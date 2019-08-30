Log in
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP

(0956)
China Suntien Green Energy : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2019

08/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

The Board hereby announces the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 held on Friday, 30 August 2019. All resolutions were duly passed.

References are made to the notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") dated 15 July 2019, the supplemental EGM notice dated 7 August 2019 and the circular dated 7 August 2019 (the "EGM Circular") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as those defined in the EGM Circular.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the EGM was held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). All resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 3,715,160,396 shares in total, comprising 1,876,156,000 domestic shares and 1,839,004,396 H shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company, entitling their holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions considered at the EGM. No shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting, nor was there any shareholder who was entitled to attend but was required to abstain from voting in favour of any resolutions proposed at the EGM. No shareholder had indicated in the EGM Circular of his/her intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM.

1

The shareholders and their authorized proxies who attended the EGM held an aggregate of● 2,667,914,053 shares, representing ●71.8% of the total voting shares of the Company. The meeting was

convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The EGM was chaired by Mr. Mei Chun Xiao, an executive Director of the Company.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

For

Against

Attending and

Voting

Resolutions

Percentage

Percentage

No. of votes

of total no. of

No. of votes

of total no. of

No. of shares

votes cast (%)

votes cast (%)

1

To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of

2,658,608,053

99.651188

9,306,000

0.348812

2,667,914,053

the plan for the initial public offering and listing of A Shares of the

Company (the "A Share Offering")

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2

To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the

2,658,608,053

99.651188

9,306,000

0.348812

2,667,914,053

authorisation granted by the general meeting to the board of directors

of the Company to handle all matters relating to the A Share

Offering

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

3

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the

2,288,594,423

85.782165

379,319,630

14.217835

2,667,914,053

Articles of Association (draft version) (effective upon the listing of

A Shares)

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

4

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules

2,656,763,173

99.582038

11,150,880

0.417962

2,667,914,053

of Procedure of the General Meetings of the Company (effective

upon the listing of A Shares)

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

5

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules

2,658,608,053

99.651188

9,306,000

0.348812

2,667,914,053

of Procedure of the Board of Directors of the Company (effective

upon the listing of A Shares)

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

6

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the

2,658,608,053

99.651188

9,306,000

0.348812

2,667,914,053

Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Committee of the Company

(effective upon the listing of A Shares)

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2

For

Against

Attending and

Voting

Resolutions

Percentage

Percentage

No. of votes

of total no. of

No. of votes

of total no. of

No. of shares

votes cast (%)

votes cast (%)

7

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the

2,658,608,053

99.651188

9,306,000

0.348812

2,667,914,053

Working Rules of Independent Directors of the Company (effective

upon the listing of A Shares)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

8

To consider the resolution concerning the report on the use of

2,658,603,053

99.651188

9,306,000

0.348812

2,667,909,053

proceeds previously raised by the Company

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

The full text of all the resolutions is set out in the EGM Circular.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, together with Jia Yuan Law Offices, the Company's PRC legal adviser, were appointed as the scrutineers for the vote- taking at the EGM and performed the calculation to determine the poll results of the EGM.

By order of the Board of

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director and President

Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.

*  For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 09:55:04 UTC
