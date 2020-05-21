China State Construction Engineering : Secures New Contracts Worth CNY28.11 Billion

By Martin Mou



China State Construction Engineering Corp. has secured 10 construction projects, whose combined contract value stands at 28.11 billion yuan ($3.96 billion).

These projects include office buildings in Shanghai and Tianjin as well as railway and municipal subway projects in other parts of China, the company said Thursday.

China State Construction Engineering said the contract value amounts to 2.0% of its 2019 operating income, but it didn't disclose the period during which it secured these contracts.

