Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited    0956   CNE100000TW9

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION L

(0956)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Suntien Green Energy : UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*

新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00956)

UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This announcement is made in accordance with the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") issued the super short-term commercial papers with an amount of RMB500 million on 24 July 2019, 22 August 2019 and 16

September 2019, respectively. Pursuant to the Rules on Disclosure for Debt Financing Instruments of Non-financial Enterprises in the Inter-bank Bond Market ( 銀行間債券市場非金融企業債務融資工具信

息披露規則 ) promulgated by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors ( 中國 銀行間市場交易商協會 ), the Company has published the unaudited financial statements of the Company

and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the websites of China Money ( 中國 貨幣網 ) at www.chinamoney.com.cn and Shanghai Clearing House ( 上海清算所網 ) at www.shclearing. com on 28 October 2019.

The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 were prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and are enclosed for information purpose only.

1

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to remind investors that the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 contained in this announcement were prepared based on the unaudited management accounts which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. Investors should not place undue reliance on the aforesaid information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's shares.

By order of the Board of

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*

Mei Chun Xiao

Executive Director and President

Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao.

*  For identification purposes only

合併資產負

2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

30 September 2019

Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 1

Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated)

Unit: RMB

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Items

Item

September 2019

December 2018

CURRENT ASSETS :

1

-

-

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

59

-

-

Monetary funds

2

2,049,579,869.11

2,253,209,538.15

Short-term loans

60

1,199,154,000.00

1,272,254,000.00

Clearing settlement funds

3

-

-

Loans from central bank

61

-

-

Lendings to banks and other

4

-

-

Deposits and amounts due to banks

62

-

-

financial institutions

  Financial assets at fair

5

-

-

Loans from banks and other

63

-

-

  value through profit or loss

financial institutions

6

-

-

  Financial liabilities at fair value

64

-

-

3

Derivative financial assets

  through profit or loss

Bills receivables

7

413,041,408.81

491,465,636.13

Derivative financial liabilities

65

-

-

Accounts receivables

8

3,510,603,481.34

2,804,601,306.66

Bills payable

66

83,889,871.36

74,314,530.98

Advances to suppliers

9

1,823,977,682.68

1,071,779,752.48

Accounts payable

67

2,914,634,702.15

162,785,392.16

Premium receivables

10

Advances from customers

68

554,485,440.51

691,157,570.77

Receivables from reinsurers

11

Financial assets sold under agreements

69

-

-

to repurchase

Reinsurance deposits receivables

12

Handling charges and

70

-

-

commission payables

Interest receivable

13

-

-

  Accrued salaries, wages and benefits

71

43,431,108.68

108,176,625.05

Dividends receivable

14

23,191,780.19

43,348,724.12

  Including: wages payable

72

31,742,616.89

95,112,831.59

Other receivables

15

112,141,080.53

61,978,971.97

Welfare payable

73

109,763.86

-

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Items

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Financial assets purchased

16

-

-

  Including: Bonus and benefit fund

74

-

-

  under agreements to resell

  for staff

Inventories

17

45,809,116.75

45,808,922.43

Tax payables

75

43,815,795.17

110,837,794.56

Including: raw materials

18

19,764,733.65

18,813,040.31

Including: tax payable

76

31,864,274.23

110,837,794.56

Stock inventory (finished

19

25,770,544.92

26,679,829.49

Interest payable

77

94,279,249.17

76,410,005.79

  products)

