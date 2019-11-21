China State Construction International : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF US$ DENOMINATED SUBORDINATED GUARANTEED PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON OR ADDRESS IN THE UNITED STATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

Neither this announcement nor anything herein constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3311)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF

US$ DENOMINATED SUBORDINATED GUARANTEED PERPETUAL CAPITAL

SECURITIES

The Issuer, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to conduct the Proposed Issuance. The Securities, if issued, will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Company. The Proposed Issuance will only be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

The Issuer intends to apply to the Stock Exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the Securities by way of debt issues to professional investors only. Listing of the Securities on the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Issuer, the Company, the Group or the Securities.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Issuance has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Issuance may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) in relation to the Proposed Issuance will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

