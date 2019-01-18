Log in
China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

01/18/2019 | 12:44am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 3311)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 22 March 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

In accordance with Rule A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Directors of the Company are not allowed to deal in the securities of the Company from Monday, 21 January 2019 to Friday, 22 March 2019 (both days inclusive).

For and on behalf of

China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Zhou Yong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Yong (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Dr. Raymond Ho Chung Tai, Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 05:43:09 UTC
