Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Suntien Green Energy Corp    0956   CNE100000TW9

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP

(0956)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Suntien Green Energy : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

Reference is hereby made to the announcement dated 11 July 2019 on the proposed adjustments to certain resolutions of the A Share Offering (as defined below) of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company"). Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company (the "EGM") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the plan for the initial public offering and listing of A Shares of the Company (the "A Share Offering")
  2. To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the authorisation granted by the general meeting to the board of directors of the Company to handle all matters relating to the A Share Offering
  3. To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association (draft version) (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
  4. To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the General Meetings of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
  5. To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
  6. To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Committee of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)

1

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

7. To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Working Rules of Independent Directors of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)

By order of the Board of Directors

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director and President

Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 15 July 2019

Notes:

  1. Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by way of a poll. Accordingly, each of the resolutions set out in this notice of EGM will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Company's website at www. suntien.com and the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM.
  2. Any shareholder (in case of a corporate shareholder, its duly authorized representative) entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
  3. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be completed and returned to the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares) or the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares), at least 24 hours before the time fixed for the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
  4. The register of members of the Company will be closed, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders to attend the EGM, from Tuesday, 30 July 2019 to Friday, 30 August 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend the EGM, all instruments of transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for H shareholders) or the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for domestic shareholders), in both cases not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 29 July 2019. Shareholders who are registered with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited or the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM.
  5. In case of joint shareholdings, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.

2

  1. Shareholders of the Company intending to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slip for attending the EGM by courier or by post to the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares) or the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares) on or before Friday, 9 August 2019. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
  2. The EGM is expected to be held for less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the meeting in person or by proxy shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
  3. A shareholder or his proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM.
  4. The Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC is 9th Floor, Block A, Yuyuan Plaza, No. 9 Yuhua West Road, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC.

As at the date of this notice, the non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.

  • For identification purposes only

3

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
07/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Operating data of 2019 second quarter
PU
07/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Proposed adjustments to certain resolutions of the ..
PU
06/13CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Strategy and Investment Commi..
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Remuneration and Appraisal Co..
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Articles of Association
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Audit Committee
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : The poll results at the 2018 annual general meeting..
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 12 195 M
EBIT 2019 2 663 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 23 335 M
Yield 2019 7,82%
P/E ratio 2019 4,81x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 7 046 M
Chart CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
China Suntien Green Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,69  CNY
Last Close Price 1,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Mei President & Executive Director
Xin Cao Chairman
Chun Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Man Yiu Yue Independent Non-Executive Director
Lian Ping Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP6.93%1 026
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.9.63%38 433
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD15.59%11 615
UGI CORP-0.36%9 260
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-12.80%7 476
ITALGAS SPA23.74%5 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About