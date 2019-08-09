China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 9 August 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

（Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability）

（Stock Code：3311）

Poll Results of the

Extraordinary General Meeting held on 9 August 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 9 August 2019, the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), both dated 10 July 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 9 August 2019, and the poll results are set out as follows:

Ordinary resolution Number of votes (%) Total number For Against of votes cast To approve, confirm and ratify the Framework 1,075,590,435 44,441 1,075,634,876 Agreement and the transactions contemplated (99.99%) (0.01%) thereunder, and the Annual Caps.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

