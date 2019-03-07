Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
China approves 10 new airline routes from Beijing's new airport

03/07/2019 | 02:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Journalists visit the terminal hall of new Daxing Airport under construction on the outskirts of Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has approved plans by China Eastern Airlines, Xiamen Air and Capital Airlines to fly out of Beijing's new mega-airport from September to cities such as Moscow, Cairo and Busan.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website on Thursday that it had approved 32 new airline routes, 10 of which will be from Beijing Daxing International Airport in September and October.

Of the 10, five were proposed by Hainan Airlines unit Beijing-based Capital Airlines, one by China Southern Airlines subsidiary Xiamen Air and four by China Eastern Airlines.

The airport, due to open in September, can handle 72 million passengers a year by 2025 and is expected to become one of the world's busiest airports upon completion.

This will be the city's second such facility and help relieve pressure on Beijing Capital International Airport, whose annual capacity has reached 100 million passengers.

Airlines including China Southern, China Eastern, Capital Airlines and China United Airlines will be relocated to the new airport, while carriers such as Air China Hainan Airlines and Grand China Air will stay at the old facility.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. -1.48% 5.98 End-of-day quote.27.79%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY -2.34% 8.34 End-of-day quote.28.61%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD 6.03% 2.46 End-of-day quote.23.40%
XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO LTD -1.05% 23.47 End-of-day quote.11.41%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 7 338 M
Net income 2018 3 600 M
Debt 2018 94 720 M
Yield 2018 0,68%
P/E ratio 2018 29,40
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 93 779 M
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,02  CNY
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Pan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Ren jie Wang Chief Operating Officer
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jia Shi Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY28.61%13 976
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.36%33 757
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.72%22 685
AIR CHINA LTD.29.45%19 636
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.98%16 379
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-7.35%14 986
