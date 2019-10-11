China Suntien Green Energy : OPERATING DATA OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

OPERATING DATA OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, total power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") on a consolidated basis for the 2019 third quarter amounted to 1,416,140.87MWh, representing an increase of 13.85% over the corresponding period of 2018, comprising the gross wind power generation of 1,373,459.33MWh, representing an increase of 14.00% over the corresponding period of 2018 and the solar power generation of 42,681.54MWh, representing an increase of 9.14% over the corresponding period of 2018. The sales volume of gas of the Group on a consolidated basis for the 2019 third quarter amounted to 493,761,800 cubic meters, representing an increase of 18.77% over the corresponding period of 2018, comprising the wholesale segment of 224,525,800 cubic meters, representing an increase of 9.80% over the corresponding period of 2018, the retail segment of 249,291,100 cubic meters, representing an increase of 29.61% over the corresponding period of 2018, and the CNG/LNG segment of 19,945,000 cubic meters, representing an increase of 5.54% over the corresponding period of 2018.