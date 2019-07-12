China Suntien Green Energy : REPLY SLIP FOR USE AT THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019
0
07/12/2019 | 07:15am EDT
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*
新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00956)
REPLY SLIP FOR USE AT
THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019
To: China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited* (the "Company")
I/We (Note 1)
of
(address(es) as shown in the register of members), being the registered holder(s) of
domestic shares/H shares (Note 2) in the share
capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the ﬁrst extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 (or at any adjournment thereof).
Date:
Signature(s) (Note 3):
Notes:
Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) isBLOCK CAPITALS.
Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered, for holders of domestic shares, to the Company's registered ofﬁce and headquarters in the PRC at 9th Floor, Block A, Yuyuan Plaza, No. 9 Yuhua West Road, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China; and for holders of H shares, to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, in both cases on or before Friday, 9 August 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company or the Company's H Share Registrar by hand or by post.
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC