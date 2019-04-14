Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/12
8.7 CNY   -0.57%
04/14CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice of suspension of omni-channel seat reservation
PU
04/03CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : 2018 annual results
PU
03/31CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice
PU
China Southern Airlines : Notice of suspension of omni-channel seat reservation

0
04/14/2019

Dear Passengers,

In order to meet the needs of the rapid development of aviation tourism, and provide passengers with better and more efficient services, we will carry out system upgrade and maintenance from 23:00, April 16, 2019 (Tuesday), to 03:00, April 17, 2019 (Wednesday). Thus, some services will be suspended during the period. The details are as follows:

Seat enquiry, reservation and paid-for seat reservation on domestic and international flights offered by China Southern Airlines official website, APP, WeChat mini program and touch screens will be suspended.

Please make arrangements as required in advance. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding and support.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

April 15, 2019

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 02:42:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 10 448 M
Net income 2019 7 185 M
Debt 2019 106 B
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,48
P/E ratio 2020 11,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,52  CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Pan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Ren jie Wang Chief Operating Officer
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jia Shi Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.02%15 450
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.33%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.10%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.05%21 743
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.42%14 899
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.56.21%14 467
