CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
News 
News

China Steel : Preliminary Result March 2020

04/24/2020 | 04:03am EDT
March 2020
UnitNTD Thousands
Item
This Month
Last Month
Accumulated, as of March 2020
Accumulated, the same period of previous year
Consolidated Operating Revenues
27,754,842
26,060,991
77,918,877
96,229,631
Consolidated Operating Income
(698,824)
(592,044)
(2,379,425)
5,253,929
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax
(509,428)
(794,394)
(2,566,490)
5,133,748
Notes:
1.The preliminary consolidated operating revenues in March 2020 totaled NT$ 27,754,842 thousand. The preliminary consolidated operating loss totaled NT$ 698,824 thousand. The preliminary consolidated loss before income tax totaled NT$ 509,428 thousand.
2.Information for the Company's carbon steel sales volume (non-consolidated basis) is as follows:
The sales volume of carbon steel in March 2020 totaled 962,092 tones, with 69% of domestic sales. Accumulated sales volume of carbon steel as of March 2020 totaled 2,726,578 tones, with 69% of domestic sales.
Comparison between the number for this month and last month
Item
This Month
Last Month
Difference
Difference in percentage
Consolidated Operating Revenues
27,754,842
26,060,991
1,693,851
6
Consolidated Operating Income
(698,824)
(592,044)
(106,780)
(18)
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax
(509,428)
(794,394)
284,966
36
Comparison between the accumulated number as of this month and the same period of previous year
Item
Accumulated, as of March 2020
Accumulated, the same period of previous year
Difference
Difference in percentage
Consolidated Operating Revenues
77,918,877
96,229,631
(18,310,754)
(19)
Consolidated Operating Income
(2,379,425)
5,253,929
(7,633,354)
(145)
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax
(2,566,490)
5,133,748
(7,700,238)
(150)


Attachments

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 08:02:10 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 327 B
EBIT 2020 6 430 M
Net income 2020 7 852 M
Debt 2020 185 B
Yield 2020 0,94%
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,36  TWD
Last Close Price 19,15  TWD
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hsi Chin Wang President & Director
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yueh Kun Yang Director & Vice President-Finance Division
Song Jau Tsai Vice President-Technology
Cheng I Weng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.00%9 813
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-0.41%15 223
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.64%11 369
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.29%5 066
EVRAZ PLC-36.91%4 586
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED-0.11%2 990
