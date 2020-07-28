China Strategic : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Strategic Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 22 July 2020 (the "First Announcement") in relation to the positive profit alert for the Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to provide further information in relation to the First Announcement. Based on a review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group, the Company expects to record a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of not less than HK$40 million as compared with the loss of approximately HK$139.5 million recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The estimated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 may be adjusted subject to the amount of expected credit loss to be provided for the Group's loan and interest receivables which is in the course of being finalised.

The Company is in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only based on an assessment by the Board according to the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which have not been confirmed or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

