 Series
6
0
18
24
Total
283
242
324
849
KEY OPERATION DATA OF JUNE 2019
June 2019
Cumulative 2019
Month-on-
Capacity
Month
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
("MoM")
Change
Amount
(%)
Change
(%)
(%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
15,453.20
-1.36
10.30
93,468.15
8.78
Regional
314.09
-1.33
17.59
1,810.42
14.14
International
6,995.79
3.52
12.46
41,931.87
14.04
Total
22,763.08
0.09
11.05
137,210.45
10.40
RTK (in million)
Domestic
1,507.14
-1.50
9.40
9,025.06
7.61
Regional
29.90
-1.55
17.48
171.74
13.83
International
1,099.19
-0.72
5.38
6,462.69
7.93
Total
2,636.23
-1.17
7.77
15,659.49
7.81
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
138.36
-0.41
1.81
792.86
-2.36
2
Regional
2.11
0.85
14.81
12.49
8.15
International
484.52
-4.77
-2.30
2,784.08
0.92
Total
624.99
-3.82
-1.37
3,589.43
0.20
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
10,276.40
-1.85
8.77
61,582.13
7.27
Regional
226.35
-3.15
10.46
1,364.63
11.39
International
1,637.71
1.96
12.79
9,825.79
12.69
Total
12,140.46
-1.38
9.32
72,772.55
8.05
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
84.28
-1.38
-0.78
489.07
-4.00
Regional
1.84
-0.72
10.63
11.00
8.36
International
55.81
-5.97
0.07
322.53
2.92
Total
141.92
-3.23
-0.32
822.61
-1.25
June 2019
Cumulative 2019
Capacity
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
Change
Change
Amount
(%)
(%)
(%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
18,597.14
-2.88
10.04
113,185.37
8.94
Regional
408.84
-2.40
14.34
2,362.78
11.23
International
8,460.82
1.10
11.19
50,469.21
12.88
Total
27,466.80
-1.68
10.45
166,017.36
10.14
ATK (in million)
Domestic
2,084.35
-3.48
9.22
12,840.50
8.69
Regional
46.36
-2.91
14.65
270.82
11.56
International
1,555.75
-0.07
8.71
9,266.66
9.36
Total
3,686.47
-2.06
9.07
22,377.98
9.00
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
410.61
-5.82
6.01
2,653.82
7.73
Regional
9.57
-4.85
15.88
58.17
12.79
International
794.28
-1.17
6.44
4,724.43
6.18
Total
1,214.45
-2.82
6.37
7,436.42
6.78
June 2019
Cumulative 2019
Load Factor
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Figure
Change
Change
Figure
(Percentage
(%)
(Percentage
(Percentage
(%)
Points)
Points)
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
83.09
1.28
0.20
82.58
-0.12
3
Regional
76.82
0.82
2.13
76.62
1.96
International
82.68
1.93
0.94
83.08
0.84
Total
82.87
1.46
0.45
82.65
0.20
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
33.70
1.83
-1.39
29.88
-3.09
Regional
22.03
1.25
-0.21
21.47
-0.92
International
61.00
-2.30
-5.46
58.93
-3.07
Total
51.46
-0.53
-4.03
48.27
-3.17
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
72.31
1.45
0.11
70.29
-0.70
Regional
64.50
0.90
1.55
63.41
1.26
International
70.65
-0.46
-2.24
69.74
-0.92
Total
71.51
0.64
-0.87
69.98
-0.77
Notes:
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Xie Bing
Company Secretary
Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China
15 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Wang Chang Shun, Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Zheng Fan, Gu Hui Zhong, Tan Jin Song and Jiao Shu Ge as independent non-executive Directors.
