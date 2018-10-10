China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Operating Information for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATING INFORMATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS

ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

This announcement is made by China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group")) pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached operating information which contains certain operating data of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Monthly Update"). The Monthly Update is also available on the website of the Company(www.csci.com.hk).

The Monthly Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group which have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Monthly Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Group. It does not and it is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in doubt as to your investment positions.

MONTHLY UPDATE

The Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of HK$90.43 billion in the nine months ended 30 September 2018, and hence achieved a 75.4% completion of the full year target of 2018 (which has been revised up to no less than HK$120.0 billion).

As of 30 September 2018, the on-hand contract value of the Group amounted to approximately HK$362.95 billion, among which the backlog was approximately HK$231.55 billion.

Major New Contracts Awarded in September 2018 include:

Relocation Housing Project, Hefei, Anhui Province (The attributable contract value of the

Group is about HK$1.22 billion. Such project includes construction of relocation housing with a total gross floor area of 351,000 square meters. The construction period is about 18 months.);

Shanty Town Redevelopment Government Procurement Services Project, Yantai,

Shandong Province (The attributable contract value of the Group is about HK$3.38 billion.

Such project includes construction of relocation housing with a total gross floor area of 788,000 square meters and others. The construction period is about 24 months.).

605 Lok Wo Sha Lane Residential Project, Ma On Shan, Hong Kong (The attributable contract value of the Group is about HK$0.88 billion. Such project includes construction of 3 residential buildings with a total gross floor area of 32,870 square meters and others. The construction period is about 21 months.)

New Contract Awarded

(HK$ billion) Nine Months ended 30 September 2018 Infrastructure Investment (The PRC) 55.95 Cash Construction & Related 30.39 Hong Kong 23.00 Macau 6.63 Others 0.76 Far East Global Group Limited ("Far East Global") 4.09 Total 90.43

Project in Progress