  Assets classified as held for sale

20

-

-

Dividends payables

78

302,084,956.34

54,732,249.40

  Issued short-term entrusted loan and

21

-

-

Other payables

79

126,494,357.44

2,686,478,828.54

prepayment

Non-current assets due within one year

22

-

-

Dividend payable for reinsurance

80

Other current assets

23

1,215,613,639.19

1,269,471,029.25

Insurance deposits payables

81

Total current assets

24

9,193,958,058.60

8,041,663,881.19

Securities trading fees

82

-

-

4

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

25

-

-

Securities selling fees

83

-

-

Issued loan and prepayment

26

-

-

  Liabilities classified as held for sale

84

-

-

  Issued long-term entrusted loan and

27

11,209,374.14

18,038,634.14

Non-current liabilities due within

85

1,457,763,028.64

2,132,058,033.67

prepayment

one year

Available-for-sale financial assets

28

115,205,700.00

115,205,700.00

Other current liabilities

86

1,547,325,376.00

1,545,055,280.00

Held-to-maturity investments

29

-

-

Total current liabilities

87

8,367,357,885.46

8,914,260,310.92

Long-term receivables

30

-

-

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

88

-

-

Long-term equity investments

31

2,223,270,665.47

1,917,691,061.57

Long-term loans

89

16,689,281,397.59

14,808,756,974.46

Investment properties

32

28,518,830.47

29,347,706.80

Debentures payables

90

2,000,000,000.00

1,700,000,000.00

  Original price of fixed assets

33

27,589,871,751.85

24,987,210,022.78

Long-term payables

91

1,183,516,252.83

1,269,308,883.13

Less: accumulated depreciations

34

6,306,874,925.10

5,366,081,263.02

Long-term employee benefits payable

92

-

-

  Net value of fixed assets

35

21,282,996,826.75

19,621,128,759.76

Special payables

93

-

-

  Less : provision for fixed assets

36

-

-

Provisions

94

-

-

  impairment

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Items

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Net amount of fixed assets

37

21,282,996,826.75

19,621,128,759.76

Deferred income

95

59,172,378.69

48,627,254.90

Construction in progress

38

6,822,377,826.55

6,874,497,402.26

  Deferred income tax liabilities

96

45,353,983.86

25,384,784.84

Construction materials

39

84,936,726.39

71,300,194.54

Other non-current liabilities

97

3,643,684.53

3,931,052.91

Disposal of fixed assets

40

969,385.32

969,385.32

Total non-current liabilities

98

19,980,967,697.50

17,856,008,950.24

Biological assets for production use

41

-

-

Total liabilities

99

28,348,325,582.96

26,770,269,261.16

Oil and gas assets

42

-

-

Owner's equity (or shareholder equity):

100

-

-

Intangible assets

43

2,248,379,267.52

2,224,814,588.74

  Issued share capital (share capital)

101

3,715,160,396.00

3,715,160,396.00

Development expenses

44

-

-

Other equity instruments

102

1,494,000,000.00

587,640,000.00

Goodwill

45

39,411,613.25

39,411,613.25

Including: Preferred shares

103

-

-

Long-term deferred expenses

46

17,507,629.74

16,557,552.57

          Perpetual bonds

104

1,494,000,000.00

587,640,000.00

Deferred income tax assets

47

193,470,450.89

195,719,838.15

Capital reserves

105

2,136,174,298.10

2,136,174,298.10

Other non-current assets

48

-

Less: Treasury shares

106

-

-

5

Total non-current assets

49

33,068,254,296.49

31,124,682,437.10

Other comprehensive income

107

8,447,994.76

7,931,140.84

50

      Including: exchange differences on

108

-

-

foreign currency translation

51

Special reserves

109

-

-

52

Surplus reserves

110

284,347,327.79

284,347,327.79

53

Provision for general risks

111

-

-

54

Undistributed profit

112

3,827,803,856.44

3,316,352,477.22

55

  Total equity attributable to owners

113

11,465,933,873.09

10,047,605,639.95

  of the parent company

56

* Minority interests

114

2,447,952,899.04

2,348,471,417.18

57

Total owners' equity

115

13,913,886,772.13

12,396,077,057.13

Total assets

58

42,262,212,355.09

39,166,346,318.29

  Total liabilities and owners' equity

116

42,262,212,355.09

39,166,346,318.29

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

September 2019

Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 2

Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY

CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated)

Unit: RMB

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

1. Total operating revenue

1

546,229,594.18

8,085,629,020.36

6,425,510,910.12

Including: Operating income

2

546,229,594.18

8,085,629,020.36

6,425,510,910.12

  Including: Principal operations income

3

532,908,390.64

8,038,115,411.72

6,363,696,213.89

Other operations income

4

13,321,203.54

47,513,608.64

61,814,696.23

Interest income

5

Premiums earned

6

Handling charges and commission income

7

2. Total operating costs

8

545,863,153.53

6,710,573,501.61

5,389,388,331.64

Including: Operating costs

9

431,007,663.66

5,761,331,219.89

4,421,027,741.61

Including: Principal operations costs

10

425,256,002.25

5,736,671,623.51

4,373,321,709.52

Other operations costs

11

5,751,661.41

24,659,596.38

47,706,032.09

Interest expenses

12

Handling charges and commission expenses

13

Surrenders

14

Net claims expense

15

Net provisions for insurance contract

16

Insurance policy dividend paid

17

Reinsurance cost

18

  Business tax and surcharges

19

3,561,988.38

27,229,894.28

19,698,743.99

Selling expenses

20

17,319.26

199,710.73

292,695.28

  Administration expenses

21

36,169,899.91

292,959,598.11

234,133,189.03

  Including: R&D expenses

22

5,032,703.43

2,529,810.18

  Finance costs

23

77,008,220.87

637,407,288.09

572,147,926.16

Including: Interest expenses

24

76,123,982.06

638,663,824.33

575,484,349.92

Interest income

25

3,516,054.71

11,550,038.95

11,062,972.87

Including: Loan

          interest subsidy

26

  Net exchange loss (gains are

  indicated with "-")

