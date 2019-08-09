Log in
China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary

0
08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 3311)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Tse Sui Ha ("Ms. Tse") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company; and Mr. Ko Hiu Fung ("Mr. Ko") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company in place of Ms. Tse, all with effect from 10 August 2019.

Ms. Tse confirms that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Ko, holds a Master degree in Law from The University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Glamorgan, Wales and is a qualified barrister in Hong Kong, England and Wales. Mr. Ko has over 20 years' experience in the legal profession and has been corporate counsel and company secretary of several listed companies in Hong Kong.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Tse for her valuable contribution to the Company in the past and to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Ko for his new appointment to the Company.

By Order of the Board

China State Construction

International Holdings Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:45:02 UTC
