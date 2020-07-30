China State Construction International : Voluntary Announcement - Completion of Public Issuance of Corporate Bonds (First Phase) to Professional Investors in the PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3311)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS (FIRST PHASE) TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN THE PRC

This is a voluntary announcement made by China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company"). Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company issued on 7 July 2020.

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 30 July 2020, the Company completed its public issuance of corporate bonds (first phase) with a principal amount of Renminbi 2 billion (the "Corporate Bonds") to professional investors in the People's Republic of China. The Corporate Bonds has a maturity of 3 years and the coupon rate is 3.48%. The funds raised from the issuance of the Corporate Bonds will be used by the Company and its subsidiaries to repay corporate debts and as general working capital.

The offering circular in respect of the issuance of the Corporate Bonds and other disclosure documents were published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By Order of the Board

China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non- executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.