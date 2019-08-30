China Suntien Green Energy : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

The Board hereby announces the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 held on Friday, 30 August 2019. All resolutions were duly passed.

References are made to the notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") dated 15 July 2019, the supplemental EGM notice dated 7 August 2019 and the circular dated 7 August 2019 (the "EGM Circular") of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as those defined in the EGM Circular.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the EGM was held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). All resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 3,715,160,396 shares in total, comprising 1,876,156,000 domestic shares and 1,839,004,396 H shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company, entitling their holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions considered at the EGM. No shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting, nor was there any shareholder who was entitled to attend but was required to abstain from voting in favour of any resolutions proposed at the EGM. No shareholder had indicated in the EGM Circular of his/her intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM.