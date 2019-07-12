Log in
China Suntien Green Energy : PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

07/12/2019

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00956)

PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

The number of shares to which this proxy form relates (Note 2)

I/We (Note 1)

of

,

being the registered holder(s) of

domestic shares/

H shares (Note 2) in China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited* (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or

of

(Note 3)

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the First Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 (or at any adjournment thereof) and to vote at such meeting or any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit.

Special Resolutions

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

1.

To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the plan

for the initial public offering and listing of A Shares of the Company (the "A

Share Offering")

2.

To consider the resolution on the extension of the valid period of the

authorisation granted by the general meeting to the Board of Directors of the

Company to handle all matters relating to the A Share Offering

3.

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Articles of

Association (draft version) (effiective upon the listing of A Shares)

4.

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of

Procedure of the General Meetings of the Company (effiective upon the

listing of A Shares)

5.

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of

Procedure of the Board of Directors of the Company (effiective upon the

listing of A Shares)

6.

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Rules of

Procedure of the Supervisory Committee of the Company (effiective upon the

listing of A Shares)

Ordinary Resolution

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

7.

To consider the resolution on the proposed amendments to the Working Rules

of Independent Directors of the Company (effiective upon the listing of A

Shares)

Date:

Signature(s) (Notes 5, 6 &7)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of the members) in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s) and to which this proxy form relates. If no such number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
  3. If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company. ANY ALTERATION
    MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If the form returned is duly signed but lacks/is without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy is entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if there is no specific direction in respect of a particular proposed resolution, the proxy is entitled, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, to vote or abstain at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under hand by an officer or attorney of the company or other person duly authorized. In the case of joint registered holders of shares, this proxy form may be signed by any one of the joint registered holders; but if more than one joint registered holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the joint registered holder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall, to the exclusion of other joint holders, be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  6. In order to be valid, this proxy form together with any power of attorney of signatories or other authorization documents (if any), or notarially certified copies of such power of attorney or authorization documents, must be deposited at (i) the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares) or (ii) the Company's registered office and headquarters in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares), in both cases no later than 24 hours before the time of the EGM or any adjourned meeting (for the purpose of the EGM, at or before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019).
  7. Completion and return of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof if you wish.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
