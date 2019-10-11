China Suntien Green Energy : OPERATING DATA OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*
新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00956)
OPERATING DATA OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER
This announcement is made pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, total power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") on a consolidated basis for the 2019 third quarter amounted to 1,416,140.87MWh, representing an increase of 13.85% over the corresponding period of 2018, comprising the gross wind power generation of 1,373,459.33MWh, representing an increase of 14.00% over the corresponding period of 2018 and the solar power generation of 42,681.54MWh, representing an increase of 9.14% over the corresponding period of 2018. The sales volume of gas of the Group on a consolidated basis for the 2019 third quarter amounted to 493,761,800 cubic meters, representing an increase of 18.77% over the corresponding period of 2018, comprising the wholesale segment of 224,525,800 cubic meters, representing an increase of 9.80% over the corresponding period of 2018, the retail segment of 249,291,100 cubic meters, representing an increase of 29.61% over the corresponding period of 2018, and the CNG/LNG segment of 19,945,000 cubic meters, representing an increase of 5.54% over the corresponding period of 2018.
Details of the gross power generation and the sales volume of gas of the Group for the nine months ended
30 September 2019 and 2018 are as follow:
Accumulated
Power
Power
power
generation in
generation in
Accumulated
generation
the third
the corresponding
power
in the
quarter of
period of
Percentage
generation in
corresponding
Percentage
2019
2018
Change
2019
period of 2018
Change
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
Wind Power Business
1,373,459.33
1,204,738.88
14.00%
6,152,591.88
5,380,618.44
14.35%
Including: Hebei
1,053,554.49
1,012,705.88
4.03%
4,854,565.22
4,528,249.33
7.21%
Shanxi
42,472.61
53,258.51
-20.25%
205,033.58
236,178.01
-13.19%
Xinjiang
63,402.34
57,582.91
10.11%
167,554.90
123,111.05
36.10%
Yunnan
79,901.88
62,218.94
28.42%
497,764.15
425,039.13
17.11%
Shandong
13,794.59
18,972.64
-27.29%
56,319.29
68,040.93
-17.23%
Inner Mongolia
54,367.80
0.00
-
231,089.71
0.00
-
Guangxi
25,270.00
0.00
-
82,021.98
0.00
-
Jiangsu
29,761.55
0.00
-
40,223.13
0.00
-
Henan
10,934.07
0.00
-
18,019.92
0.00
-
Solar Power Business
42,681.54
39,106.85
9.14%
128,537.20
102,392.81
25.53%
Total
1,416,140.87
1,243,845.73
13.85%
6,281,129.08
5,483,011.24
14.56%
Accumulated
Sales volume
Sales volume
sales volume
of gas in the
of gas in the
Accumulated
of gas in the
third quarter
corresponding
Percentage
sales volume
corresponding
Percentage
of 2019
period of 2018
Change
of gas in 2019
period of 2018
Change
(0,000 cubic meter)
(0,000 cubic meter)
(%)
(0,000 cubic meter)
(0,000 cubic meter)
(%)
Gas Business
Wholesale
22,452.58
20,447.80
9.80%
130,807.06
102,929.17
27.08%
Retail
24,929.11
19,234.40
29.61%
76,574.90
62,348.79
22.82%
CNG/LNG
1,994.50
1,889.78
5.54%
7,111.20
5,974.91
19.02%
Total
49,376.18
41,571.98
18.77%
214,493.16
171,252.87
25.25%
Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
By order of the Board of
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*
Mei Chun Xiao
Executive Director/President
Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 11 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.
