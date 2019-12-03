China State Construction International : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities

(Stock Code: 40083)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3311)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers Haitong International China International Capital Corporation DBS Bank Ltd. Mizuho Securities Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers BNP PARIBAS CREDIT SUISSE MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES ICBC (ASIA)

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the U.S.$500,000,000 subordinated guaranteed perpetual capital securities (the "Securities") at an initial distribution rate of 4.00 per cent. to be issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Limited (the "Issuer") and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 25 November 2019. The listing of and permission to deal in the Securities is expected to become effective on or about 4 December 2019.

Hong Kong, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Issuer comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Zhou Zhike.