Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Suntien Green Energy Corp    0956   CNE100000TW9

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP

(0956)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Suntien Green Energy : REPLY SLIP FOR USE AT THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:15am EDT

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00956)

REPLY SLIP FOR USE AT

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

To: China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited* (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of

(address(es) as shown in the register of members), being the registered holder(s) of

domestic shares/H shares (Note 2) in the share

capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the ﬁrst extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Ambassador Hotel, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019 (or at any adjournment thereof).

Date:

Signature(s) (Note 3):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) is BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered, for holders of domestic shares, to the Company's registered ofﬁce and headquarters in the PRC at 9th Floor, Block A, Yuyuan Plaza, No. 9 Yuhua West Road, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China; and for holders of H shares, to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, in both cases on or before Friday, 9 August 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company or the Company's H Share Registrar by hand or by post.
  • For identiﬁcation purposes only

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
07/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Operating data of 2019 second quarter
PU
07/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Proposed adjustments to certain resolutions of the ..
PU
06/13CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Strategy and Investment Commi..
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Remuneration and Appraisal Co..
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Articles of Association
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Terms of Reference of Audit Committee
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : The poll results at the 2018 annual general meeting..
PU
06/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 12 195 M
EBIT 2019 2 663 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 23 335 M
Yield 2019 7,82%
P/E ratio 2019 4,81x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 7 046 M
Chart CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
China Suntien Green Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,69  CNY
Last Close Price 1,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Mei President & Executive Director
Xin Cao Chairman
Chun Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Man Yiu Yue Independent Non-Executive Director
Lian Ping Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORP6.93%1 026
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.9.63%38 433
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD15.59%11 615
UGI CORP-0.36%9 260
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-12.80%7 476
ITALGAS SPA23.74%5 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About