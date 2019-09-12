China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA AND FURTHER INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES UNDER FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

AND FURTHER INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES UNDER FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for August 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for August 2019 of China Southern

Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In August 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.17% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic and international routes increased by 9.54%, and 12.21%, respectively, and passenger capacity for regional routes decreased by 3.15%, as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 10.35%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic and international routes increased by 8.66% and 15.05%, respectively, and passenger traffic for regional routes decreased by 6.10%, as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 85.99%, representing an increase of 0.14 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, passenger load factor for domestic and regional routes decreased by 0.70 percentage point and 2.42 percentage points, respectively, and passenger load factor for international routes increased by 2.12 percentage points, as compared to the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in August 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 5.53% as compared to the same period last