China State Construction Engineering : Jan-Apr New-Contract Value Rose 1.0%

By Martin Mou



China State Construction Engineering Corp. said its new-contract value for the January-April period rose 1.0% from a year earlier to 829.7 billion yuan ($116.98 billion).

The new-contract value from its construction segment increased 2.5% to CNY739.0 billion, supported by a 85% jump from overseas projects, the state-owned construction company said Thursday.

However, contracted sales at the company's property segment declined 10% on year to CNY90.7 billion in the first four months of the year.

