China Starch : PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA STARCH HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ዠ४છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3838)

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial highlights:

2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 Change Revenue 5,073,489 4,694,541 +8.1% Gross profit 443,164 619,543 -28.5% Operating profit 271,232 496,453 -45.4% Profit for the year 238,035 394,061 -39.6% Profit attributable to shareholders 230,897 388,167 -40.5% Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.0385 0.0647 -40.5% Proposed final dividend per share (HK cents) 1.20 1.20 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Starch Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 5,073,489 4,694,541 Cost of sales (4,630,325) (4,074,998) Gross profit 443,164 619,543 Distribution expenses (91,425) (96,664) Administrative expenses (148,475) (132,294) Other gains and losses 4 67,968 105,868 Operating profit 271,232 496,453 Finance income 44,147 32,424 Finance expenses (444) (290) Profit before income tax 5 314,935 528,587 Income tax expenses 6 (76,900) (134,526) Profit and total comprehensive income for the year 238,035 394,061 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 230,897 388,167 Non-controlling interests 7,138 5,894 238,035 394,061 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company Basic and diluted earnings per share (RMB) 7 0.0385 0.0647

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,781,270 1,131,849 Right-of-use assets 201,132 - Prepaid lease payments - 205,587 Deposits for acquisition of right-of-use assets 30,896 - Deposits for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 119,621 21,759 Deferred tax assets 77,957 48,527 Total non-current assets 2,210,876 1,407,722 Current assets Inventories 409,822 224,532 Trade and other receivables 9 462,391 409,692 Pledged bank deposits 6,062 3,000 Fixed deposits 340,000 390,000 Cash and cash equivalents 782,904 1,103,160 Total current assets 2,001,179 2,130,384 Total assets 4,212,055 3,538,106 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 532,656 532,656 Other reserves 401,491 423,560 Retained earnings 1,853,538 1,659,287 2,787,685 2,615,503 Non-controlling interests 138,658 131,520 Total equity 2,926,343 2,747,023

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowing - 224 Deferred income 342,142 220,183 Deferred tax liabilities 23,944 9,838 Total non-current liabilities 366,086 230,245 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 694,036 287,205 Advances from customers 113,294 157,355 Income tax payable 83,559 88,302 Borrowing 4,432 4,208 Employee housing deposits 23,768 23,768 Lease liabilities 537 - Total current liabilities 919,626 560,838 Total liabilities 1,285,712 791,083 Total equity and liabilities 4,212,055 3,538,106

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for derivative financial instruments.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.

The following new amendments to standards have been adopted by the Group for the first time for the current financial year:

HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers Amendments to HKAS 28 As part of Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle

The Group has elected to early adopt HKFRS 16 "Leases" in the current financial year.

The Group had to change its accounting policies and make certain retrospective adjustments following the early adoption of HKFRS 16. The other new standards and amendments listed above did not have any significant impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future periods.