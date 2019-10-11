Log in
China Suntien Green Energy : OPERATING DATA OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER

0
10/11/2019 | 04:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

OPERATING DATA OF 2019 THIRD QUARTER

This announcement is made pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, total power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") on a consolidated basis for the 2019 third quarter amounted to 1,416,140.87MWh, representing an increase of 13.85% over the corresponding period of 2018, comprising the gross wind power generation of 1,373,459.33MWh, representing an increase of 14.00% over the corresponding period of 2018 and the solar power generation of 42,681.54MWh, representing an increase of 9.14% over the corresponding period of 2018. The sales volume of gas of the Group on a consolidated basis for the 2019 third quarter amounted to 493,761,800 cubic meters, representing an increase of 18.77% over the corresponding period of 2018, comprising the wholesale segment of 224,525,800 cubic meters, representing an increase of 9.80% over the corresponding period of 2018, the retail segment of 249,291,100 cubic meters, representing an increase of 29.61% over the corresponding period of 2018, and the CNG/LNG segment of 19,945,000 cubic meters, representing an increase of 5.54% over the corresponding period of 2018.

1

Details of the gross power generation and the sales volume of gas of the Group for the nine months ended

30 September 2019 and 2018 are as follow:

Accumulated

Power

Power

power

generation in

generation in

Accumulated

generation

the third

the corresponding

power

in the

quarter of

period of

Percentage

generation in

corresponding

Percentage

2019

2018

Change

2019

period of 2018

Change

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

Wind Power Business

1,373,459.33

1,204,738.88

14.00%

6,152,591.88

5,380,618.44

14.35%

Including: Hebei

1,053,554.49

1,012,705.88

4.03%

4,854,565.22

4,528,249.33

7.21%

Shanxi

42,472.61

53,258.51

-20.25%

205,033.58

236,178.01

-13.19%

Xinjiang

63,402.34

57,582.91

10.11%

167,554.90

123,111.05

36.10%

Yunnan

79,901.88

62,218.94

28.42%

497,764.15

425,039.13

17.11%

Shandong

13,794.59

18,972.64

-27.29%

56,319.29

68,040.93

-17.23%

Inner Mongolia

54,367.80

0.00

-

231,089.71

0.00

-

Guangxi

25,270.00

0.00

-

82,021.98

0.00

-

Jiangsu

29,761.55

0.00

-

40,223.13

0.00

-

Henan

10,934.07

0.00

-

18,019.92

0.00

-

Solar Power Business

42,681.54

39,106.85

9.14%

128,537.20

102,392.81

25.53%

Total

1,416,140.87

1,243,845.73

13.85%

6,281,129.08

5,483,011.24

14.56%

Accumulated

Sales volume

Sales volume

sales volume

of gas in the

of gas in the

Accumulated

of gas in the

third quarter

corresponding

Percentage

sales volume

corresponding

Percentage

of 2019

period of 2018

Change

of gas in 2019

period of 2018

Change

(0,000 cubic meter)

(0,000 cubic meter)

(%)

(0,000 cubic meter)

(0,000 cubic meter)

(%)

Gas Business

Wholesale

22,452.58

20,447.80

9.80%

130,807.06

102,929.17

27.08%

Retail

24,929.11

19,234.40

29.61%

76,574.90

62,348.79

22.82%

CNG/LNG

1,994.50

1,889.78

5.54%

7,111.20

5,974.91

19.02%

Total

49,376.18

41,571.98

18.77%

214,493.16

171,252.87

25.25%

2

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

By order of the Board of

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director/President

Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.

  • For identification purposes only

3

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:40:03 UTC
