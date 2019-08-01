Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
China Southern Airlines : & American Airlines Announce New Airport Lounge Collaboration

08/01/2019

A new reciprocal airport lounge partnership between China Southern Airlines and American Airlines which provides new lounge access and services to First and Business Class passengers as well as Elite FFP members was officially launched on August 1.

American Airlines' 50 Admirals Club lounges located at 34 airports worldwide will be accessible to China Southern eligible passengers as well as China Southern Airlines' 38 Sky Pearl Club Lounges at 23 airports in China will be open to eligible customers of American Airlines.

Lounge locations and lounge access criteria are as follows:

Lounge Locations

China Southern Sky Pearl Club Lounges

American Airlines' Admirals Club Lounges

China: 23 airports - 38 lounges

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (2); Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport; Changchun Longjia International Airport (2); Changsha Huanghua International Airport (2); Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport (3); Haikou Meilan International Airport; Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport; Haerbin Taiping International Airport; Kunming Changshui International Airport; Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport; Guilin Liangjiang International Airport; Nanjing Lukou International Airport; Nanning Wuxu International Airport; Beijing Capital International Airport (3); Shanghai Pudong International Airport; Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport; Shenyang Taoxian International Airport (3); Jieyang Chaoshan International Airport; Sanya Phoenix International Airport; Shenzhen Baoan International Airport (3); Urumchi Diwopu International Airport (4); Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (2) and Zhuhai Jinwan Airport.

US, Canada: 27 airports - 43 lounges

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Nashville International Airport; Boston Logan International Airport; Charlotte Douglas International Airport (2); Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (2); Denver International Airport; Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (4); Newark Liberty International Airport; Honolulu International Airport; Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport (3); LaGuardia Airport; Orlando International Airport; Miami International Airport (3);

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (3); Philadelphia International Airport (4); Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (3); Pittsburgh International Airport; Raleigh-Durham International Airport; San Diego International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; Santa Ana - John Wayne Airport; St. Louis Lambert International Airport; Tampa International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Asia, Europe, Latin American：seven airports - seven lounges

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport;

Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini International Airport; Rio de Janeiro Airport; Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport; London Heathrow International Airport; Mexico City Benito Juarez International Airport and Tokyo Narita International Airport.

Lounge Access Criteria

China Southern passengers are now permitted access to Admirals Club Lounges under the following terms and conditions:

1.Flying with a local or connecting to/from international long-haul flight in First

Class marketed and operated by China Southern or American Airlines in any combination in the same day or before 6:00 am the following day and he/she is eligible to invite one more guest to the lounge;

2.Flying with a local or connecting to/from international long-haul flight in

Business Class marketed and operated by China Southern or American Airlines in any combination on the same day or before 6:00 a.m. the following day, and

3.China Southern Sky Pearl Gold members and flying with any flight marketed

and operated by China Southern or American Airlines in any combination in any cabin on the same day or before 6:00 a.m. the following day and he/she is eligible to invite one additional guest to the lounge.

Notes:

International long-haul flights are those with a scheduled flight time of five hours or more in duration;

Invited guest refers to passengers who are flying with any flight marketed and operated by China Southern or American Airlines in any combination.

Committed to its own internationalization strategy and guided by needs of its markets and passengers, China Southern will establish reciprocal lounge cooperation with additional strategic partners, offering more lounge services choices to passengers.

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

Aug 02, 2019

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 02:04:01 UTC
