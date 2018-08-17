Log in
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP (0956)

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP (0956)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Suntien Green Energy : DATE OF BOARD MEETIN

08/17/2018 | 06:31am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED* อ˂ၠЍঐ๕ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018, and its publication.

By order of the Board of

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director and President

Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang, Ms. Sun Min and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Qin Hai Yan, Mr. Ding Jun, Mr. Wang Xiang Jun and Mr. Yue Man Yiu Matthew.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 04:30:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 8 657 M
EBIT 2018 2 264 M
Net income 2018 1 225 M
Debt 2018 19 740 M
Yield 2018 6,40%
P/E ratio 2018 5,85
P/E ratio 2019 5,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 7 458 M
Chart CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
China Suntien Green Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,35  CNY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Mei President & Executive Director
Xin Cao Chairman
Chun Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Man Yiu Yue Independent Non-Executive Director
Lian Ping Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP-0.48%1 082
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.3.52%31 324
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD27.41%9 767
UGI CORP17.72%9 464
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD17.81%9 435
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-16.71%6 961
