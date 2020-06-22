China Steel : The 8th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corporation (CSC) was held on June 19, 2020

The 8thmeeting of the 17thBoard of Directors of China Steel Corporation (CSC) was held on June 19, 2020. In order to grasp the business opportunities of offshore wind power, the board of directors approved a capital investment of up to NT$6,800 million, which is forChina Steel Power Holding Corporation with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner(CIP) in accordance with the develop progress and capital demand of Zone 29 offshore wind farm(ZhongNengProject).

ZhongNeng Project has been allocated a grid-connected capacity of 300MW. It is currently in the early stage of construction, such as seabed geological drilling and related contract/supplier negotiation and planning.Offshore wind power industry is highly steel intensive.CSC's participation in ZhongNeng Project not only strives for the multivariate steel sale, the potential business opportunities and localization expansion of offshore wind power industry, but also implements the promotion of green industry business development of CSC.