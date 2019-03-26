Log in
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(CISXF)
China Steel : The 23rd meeting of the 16th Board of Directors of China Steel Corporation (CSC)...

03/26/2019

The 23rdmeeting of the 16thBoard of Directors of China Steel Corporation (CSC) was held on March 25, 2019. Major resolutions were:

1. Appropriation of distributable earnings for 2018
The meeting proposed to appropriate NT$1.4 and NT$1.0 per share for dividends of preferred stocks and common stocks respectively. The above proposal will be submitted to the stockholders' meeting for recognition on June 19, 2019.

2. Date and venue for CSC's 2019 shareholders' meeting
Date: June 19, 2019 (Wednesday) 9:00 a.m.
Venue: CSC Auditorium (1, Chung Kang Road, Hsiao Kang, Kaohsiung, Taiwan)
Date and place for accepting stockholders' proposals and candidate nomination of directors
Date: April 15-24, 2019
Place: China Steel Building (88, Chenggong 2nd Road, Qianzhen, Kaohsiung, Taiwan)

3. Revamping of Turbine Blowers for No.1 Power Plant
In order to stabilize the cold blast air required for blast furnaces, improve the efficiency of energy use, and comply with the stringent environmental regulations in the future, CSC will invest NT$2,593 million for this project. It will commence on April 1, 2019 and is scheduled for completion on December 31, 2022.

4. Adjustment of employees' salary
An average of 3.5% raise of employees' salary was approved effective from April 1, 2019.

5. Appointment of CSC's Company Secretary
The Board passed the proposal for appointing Vice President of Corporate Planning Division Mr. Pai-Chien Huang as concurrently Company Secretary effective from March 25, 2019.

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:24:05 UTC
