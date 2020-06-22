Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  China Steel Corporation    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Steel : The 8th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corporation (CSC) was held on June 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT

The 8thmeeting of the 17thBoard of Directors of China Steel Corporation (CSC) was held on June 19, 2020. In order to grasp the business opportunities of offshore wind power, the board of directors approved a capital investment of up to NT$6,800 million, which is forChina Steel Power Holding Corporation with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner(CIP) in accordance with the develop progress and capital demand of Zone 29 offshore wind farm(ZhongNengProject).

ZhongNeng Project has been allocated a grid-connected capacity of 300MW. It is currently in the early stage of construction, such as seabed geological drilling and related contract/supplier negotiation and planning.Offshore wind power industry is highly steel intensive.CSC's participation in ZhongNeng Project not only strives for the multivariate steel sale, the potential business opportunities and localization expansion of offshore wind power industry, but also implements the promotion of green industry business development of CSC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
03:32aCHINA STEEL : The 8th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corp..
PU
05/25CHINA STEEL : Price Announcement of Domestic Sales in the Third Quarter/July of ..
PU
05/21CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result April 2020
PU
05/06CHINA STEEL : The 7th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corp..
PU
04/24CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result March 2020
PU
03/25CHINA STEEL : The 6th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corp..
PU
03/20CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result February 2020
PU
02/21CHINA STEEL : Price Announcement for Domestic Sales in the Second Quarter/April ..
PU
02/17CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result January 2020
PU
01/30CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result December 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 326 B 11 022 M 11 022 M
Net income 2020 570 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2020 201 B 6 792 M 6 792 M
P/E ratio 2020 194x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 316 B 10 680 M 10 686 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,79 TWD
Last Close Price 20,50 TWD
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hsi Chin Wang President & Director
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yueh Kun Yang Director & Vice President-Finance Division
Song Jau Tsai Vice President-Technology
Cheng I Weng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-14.23%10 680
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-17.25%14 961
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.28.63%12 384
JSW STEEL LIMITED-28.05%6 120
EVRAZ PLC-27.03%5 311
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED-20.32%4 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group