China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA AND FURTHER INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES UNDER FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
0
09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
AND FURTHER INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES UNDER FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for August 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for August 2019 of China Southern
Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
In August 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.17% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic and international routes increased by 9.54%, and 12.21%, respectively, and passenger capacity for regional routes decreased by 3.15%, as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 10.35%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic and international routes increased by 8.66% and 15.05%, respectively, and passenger traffic for regional routes decreased by 6.10%, as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 85.99%, representing an increase of 0.14 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, passenger load factor for domestic and regional routes decreased by 0.70 percentage point and 2.42 percentage points, respectively, and passenger load factor for international routes increased by 2.12 percentage points, as compared to the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in August 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 5.53% as compared to the same period last
1
year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 3.09% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 49.04%, representing a decrease of 4.36 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.
In August 2019, the Group has newly launched the following major route: Changsha-Nagoya-Changsha route (two flights per week) since 1 August 2019.
In August 2019, the Group introduced four aircraft, including one A321NEO aircraft, one A320NEO aircraft, one B777-300ER aircraft and one B787-9 aircraft, and terminated the lease of two aircraft, including one A319 aircraft and one EMB190 aircraft. As of the end of August 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 852 aircraft as set out below:
Aircraft Model
Self-owned
Finance Lease
Operating Lease
Subtotal
Airbus 380 Series
3
2
0
5
Airbus 350 Series
0
1
0
1
Airbus 330 Series
10
30
8
48
Airbus 320 Series
94
90
129
313
Boeing 787 Series
4
24
7
35
Boeing 777 Series
8
17
0
25
Boeing 737 Series
156
82
163
401
Boeing 747 Series
2
0
0
2
EMB190 Series
6
0
16
22
Total
283
246
323
852
KEY OPERATION DATA OF AUGUST 2019
August 2019
Cumulative 2019
Month-on-
Capacity
Month
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
("MoM")
Change
Amount
(%)
Change
(%)
(%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
18,523.90
4.97
8.66
129,639.56
9.07
Regional
295.22
-12.83
-6.10
2,444.34
11.08
International
8,287.43
4.45
15.05
58,153.42
14.26
Total
27,106.54
4.58
10.35
190,237.32
10.63
RTK (in million)
Domestic
1,739.63
4.60
8.10
12,427.79
8.00
Regional
27.86
-12.18
-4.10
231.32
11.29
International
1,198.73
0.78
5.67
8,850.88
7.53
2
Total
2,966.21
2.84
6.98
21,509.98
7.84
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
151.78
13.68
4.85
1,078.15
-0.92
Regional
2.41
-0.96
17.61
17.34
11.18
International
488.19
-3.75
-5.40
3,779.51
-0.22
Total
642.38
-0.13
-3.09
4,875.00
-0.34
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
12,247.14
5.38
7.58
85,451.71
7.60
Regional
219.31
-12.56
-7.91
1,834.76
8.77
International
1,969.65
6.02
18.13
13,653.22
14.03
Total
14,436.10
5.13
8.63
100,939.68
8.45
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
91.10
11.68
2.39
661.76
-2.76
Regional
2.16
1.09
20.92
15.30
11.77
International
58.02
-1.84
-2.16
439.66
2.05
Total
151.29
5.93
0.81
1,116.71
-0.74
August 2019
Cumulative 2019
Capacity
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
Change
Change
Amount
(%)
(%)
(%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
21,495.46
1.06
9.54
155,951.31
9.26
Regional
383.47
-11.06
-3.15
3,177.42
9.21
International
9,642.71
1.53
12.21
69,609.02
12.58
Total
31,521.64
1.03
10.17
228,737.75
10.25
ATK (in million)
Domestic
2,423.03
1.36
9.66
17,654.16
9.02
Regional
44.93
-11.41
-0.98
366.46
10.04
International
1,679.02
0.30
7.53
12,619.69
8.93
Total
4,146.98
0.77
8.66
30,640.31
8.99
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
488.44
2.55
10.12
3,618.54
8.08
Regional
10.42
-12.55
6.94
80.50
13.11
International
811.18
-0.99
2.94
6,354.88
5.55
Total
1,310.03
0.20
5.53
10,053.92
6.51
August 2019
Cumulative 2019
Load Factor
Figure
MoM
YoY
Figure
YoY Change
Change
Change
(Percentage
(%)
(%)
(Percentage
(Percentage
Points)
3
Points)
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
86.18
3.21
-0.70
83.13
-0.14
Regional
76.99
-1.56
-2.42
76.93
1.30
International
85.94
2.4
2.12
83.54
1.22
Total
85.99
2.91
0.14
83.17
0.29
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
31.07
3.04
-1.56
29.80
-2.71
Regional
23.17
2.71
2.10
21.54
-0.37
International
60.18
-1.73
-5.30
59.47
-3.44
Total
49.04
-0.15
-4.36
48.49
-3.33
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
71.80
2.23
-1.03
70.40
-0.66
Regional
62.00
-0.55
-2.02
63.12
0.71
International
71.39
0.34
-1.26
70.14
-0.91
Total
71.53
1.44
-1.12
70.20
-0.75
Notes:
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
FURTHER INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OF OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES UNDER FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
4
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2019 in relation to the financial services framework agreement entered into by the Company (the "Announcement").
The Company would like to provide further information that the historical figures relating to other financial services fee payable by the Company to the Finance Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 and six months ended 30 June 2019 on page 5 of the Announcement shall be RMB0 million, RMB0.063 million and RMB0 million (unaudited), respectively, instead of RMB26.36 million, RMB19.45 million and RMB0 million (unaudited), respectively.
Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Xie Bing
Company Secretary
Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China
12 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Wang Chang Shun, Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Zheng Fan, Gu Hui Zhong, Tan Jin Song and Jiao Shu Ge as independent non-executive Directors.
China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:08 UTC