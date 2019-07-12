China Suntien Green Energy : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

Reference is hereby made to the announcement dated 11 July 2019 on the proposed adjustments to certain resolutions of the A Share Offering (as defined below) of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company"). Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company (the "EGM") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS