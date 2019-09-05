China Suntien Green Energy : NOTIFICATION LETTER WITH REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

新天綠色能源股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：00956)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(note),

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited* (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.suntien.com and the website of The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o its H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.suntien.comor the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporation Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to suntien.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

On behalf of the Board

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director/President

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

* For identification purpose only

各位非登記持有人(附 註)：

新天綠色能源股份有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.suntien.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）

披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤經由 H 股股份證券登記處 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。 香港證券登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.suntien.com或香港交易

所披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

請注意 閣下填寫於申請表格上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之本公司所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知股份過戶登記處另 外之安排或 閣下在任何時候停止持有本公司股份。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852)2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正 至下午6時正或電郵至 suntien.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代表董事會

新天綠色能源股份有限公司

梅春曉

執行董事／總裁

2 01 9 年 9 月 6 日

附註： 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊 ）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

以供識別

SGEH-06092019-1(0)