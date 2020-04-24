China Steel : Preliminary Result March 2020

Notes:

1.The preliminary consolidated operating revenues in March 2020 totaled NT$ 27,754,842 thousand. The preliminary consolidated operating loss totaled NT$ 698,824 thousand. The preliminary consolidated loss before income tax totaled NT$ 509,428 thousand.

2.Information for the Company's carbon steel sales volume (non-consolidated basis) is as follows:

The sales volume of carbon steel in March 2020 totaled 962,092 tones, with 69% of domestic sales. Accumulated sales volume of carbon steel as of March 2020 totaled 2,726,578 tones, with 69% of domestic sales.