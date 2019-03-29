Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Southern Airlines Company    600029   CNE000001FG0

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Southern, China Eastern Airlines post annual losses on fuel costs, weak yuan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:19am EDT
China Southern Airlines Airbus commercial passenger aircraft is pictured in Colomiers near Toulouse

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines on Friday both posted a slump in annual profits, hit by rising fuel costs and a weak yuan currency, missing analyst forecasts.

China Southern, the country's largest carrier by passenger numbers, said its 2018 profit attributable to shareholders fell 49.6 percent to 2.98 billion yuan ($443.59 million), compared with an average forecast of 3.81 billion yuan based on 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 12.66 percent on the year to 143.62 billion yuan, in line with growing demand for travel in the world's fastest-expanding aviation market.

The airline warned that big fluctuations in the yuan this year, along with rising oil prices, were likely to weigh on profits in the year ahead.

Foreign exchange losses amounted to 1.74 billion yuan as the yuan fell against the U.S. dollar in the 12-month period, versus a gain of 1.79 billion yuan a year earlier.

The yuan fell by more than 5 percent against the U.S. dollar last year, pushing up financing costs at airlines which have bought planes with mainly U.S. dollar-denominated loans.

China Eastern, the country's second-largest carrier by passenger numbers, reported a 57 percent slump in net profit last year to 2.71 billion yuan. It missed the average forecast of 4 billion yuan from 18 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue jumped 13.0 percent year-on-year to 114.93 billion yuan, the carrier said, while incurring foreign exchange losses of 2.0 billion yuan in the 12-month period.

Their main rival Air China, in contrast, posted a 1.3 percent increase in its annual net profit, outperforming analysts' forecasts, as better passenger yields outweighed the impact of rising fuel costs and a softer yuan.

A gain on its investment in Cathay Pacific Airways that reported a profit for the first time in three years also helped boost performance.

Chinese airlines are among carriers worldwide that have grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over safety concerns. It is still unclear whether they will have to bear any costs, analysts say.

China Southern has grounded 25 737 MAX 8 aircraft while China Eastern has 4, data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 shows. Air China has 15 Max 8 aircraft grounded.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 7.97% 10.84 End-of-day quote.31.41%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. 9.98% 6.94 End-of-day quote.32.84%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY 5.95% 8.55 End-of-day quote.21.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
10:19aChina Southern, China Eastern Airlines post annual losses on fuel costs, weak..
RE
03/28CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Announcement on the Suspension of Some Services due to..
PU
03/27CHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 150 pts at 28,717 midday; turnover at HK$49.5bn
AQ
03/27Air China 2018 profit beats forecasts on better passenger yields
RE
03/22CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice on Adjusting the Conditions of Use of Domestic ..
PU
03/21CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Form of Proxy for 2019 First Extraordinary General Mee..
PU
03/21CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03/21CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Reply Slip for 2019 First Extraordinary General Meetin..
PU
03/21CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : (1) proposed appointment of executive directors and su..
PU
03/18CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Announcement proposed appointment of executive directo..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 7 338 M
Net income 2018 3 765 M
Debt 2018 94 720 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 27,46
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 90 272 M
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,10  CNY
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Pan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Ren jie Wang Chief Operating Officer
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jia Shi Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY21.54%13 429
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.84%34 165
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-6.13%20 965
AIR CHINA LTD.31.41%20 063
RYANAIR HOLDINGS9.63%15 003
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-17.22%13 249
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About