MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China State Construction International Holdings Limited    3311   KYG216771363

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL H

(3311)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction International : Voluntary Announcement - Completion of Public Issuance of Corporate Bonds (First Phase) to Professional Investors in the PRC

07/30/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3311)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS (FIRST PHASE) TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN THE PRC

This is a voluntary announcement made by China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company"). Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company issued on 7 July 2020.

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 30 July 2020, the Company completed its public issuance of corporate bonds (first phase) with a principal amount of Renminbi 2 billion (the "Corporate Bonds") to professional investors in the People's Republic of China. The Corporate Bonds has a maturity of 3 years and the coupon rate is 3.48%. The funds raised from the issuance of the Corporate Bonds will be used by the Company and its subsidiaries to repay corporate debts and as general working capital.

The offering circular in respect of the issuance of the Corporate Bonds and other disclosure documents were published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By Order of the Board

China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non- executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:55:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 69 272 M 8 938 M 8 938 M
Net income 2020 6 123 M 790 M 790 M
Net Debt 2020 29 904 M 3 859 M 3 859 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,78x
Yield 2020 7,83%
Capitalization 23 176 M 2 990 M 2 990 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 14 411
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,38 HKD
Last Close Price 4,59 HKD
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Peng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Guo Yan Chairman
Han Cheng Zhou Executive Director & Financial Controller
Man Kiu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Ming Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.17%2 990
VINCI SA-19.60%52 701
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%30 151
FERROVIAL-18.43%18 656
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%18 276
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.99%17 118
