China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Tse Sui Ha ("Ms. Tse") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company; and Mr. Ko Hiu Fung ("Mr. Ko") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company in place of Ms. Tse, all with effect from 10 August 2019.

Ms. Tse confirms that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Ko, holds a Master degree in Law from The University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Glamorgan, Wales and is a qualified barrister in Hong Kong, England and Wales. Mr. Ko has over 20 years' experience in the legal profession and has been corporate counsel and company secretary of several listed companies in Hong Kong.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Tse for her valuable contribution to the Company in the past and to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Ko for his new appointment to the Company.

