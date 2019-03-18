China Starch : PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
03/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT
CHINA STARCH HOLDINGS LIMITEDʕዠ४છٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3838)
PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Financial highlights:
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Change
Revenue
5,073,489
4,694,541
+8.1%
Gross profit
443,164
619,543
-28.5%
Operating profit
271,232
496,453
-45.4%
Profit for the year
238,035
394,061
-39.6%
Profit attributable to shareholders
230,897
388,167
-40.5%
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
0.0385
0.0647
-40.5%
Proposed final dividend per share (HK cents)
1.20
1.20
-
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Starch Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
3
5,073,489
4,694,541
Cost of sales
(4,630,325)
(4,074,998)
Gross profit
443,164
619,543
Distribution expenses
(91,425)
(96,664)
Administrative expenses
(148,475)
(132,294)
Other gains and losses
4
67,968
105,868
Operating profit
271,232
496,453
Finance income
44,147
32,424
Finance expenses
(444)
(290)
Profit before income tax
5
314,935
528,587
Income tax expenses
6
(76,900)
(134,526)
Profit and total comprehensive income
for the year
238,035
394,061
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
230,897
388,167
Non-controlling interests
7,138
5,894
238,035
394,061
Earnings per share attributable to
owners of the Company
Basic and diluted earnings per share (RMB)
7
0.0385
0.0647
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,781,270
1,131,849
Right-of-use assets
201,132
-
Prepaid lease payments
-
205,587
Deposits for acquisition of right-of-use assets
30,896
-
Deposits for acquisition of property,
plant and equipment
119,621
21,759
Deferred tax assets
77,957
48,527
Total non-current assets
2,210,876
1,407,722
Current assets
Inventories
409,822
224,532
Trade and other receivables
9
462,391
409,692
Pledged bank deposits
6,062
3,000
Fixed deposits
340,000
390,000
Cash and cash equivalents
782,904
1,103,160
Total current assets
2,001,179
2,130,384
Total assets
4,212,055
3,538,106
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
532,656
532,656
Other reserves
401,491
423,560
Retained earnings
1,853,538
1,659,287
2,787,685
2,615,503
Non-controlling interests
138,658
131,520
Total equity
2,926,343
2,747,023
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowing
-
224
Deferred income
342,142
220,183
Deferred tax liabilities
23,944
9,838
Total non-current liabilities
366,086
230,245
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
10
694,036
287,205
Advances from customers
113,294
157,355
Income tax payable
83,559
88,302
Borrowing
4,432
4,208
Employee housing deposits
23,768
23,768
Lease liabilities
537
-
Total current liabilities
919,626
560,838
Total liabilities
1,285,712
791,083
Total equity and liabilities
4,212,055
3,538,106
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for derivative financial instruments.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.
The following new amendments to standards have been adopted by the Group for the first time for the current financial year:
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
Amendments to HKAS 28
As part of Annual Improvements to
HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle
The Group has elected to early adopt HKFRS 16 "Leases" in the current financial year.
The Group had to change its accounting policies and make certain retrospective adjustments following the early adoption of HKFRS 16. The other new standards and amendments listed above did not have any significant impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future periods.
