CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
News 
News Summary

China Southern Airlines : Qatar Airways, JAL among suitors for Malaysia Airlines - media

10/26/2019 | 11:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia Airlines airplanes are pictured on the haze-shrouded tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Three international carriers have put in bids to buy a strategic stake in the ailing Malaysian carrier, Malaysia Airlines, according to a report published on Saturday by business weekly The Edge Malaysia.

Malaysia's government said on Tuesday that sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd [KHAZA.UL], which owns Malaysia Airlines, has shortlisted four potential investors for the deal, after having invited initial proposals from a field of 20.

Of the four short-listed, three of them are airlines - Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines Co Ltd and China Southern Airlines - The Edge reported citing sources.

However, a Qatar Airways spokesman told Reuters in a brief text message that the airline was not among the bidders shortlisted.

Khazanah is expected to decide on its preferred candidate soon, as Malaysia Airlines only has enough cash to sustain its operations till April next year, the report said.

The Edge did not mention the identity of the fourth bidder or the value of the deal.

Khazanah did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

A person with knowledge of initial discussions on the matter told Reuters a Middle Eastern or Chinese airline could eventually invest in the state carrier.

However, any Chinese player would have to overcome anger against Malaysia Airlines over the 2014 disappearance of flight MH370, which was bound for Beijing with 153 Chinese citizens on board, the person said.

Khazanah's financial performance took a hit last year, with almost half of its 7.3 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion) impairment stemming from sustaining the airline.

($1 = 4.1845 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY -0.30% 6.59 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.24% 3355 End-of-day quote.-12.74%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 156 B
EBIT 2019 10 420 M
Net income 2019 4 611 M
Debt 2019 179 B
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 72 453 M
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,56  CNY
Last Close Price 6,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Ren jie Wang Chief Operating Officer
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY-0.45%10 249
DELTA AIR LINES INC.9.42%34 659
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.45%22 726
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.77%15 347
RYANAIR HOLDINGS10.60%14 487
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-15.76%13 193
Categories
