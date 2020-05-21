Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited    601668

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING COR

(601668)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China State Construction Engineering : Secures New Contracts Worth CNY28.11 Billion

05/21/2020 | 04:38am EDT

By Martin Mou

China State Construction Engineering Corp. has secured 10 construction projects, whose combined contract value stands at 28.11 billion yuan ($3.96 billion).

These projects include office buildings in Shanghai and Tianjin as well as railway and municipal subway projects in other parts of China, the company said Thursday.

China State Construction Engineering said the contract value amounts to 2.0% of its 2019 operating income, but it didn't disclose the period during which it secured these contracts.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED -0.39% 5.1 End-of-day quote.-9.25%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 7.11121 Delayed Quote.2.26%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 1 590 B
EBIT 2020 95 165 M
Net income 2020 45 774 M
Debt 2020 209 B
Yield 2020 4,33%
P/E ratio 2020 4,72x
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,51 CNY
Last Close Price 5,10 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Xuan Zheng President
Qing Guan Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Lie Yang Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yun Lin Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jian Bo Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%30 178
VINCI-20.42%48 009
FERROVIAL-15.05%18 373
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.90%18 289
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.00%17 369
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-22.68%16 106
