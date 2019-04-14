China Southern Airlines : Notice of suspension of omni-channel seat reservation

Dear Passengers,

In order to meet the needs of the rapid development of aviation tourism, and provide passengers with better and more efficient services, we will carry out system upgrade and maintenance from 23:00, April 16, 2019 (Tuesday), to 03:00, April 17, 2019 (Wednesday). Thus, some services will be suspended during the period. The details are as follows:

Seat enquiry, reservation and paid-for seat reservation on domestic and international flights offered by China Southern Airlines official website, APP, WeChat mini program and touch screens will be suspended.

Please make arrangements as required in advance. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding and support.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

April 15, 2019