27

-68,013.82

-421,433.48

3,762,807.57

Other finance costs

28

4,468,307.34

10,714,936.19

3,963,741.54

6

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

Asset impairment loss

29

-1,901,938.55

-8,554,209.49

142,088,035.57

Others

30

  Add: Gains from changes in fair value

(losses are indicated with "-")

31

    Investment gains (losses are indicated with "-")

32

7,755,291.86

146,229,613.53

192,459,420.31

Including: Gains from investment in

associated companies and

joint ventures

33

7,626,924.55

139,558,731.51

192,077,024.75

Exchange gains (losses are indicated with "-")

34

  Gains from disposal of assets

35

384,260.47

-3,308.60

  Other income

36

4,115,017.35

73,444,605.60

28,833,793.56

3. Operating profit (losses are indicated with"-")

37

12,236,749.86

1,595,113,998.35

1,257,412,483.75

Add: Non-operating income收入

38

37,159.31

3,497,648.44

29,249,668.54

    Including: Gains from disposal of

non-current assets

39

382.52

256.41

  Gains on exchange of

non-monetary assets

40

Government subsidies

41

  Gains on debt restructuring

42

Less: Non-operating expenses

43

182,323.54

325,798.26

4,367,131.76

    Including: Losses from disposal of

non-current assets

44

137,091.21

168,327.81

809,049.34

  Losses from exchange of

non-monetary assets

45

  Losses from debt restructuring

46

4. Gross profits (total losses are indicated with "-")

47

12,091,585.63

1,598,285,848.53

1,282,295,020.53

Less: Income tax expenses

48

13,056,425.41

266,364,368.37

145,237,952.96

5. Net profit (net losses are indicated with "-")

49

-964,839.78

1,331,921,480.16

1,137,057,067.57

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company

50

-9,506,588.81

1,050,793,888.29

939,392,527.99

  Of which: net profit under common control

  on the date of consolidation

51

* Minority interests

52

8,541,749.03

281,127,591.87

197,664,539.58

6. Net other comprehensive income after taxes

53

932,316.21

7

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

7. Total comprehensive income

54

-964,839.78

1,332,853,796.37

1,137,057,067.57

  Total comprehensive income attributable to owners

of the parent company

55

-9,506,588.81

1,051,310,742.21

939,392,527.99

  Total comprehensive income attributable to

minority shareholders

56

8,541,749.03

281,543,054.16

197,664,539.58

  Add: undistributed profit at the beginning of the period

57

3,837,310,445.25

3,316,352,477.22

2,542,553,607.57

    Losses covered by surplus reserve

58

    Profits payable by subsidiaries

59

    Other adjustment factors

60

8. Distributable profit

61

3,827,803,856.44

4,367,146,365.51

3,481,946,135.56

  Less: Appropriation of statutory surplus reserve

62

    Appropriation of discretionary surplus reserve

63

    Appropriation for staff bonuses and

  benefit funds

64

    Appropriation for reserve funds

65

    Appropriation for company development funds

66

    Appropriation for general risk reserve

67

    Supplement working capital

68

    Single reserve profit

69

    Other profit distribution

70

9. Distributable profit attributable to shareholders

71

3,827,803,856.44

4,367,146,365.51

3,481,946,135.56

  Less : preference shares dividends payable

72

74,947,468.50

Ordinary shares dividends payable

73

464,395,040.57

382,661,522.50

Transfer to paid-in-capital as dividend

74

Profits payable

75

Returns of investment profits

76

10. Undistributed profit

77

3,827,803,856.44

3,827,803,856.44

3,099,284,613.06

8

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

September 2019

Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 3

Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY

CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated)

