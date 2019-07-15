Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
  Report  
China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

07/15/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for June 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for June 2019 of China Southern

Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In June 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.45% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.04%, 14.34% and 11.19%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 11.05%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.30%, 17.59% and 12.46%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 82.87%, representing an increase of 0.45 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, the passenger load factor for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 0.20 percentage point, 2.13 percentage points and 0.94 percentage point, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in June 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 6.37% as compared to the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 1.37% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 51.46%, representing a decrease of 4.03 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.

In June 2019, the Group has

newly launched

the

following

major routes:

Guangzhou-Urumqi-Vienna-Urumqi-Guangzhou route (three

flights

per

week)

and

Changsha-Nairobi-Changsha route

(two flights per

week)

since

11

June

2019,

1

Xiamen-Yangon-Xiamen route (two flights per week) since 22 June 2019, Zhengzhou-London-Zhengzhou route (two flights per week) since 25 June 2019 and Tianjin-Yinchuan-Tianjin route (four flights per week) since 30 June 2019.

In June 2019, the Group introduced four aircraft, including two A320NEO aircraft, one A350-900 aircraft and one B787-9 aircraft, and terminated the lease of four aircraft, including two A319 aircraft, one A320 aircraft and one A330-200 aircraft. As of the end of June 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 849 aircraft as set out below:

Aircraft Model

Self-owned

Finance Lease

Operating Lease

Subtotal

Airbus 380 Series

3

2

0

5

Airbus 350 Series

0

1

0

1

Airbus 330 Series

10

30

8

48

Airbus 320 Series

94

88

128

310

Boeing 787 Series

4

23

7

34

Boeing 777 Series

8

16

0

24

Boeing 737 Series

156

82

163

401

Boeing 747 Series

2

0

0

2

EMB190 Series

6

0

18

24

Total

283

242

324

849

KEY OPERATION DATA OF JUNE 2019

June 2019

Cumulative 2019

Month-on-

Capacity

Month

YoY

YoY Change

Amount

("MoM")

Change

Amount

(%)

Change

(%)

(%)

RPK (in million)

Domestic

15,453.20

-1.36

10.30

93,468.15

8.78

Regional

314.09

-1.33

17.59

1,810.42

14.14

International

6,995.79

3.52

12.46

41,931.87

14.04

Total

22,763.08

0.09

11.05

137,210.45

10.40

RTK (in million)

Domestic

1,507.14

-1.50

9.40

9,025.06

7.61

Regional

29.90

-1.55

17.48

171.74

13.83

International

1,099.19

-0.72

5.38

6,462.69

7.93

Total

2,636.23

-1.17

7.77

15,659.49

7.81

RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

138.36

-0.41

1.81

792.86

-2.36

2

Regional

2.11

0.85

14.81

12.49

8.15

International

484.52

-4.77

-2.30

2,784.08

0.92

Total

624.99

-3.82

-1.37

3,589.43

0.20

Passengers carried (in thousand)

Domestic

10,276.40

-1.85

8.77

61,582.13

7.27

Regional

226.35

-3.15

10.46

1,364.63

11.39

International

1,637.71

1.96

12.79

9,825.79

12.69

Total

12,140.46

-1.38

9.32

72,772.55

8.05

Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)

Domestic

84.28

-1.38

-0.78

489.07

-4.00

Regional

1.84

-0.72

10.63

11.00

8.36

International

55.81

-5.97

0.07

322.53

2.92

Total

141.92

-3.23

-0.32

822.61

-1.25

June 2019

Cumulative 2019

Capacity

MoM

YoY

YoY Change

Amount

Change

Change

Amount

(%)

(%)

(%)

ASK (in million)

Domestic

18,597.14

-2.88

10.04

113,185.37

8.94

Regional

408.84

-2.40

14.34

2,362.78

11.23

International

8,460.82

1.10

11.19

50,469.21

12.88

Total

27,466.80

-1.68

10.45

166,017.36

10.14

ATK (in million)

Domestic

2,084.35

-3.48

9.22

12,840.50

8.69

Regional

46.36

-2.91

14.65

270.82

11.56

International

1,555.75

-0.07

8.71

9,266.66

9.36

Total

3,686.47

-2.06

9.07

22,377.98

9.00

ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

410.61

-5.82

6.01

2,653.82

7.73

Regional

9.57

-4.85

15.88

58.17

12.79

International

794.28

-1.17

6.44

4,724.43

6.18

Total

1,214.45

-2.82

6.37

7,436.42

6.78

June 2019

Cumulative 2019

Load Factor

MoM

YoY

YoY Change

Figure

Change

Change

Figure

(Percentage

(%)

(Percentage

(Percentage

(%)

Points)

Points)

Points)

Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)

Domestic

83.09

1.28

0.20

82.58

-0.12

3

Regional

76.82

0.82

2.13

76.62

1.96

International

82.68

1.93

0.94

83.08

0.84

Total

82.87

1.46

0.45

82.65

0.20

Cargo and Mail Load Factor

Domestic

33.70

1.83

-1.39

29.88

-3.09

Regional

22.03

1.25

-0.21

21.47

-0.92

International

61.00

-2.30

-5.46

58.93

-3.07

Total

51.46

-0.53

-4.03

48.27

-3.17

Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)

Domestic

72.31

1.45

0.11

70.29

-0.70

Regional

64.50

0.90

1.55

63.41

1.26

International

70.65

-0.46

-2.24

69.74

-0.92

Total

71.51

0.64

-0.87

69.98

-0.77

Notes:

  1. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  2. "RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  3. "RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  4. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  5. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  6. "ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
  8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
  9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By order of the Board

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Xie Bing

Company Secretary

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

15 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Wang Chang Shun, Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Zheng Fan, Gu Hui Zhong, Tan Jin Song and Jiao Shu Ge as independent non-executive Directors.

4

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:09:09 UTC
