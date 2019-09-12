China State Construction 'l : Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website and Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3311)
Date as postmarked
Dear Non-Registered Holder of Securities of the Company
Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's and HKEx's website
We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the Company's website at www.csci.com.hk under the "Investor Relations" section and the website of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk under the "Listed Company Information" section:
If you wish to receive a printed copy of the above corporate communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the above corporate communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the future Corporate Communication(Note), you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Services Hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully
For and on behalf of
China State Construction International Holdings Limited
Yan Jianguo
Chairman and Non-executive Director
Encl.
Note: Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
Request Form
To: China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Standard Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
(Please mark "ü" in the appropriate box(es))
1. Please send me/us the printed copy of the following corporate communication of the Company:
Interim Report 2019 (in English and Chinese bilingual version).
2. I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communication(Notes) of the Company:
in printed English version only (by post); or in printed Chinese version only (by post); or
in both printed English and Chinese versions (by post).
Signature(s):Date:
|
Name(s):
|
(English)
|
(Chinese)
(in block letters)
Contact Phone Number:
Notes:
-
Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
-
By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the future Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected above.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
-
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
-
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests.
-
Your Personal Data will not be disclosed or transferred to any third parties (other than the Company's registrar and transfer office and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes) unless it is a requirement to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request.
-
Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Company's registrar and transfer office, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post.
(Please cut along the dotted line)
|
|
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on
|
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
|
|
an envelope to return the Request Form to us.
|
|
|
Tricor Standard Limited
|
|
No postage stamp is required for local mailing
|
|
卓佳標準有限公司
|
|
|
當
|
閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
|
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
|
Hong Kong 香港
|
|
如在本港投寄， 閣下無須支付郵費或貼上郵票
|
|
Disclaimer
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:12 UTC