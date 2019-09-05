Log in
China Suntien Green Energy : NOTIFICATION LETTER WITH REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

09/05/2019

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

新天綠色能源股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：00956)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited* (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at

www.suntien.com and the website of The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at suntien.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the H Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at suntien.ecom@computershare.com.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its H Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

On behalf of the Board

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director/President

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document;

  1. a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) reply slip. * For identification purpose only

各位股東：

新天綠色能源股份有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 2019 中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.suntien.com及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）披露

易網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。

如 閣下欲收取任何本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背頁的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方的郵寄標籤（如在香 港投寄則毋需貼上郵票），把申請表格寄回香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓，經由香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份 過 戶 登 記 處 」） 轉 交 本 公 司 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 本 公 司 之 電 郵 地 址 suntien.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或以書面方式郵寄致 H 股股份過戶登記處之上述地址。儘管 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）

（ 附 註 ）

透過本公司網站收取本公司所有公司通訊 （「網上版本」），如因任何理由以致 閣下在收取或接收本次公司通訊上出現困難， 閣 下可要求收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，本公司將因應 閣下的要求盡快向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

閣下可以隨時選擇收取公司通訊的印刷本（只收取英文印刷本，或只收取中文印刷本，或同時收取英文及中文印刷本），或網上版本。 如 閣下日後需要更改所選擇的本公司公司通訊之語言版本或收取方式，請發送電郵致 suntien.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書 面方式（註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）送交 H 股股份過戶登記處。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時 正。

代表董事會

新天綠色能源股份有限公司

梅春曉

執行董事／總裁

20 19 9 6

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）；

(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)委任代表表格；及(g)回條。

  • 以供識別

SGEH-06092019-1(0)

CCS6347SGEH

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

新天綠色能源股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：00956)

Request Form 申請表格

To:

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Company Limited*

致： 新天綠色能源股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(the "Company")

香港中央證券登記有限公司

c/o

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

合和中心 17M

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the ALL Corporate Communications(1) of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之全部公司通訊文件(1)

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    今後僅收取全部公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
  • to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    今後僅收取全部公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
    今後同時收取全部公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Signature:

股東姓名

________________________________________

簽名

_______________________________________

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

________________________________________

日期

_______________________________________

Notes 附註：

  1. Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.
    公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格；及(g)回條。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Request Form in order for it to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格應由該聯名股東於本公司股東名冊上名列首位者簽署，方為有效。
  4. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void.
    為免存疑，本公司恕不接受此表格上提供的任何其他指示。任何在此表格上提供的額外指示將視作無效。
    * For identification purpose only 以供識別

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:21:09 UTC
