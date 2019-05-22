Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Southern Airlines Company    600029   CNE000001FG0

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY

(600029)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chinese airlines seek Boeing compensation over 737 MAX grounding: state TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 01:44am EDT
Air China's logo is seen on a counter of Air China at a terminal of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's three biggest airlines have requested compensation from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co for losses incurred by the grounding and delayed deliveries of 737 MAX jets, as regulators gather to discuss design changes for the troubled aircraft.

Chinese state television on Wednesday reported that Air China Ltd and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd have added their voices to a request from China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd a day earlier.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX globally after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people in March, in the second such incident for Boeing's newest aircraft.

The compensation requests come as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration hosts global regulators in Dallas on Thursday to review 737 MAX software and training proposals from Boeing before deciding whether and when to end the two-month grounding.

The International Air Transport Association has convened a meeting of airlines with grounded 737 MAX jets for the same day in Montreal.

Other carriers including Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Ryanair and Flydubai have also asked Boeing for compensation.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 1.20% 8.44 End-of-day quote.10.47%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.69% 358.75 Delayed Quote.9.39%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY 1.56% 7.18 End-of-day quote.8.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
01:44aCHINESE AIRLINES SEEK BOEING COMPENS : state TV
RE
01:36aChinese airlines seek Boeing compensation over 737 MAX grounding - state TV
RE
05/21FINNAIR OYJ : and China Southern launch codeshare cooperation that brings five n..
AQ
05/20US carrier may reopen Beijing, Shanghai flights to Chicago
AQ
05/17China plans to cut jet fuel prices to aid airlines, consumers
RE
05/15New Beijing airport examines its capabilities
AQ
05/14First round of flight tests at airport done
AQ
05/08CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : South African Airways Launches Direct Flights To China..
AQ
05/07CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : SAA launches direct service to China's 'manufacturing ..
AQ
05/06CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : SAA launches direct service to China's 'manufacturing ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 160 B
EBIT 2019 12 997 M
Net income 2019 7 659 M
Debt 2019 115 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
P/E ratio 2020 9,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 77 513 M
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,02  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Pan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Ren jie Wang Chief Operating Officer
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jia Shi Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY8.13%11 230
DELTA AIR LINES INC.9.88%35 534
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.91%21 508
AIR CHINA LTD.9.16%16 226
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-4.14%13 029
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-20.19%12 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About