Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Southern Airlines Company Limited    600029   CNE000001FG0

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(600029)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Southern Airlines : Lessor BBAM orders three 737-800 converted freighters from Boeing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

Boeing Co said on Tuesday that lessor BBAM had ordered three 737-800 converted freighters to serve the growing e-commerce market and express sectors of the air cargo market.

The planes to be converted will come from BBAM's existing fleet.

"This agreement shows how we can serve our customers by delivering efficient and reliable airplanes and a portfolio of services that extracts value throughout the life of those jets," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

Boeing also said it would inaugurate a 737-800 passenger to freighter conversion line in China this summer.

The new line will be at Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Ltd (GAMECO), a joint venture between China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.35% 344.67 Delayed Quote.3.37%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED -0.34% 5.88 End-of-day quote.-17.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
09:11pCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Lessor BBAM orders three 737-800 converted freighters ..
RE
02/06CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK : Flights from China
AQ
02/06NO BAN ON FLIGHTS BETWEEN CHINA, PAK : Embassy
AQ
02/05Qatar Airways swoops for RwandAir stake and eyes bigger LATAM holding
RE
02/04Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/04CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis return from virus-hit China
AQ
02/04CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Direct flight operation between China, Pakistan resume..
AQ
02/03CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Stranded Chinese nationals return to Guangzhou
AQ
02/03CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : 3 Kenyans Quarantined On Arrival From China, to Be Tes..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 155 B
EBIT 2019 10 027 M
Net income 2019 4 144 M
Debt 2019 154 B
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 65 011 M
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,63  CNY
Last Close Price 5,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Song Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.83%10 021
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.96%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.77%19 674
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.31%17 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.38%15 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-2.43%14 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group