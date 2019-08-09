China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 9 August 2019
0
08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT
（Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability）
（Stock Code：3311）
Poll Results of the
Extraordinary General Meeting held on 9 August 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 9 August 2019, the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), both dated 10 July 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 9 August 2019, and the poll results are set out as follows:
Ordinary resolution
Number of votes (%)
Total number
For
Against
of votes cast
To approve, confirm and ratify the Framework
1,075,590,435
44,441
1,075,634,876
Agreement and the transactions contemplated
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
thereunder, and the Annual Caps.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.
Notes:
The full text of the ordinary resolution was set out in the Notice of EGM.
As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 5,049,156,668 ordinary shares in issue.
Number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM: 1,784,180,532 Shares (representing approximately 35.34% of the issued share capital of the Company).
1 -
In accordance with the Listing Rules and as disclosed in the Circular, CSCECL and its associates, who are beneficially interested in an aggregate of 3,264,976,136 Shares (representing approximately 64.66% of the issued share capital of the Company) as at the date of the EGM, abstained from voting on the ordinary resolution at the EGM. Save as disclosed, there were no other Shareholders that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM.
Number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules at the EGM: Nil.
Tricor Standard Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the EGM.
By Order of the Board
China State Construction
International Holdings Limited
Yan Jianguo
Chairman and Non-executive Director
Hong Kong, 9 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.
