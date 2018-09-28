Log in
News

China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

09/28/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 3311)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 22 October 2018, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the unaudited third quarter results of 2018 of the Company and its subsidiaries.

In accordance with Rule A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Directors of the Company are not allowed to deal in the securities of the Company from Monday, 1

October 2018 to Monday, 22 October 2018 (both days inclusive).

For and on behalf of

China State Construction

International Holdings Limited

Zhou Yong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Yong (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Dr. Raymond Ho Chung Tai, Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 04:26:09 UTC
