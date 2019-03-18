China Starch : PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Log in
CHINA STARCH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3838)
China Starch : PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA STARCH HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ዠ४છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3838)

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial highlights:

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Change

Revenue

5,073,489

4,694,541

+8.1%

Gross profit

443,164

619,543

-28.5%

Operating profit

271,232

496,453

-45.4%

Profit for the year

238,035

394,061

-39.6%

Profit attributable to shareholders

230,897

388,167

-40.5%

Basic earnings per share (RMB)

0.0385

0.0647

-40.5%

Proposed final dividend per share (HK cents)

1.20

1.20

-

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Starch Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

5,073,489

4,694,541

Cost of sales

(4,630,325)

(4,074,998)

Gross profit

443,164

619,543

Distribution expenses

(91,425)

(96,664)

Administrative expenses

(148,475)

(132,294)

Other gains and losses

4

67,968

105,868

Operating profit

271,232

496,453

Finance income

44,147

32,424

Finance expenses

(444)

(290)

Profit before income tax

5

314,935

528,587

Income tax expenses

6

(76,900)

(134,526)

Profit and total comprehensive income

for the year

238,035

394,061

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

230,897

388,167

Non-controlling interests

7,138

5,894

238,035

394,061

Earnings per share attributable to

owners of the Company

Basic and diluted earnings per share (RMB)

7

0.0385

0.0647

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,781,270

1,131,849

Right-of-use assets

201,132

-

Prepaid lease payments

-

205,587

Deposits for acquisition of right-of-use assets

30,896

-

Deposits for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

119,621

21,759

Deferred tax assets

77,957

48,527

Total non-current assets

2,210,876

1,407,722

Current assets

Inventories

409,822

224,532

Trade and other receivables

9

462,391

409,692

Pledged bank deposits

6,062

3,000

Fixed deposits

340,000

390,000

Cash and cash equivalents

782,904

1,103,160

Total current assets

2,001,179

2,130,384

Total assets

4,212,055

3,538,106

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

532,656

532,656

Other reserves

401,491

423,560

Retained earnings

1,853,538

1,659,287

2,787,685

2,615,503

Non-controlling interests

138,658

131,520

Total equity

2,926,343

2,747,023

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowing

-

224

Deferred income

342,142

220,183

Deferred tax liabilities

23,944

9,838

Total non-current liabilities

366,086

230,245

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

10

694,036

287,205

Advances from customers

113,294

157,355

Income tax payable

83,559

88,302

Borrowing

4,432

4,208

Employee housing deposits

23,768

23,768

Lease liabilities

537

-

Total current liabilities

919,626

560,838

Total liabilities

1,285,712

791,083

Total equity and liabilities

4,212,055

3,538,106

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for derivative financial instruments.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.

The following new amendments to standards have been adopted by the Group for the first time for the current financial year:

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Amendments to HKAS 28

As part of Annual Improvements to

HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle

The Group has elected to early adopt HKFRS 16 "Leases" in the current financial year.

The Group had to change its accounting policies and make certain retrospective adjustments following the early adoption of HKFRS 16. The other new standards and amendments listed above did not have any significant impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future periods.

Disclaimer

China Starch Holdings Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Jun Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qi Xiang Tian Chairman
Ying Quan Yu Executive Director
Xiang Gang Liu Executive Director
Kwai Wa Yue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STARCH HOLDINGS LIMITED25.75%144
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%8 503
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 978
AAK9.21%3 684
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 557
FIRST RESOURCES LTD9.74%1 975
