China Southern Airlines : Lessor BBAM orders three 737-800 converted freighters from Boeing

The planes to be converted will come from BBAM's existing fleet.

"This agreement shows how we can serve our customers by delivering efficient and reliable airplanes and a portfolio of services that extracts value throughout the life of those jets," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

Boeing also said it would inaugurate a 737-800 passenger to freighter conversion line in China this summer.

The new line will be at Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Ltd (GAMECO), a joint venture between China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa.

