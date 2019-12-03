Log in
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED    3311

China State Construction International : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Limited

12/03/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

No PRIIPs KID - No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Neither this announcement nor anything herein constitutes an offer of securities for sale or solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities

(Stock Code: 40083)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3311)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

Haitong International

China International Capital Corporation

DBS Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Securities

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

BNP PARIBAS

CREDIT SUISSE

MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

ICBC (ASIA)

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the U.S.$500,000,000 subordinated guaranteed perpetual capital securities (the "Securities") at an initial distribution rate of 4.00 per cent. to be issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Limited (the "Issuer") and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 25 November 2019. The listing of and permission to deal in the Securities is expected to become effective on or about 4 December 2019.

Hong Kong, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Issuer comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Zhou Zhike.

Disclaimer

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 11:02:06 UTC
