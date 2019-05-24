Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
China airline association estimates losses from 737 MAX grounding at $579 million

05/24/2019
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China Air Transport Association (CATA) on Friday said it expects losses at Chinese airlines caused by the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft to be around 4 billion yuan ($579.32 million) by the end of June.

CATA in a statement on its website said it hopes Boeing will attach great importance to compensation requests made by Chinese airlines.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 1.21% 8.36 End-of-day quote.8.12%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.63% 350.55 Delayed Quote.9.39%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. 1.35% 6 End-of-day quote.24.63%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY 1.71% 7.15 End-of-day quote.5.87%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD 0.50% 2.02 End-of-day quote.6.91%
