China Steel : Preliminary Result March 2020

1.The preliminary consolidated operating revenues in March 2020 totaled NT$ 27,754,842 thousand. The preliminary consolidated operating loss totaled NT$ 698,824 thousand. The preliminary consolidated loss before income tax totaled NT$ 509,428 thousand.
2.Information for the Company's carbon steel sales volume (non-consolidated basis) is as follows:
The sales volume of carbon steel in March 2020 totaled 962,092 tones, with 69% of domestic sales. Accumulated sales volume of carbon steel as of March 2020 totaled 2,726,578 tones, with 69% of domestic sales.
Comparison between the number for this month and last month
Item
This Month
Last Month
Difference
Difference in percentage
Consolidated Operating Revenues
27,754,842
26,060,991
1,693,851
6
Consolidated Operating Income
(698,824)
(592,044)
(106,780)
(18)
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax
(509,428)
(794,394)
284,966
36
Comparison between the accumulated number as of this month and the same period of previous year
