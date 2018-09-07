China State Construction 'l : CSCI Garnered Annual Report “Vision Awards” Platinum Winner and Received multiple honors including “Top 100 Annual Repor

(7 September 2018) China State Construction International Holdings Limited ('CSCI' or the 'Company', stock code: 03311) is pleased to announce that it garnered the Annual Report 'Vision Awards' Platinum Winner and was elected as one of the 'Top 100 Annual Reports Worldwide', 'Top 80 Annual Reports Asia Pacific' and 'Top 60 Chinese Annual Reports' from the League of American Communications Processionals LLC ('LACP').

LACP is one of the largest annual report competition globally, with more than 1,000 entries from over 25 countries. Of which only the top 10 percent of participating companies garnered the awards from the organizer. The judge mentioned annual report of the Company is outstanding, with 99 points score (out of 100). Regardless of the first impression, cover design, content, creativity, and of information accessibility of the report is impressive, and scored as first-class.

The Annual Report 'Vision Awards' is one of the renowned annual report awards assessed by LACP, an international professional communications organization. The award, playing a major role in annual report selections worldwide, attracts a great number of submissions from countries all over the world in each season. This competition was judged by a field of communications professionals based on its overall style, cover design, readability, financial session, creativity, use of artwork, use of language, message effectiveness and clarity, etc. and aimed to acknowledge organizations with outstanding performance.

