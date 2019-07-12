China Suntien Green Energy : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019
0
07/12/2019 | 07:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*
新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00956)
NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019
Reference is hereby made to the announcement dated 11 July 2019 on the proposed adjustments to certain resolutions of the A Share Offering (as defined below) of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company"). Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company (the "EGM") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the plan for the initial public offering and listing of A Shares of the Company (the "A Share Offering")
To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the authorisation granted by the general meeting to the board of directors of the Company to handle all matters relating to the A Share Offering
To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association (draft version) (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the General Meetings of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Committee of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
1
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
7. To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Working Rules of Independent Directors of the Company (effective upon the listing of A Shares)
By order of the Board of Directors
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited
Mei Chun Xiao
Executive Director and President
Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 15 July 2019
Notes:
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by way of a poll. Accordingly, each of the resolutions set out in this notice of EGM will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Company's website at www. suntien.com and the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM.
Any shareholder (in case of a corporate shareholder, its duly authorized representative) entitled to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be completed and returned to the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares) or the H Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares), at least 24 hours before the time fixed for the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should he/she so wish.
The register of members of the Company will be closed, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders to attend the EGM, from Tuesday, 30 July 2019 to Friday, 30 August 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend the EGM, all instruments of transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for H shareholders) or the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for domestic shareholders), in both cases not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 29 July 2019. Shareholders who are registered with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited or the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC on or before the aforementioned date are entitled to attend the EGM.
In case of joint shareholdings, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.
2
Shareholders of the Company intending to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slip for attending the EGM by courier or by post to the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares) or the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares) on or before Friday, 9 August 2019. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
The EGM is expected to be held for less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the meeting in person or by proxy shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
A shareholder or his proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM.
The Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC is 9th Floor, Block A, Yuyuan Plaza, No. 9 Yuhua West Road, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC.
As at the date of this notice, the non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC