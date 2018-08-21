China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Change of Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Executive Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3311)

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AND

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, with effect from the conclusion of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 21 August 2018 :-

(1) Mr. Zhou Yong ("Mr. Zhou", the Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company) ceased to serve concurrently as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company so as to enhance the Company's corporate governance standard. Mr. Zhou will continue to serve as Chairman and Executive Director of the Company;

(2) Mr. Zhang Haipeng ("Mr. Zhang", the Executive Director of the Company) be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Following the new appointment, Mr. Zhang will act as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

(3) Mr. Pan Shujie ("Mr. Pan") resigned as Executive Director of the Company due to realignment of work duties within the Group; and

(4) Mr. Wu Mingqing ("Mr. Wu") resigned as Executive Director of the Company due to realignment of work duties within the Group.

Mr. Zhou has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his ceasing to serve concurrently as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Both Mr. Pan and Mr. Wu have confirmed to the Company that they have no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr. Zhang Haipeng

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Aged 42, was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 13 July 2017. Mr.

Zhang graduated from the Harbin Institute of Technology, and obtained a degree of Master of Business Administration from Hong Kong Baptist University and a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Nankai University. Mr. Zhang joined 中國建築集 團有限公司 (China State Construction Group Limited*) in 2000 and was seconded to the Group in 2002. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2008.

Currently, Mr. Zhang is the chairman and non-executive director of Far East Global Group

Limited ("FEG", a subsidiary of the Company and listed in Hong Kong). Mr. Zhang has over 18 years' experience in construction engineering management.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang has personal interests in 3,078,000 shares of FEG; and 294,000 shares of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (an associated corporation of the Company, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).

Mr. Zhang has entered into a service agreement with the Company. He is entitled to receive a basic salary of HK$157,000 per month and entitled to have discretionary bonus determined by the Board or the remuneration committee. Mr. Zhang's emolument is determined by reference to his individual performance and contribution, the overall performance of the

Company and the prevailing economic situation and market practice. Mr. Zhang's service agreement does not provide for a specific length of service period and he will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with Articles of Association of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang does not (1) have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company, (2) have any interests in shares of the Company and associated corporation of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance), (3) hold any directorships in listed public companies in the last three years, and (4) have any other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements as set out in rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there is no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhou for his contributions to the development of the Company during his tenure of office of Chief Executive Officer; and appreciation to Mr. Pan and Mr. Wu for their valuable contributions to the Company during their tenure of office. The Board would also like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Zhang for his new position of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement (after the change of chief executive officer and resignation of executive directors become effective), the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Yong (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Dr. Raymond Ho Chung Tai, Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.