Unit: RMB

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

1. Cash flows from operating activities:

1

-

-

-

  Cash received from sale of goods and rendering

of services

2

669,128,889.03

8,003,968,216.50

5,982,612,122.16

Net increase in deposits from customers and

  deposits from other banks

3

-

-

-

Net increase in loans from central bank

4

-

-

-

Net increase in loans from other financial

institutions

5

-

-

-

Cash received from premiums under original

insurance contract

6

-

-

Net cash received from reinsurance business

7

-

-

Net increase in deposits of policy holders

and investment

8

-

-

Net increase in disposal of financial assets at fair

  value through profit and loss

9

-

-

-

Cash receipts of interest, fees and commission

10

-

-

-

Net increase in placement from banks and

other financial institutions

11

-

-

-

Net increase in sale and repurchase operations

12

-

-

-

  Cash received from taxes refund

13

3,080,622.82

62,513,446.85

31,810,134.64

  Cash received from other operating activities

14

42,228,781.81

200,448,620.90

240,835,570.14

Sub-total of cash inflows from

    operating activities

15

714,438,293.66

8,266,930,284.25

6,255,257,826.94

  Cash paid for goods and services

16

350,568,153.36

5,016,886,936.49

3,846,635,297.73

Net increase in loans and advances to customers

17

-

-

-

Net increase in deposit with central bank

and inter-banks

18

-

-

-

Cash paid for compensation payments under

original insurance contract

19

-

-

Cash paid for interest, fees and commission

20

-

-

-

9

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

Cash paid for insurance policy dividend

21

-

-

  Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

22

30,323,584.86

349,716,366.77

273,382,197.42

  Payments of taxes and surcharges

23

18,747,996.67

542,539,421.47

375,240,285.85

  Cash paid to other operating activities

24

41,767,907.24

292,294,250.60

175,095,047.56

Sub-total of cash outflows from

operating activities

25

441,407,642.13

6,201,436,975.33

4,670,352,828.56

Net cash flows from operating activities

26

273,030,651.53

2,065,493,308.92

1,584,904,998.38

2. Cash flows from investing activities:

27

-

-

-

Cash received from investment

28

-

-

-

Cash received from investment income

29

111,569.25

33,255,126.58

19,091,696.59

  Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

  intangible assets and other long-term assets

30

88.50

611,923.44

46,488.40

  Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

  and other business units

31

-

-

-

Cash received from other investing activities

32

7,337,197.03

17,029,975.46

265,651,614.06

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

33

7,448,854.78

50,897,025.48

284,789,799.05

  Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets

  and other long-term assets

34

577,868,123.10

3,088,399,172.57

2,680,104,749.41

Cash paid for investments

35

-

170,104,644.61

160,324,454.32

Net increase in pledged deposits

36

-

-

-

  Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and

other business units

37

-

-

-

  Cash paid to other investing activities

38

1,015,158.81

60,784,806.45

45,192,734.34

Sub-total of cash outflow from

investing activities

39

578,883,281.91

3,319,288,623.63

2,885,621,938.07

Net cash flows from investing activities

40

-571,434,427.13

-3,268,391,598.15

-2,600,832,139.02

3. Cash flows from financing activities:

41

-

-

-

Cash received from investment

42

-

117,035,652.17

319,700,000.00

  Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from

      investment absorption of minority interest

43

-

5,900,000.00

-

Cash received from borrowings

44

1,076,806,000.25

5,723,343,832.66

7,241,521,865.96

Cash received from issuance of bonds

45

499,625,000.00

1,498,875,000.00

-

  Cash received from other financing activities

46

-

4,720,321.56

60,433,009.31

Sub-total of cash inflows from

financing activities

47

1,576,431,000.25

7,343,974,806.39

7,621,654,875.27

10

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

  Cash paid for loan repayments

48

970,521,707.89

5,028,504,241.86

5,280,678,324.76

  Cash paid for dividends, profits appropriation

or payments of interest

49

245,985,008.68

1,314,789,649.49

1,107,347,083.41

Including: Dividends and profits paid to

        minority interest by subsidiaries

50

-

-

-

  Cash paid to other financing activities

51

-

2,157,119.14

175,988,242.02

Sub-total of cash outflows from

financing activities

52

1,216,506,716.57

6,345,451,010.49

6,564,013,650.19

Net cash flows from financing activities

53

359,924,283.68

998,523,795.90

1,057,641,225.08

4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on

  cash and cash equivalents

54

-

744,824.29

-3,710,219.91

5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

55

61,520,508.08

-203,629,669.04

38,003,864.53

  Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of the period

56

1,988,059,361.03

2,253,209,538.15

2,127,894,827.52

6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

57

2,049,579,869.11

2,049,579,869.11

2,165,898,692.05

11

BALANCE SHEET

30 September 2019

Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 1

Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

Unit: RMB

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Item

September 2019

December 2018

CURRENT ASSETS:

1

-

-

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

59

-

-

Monetary funds

2

650,854,103.43

384,111,356.63

Short-term loans

60

Clearing settlement funds

3

Loans from central bank

61

Lendings to banks and other

4

Deposits and amounts due

62

financial institutions

to banks

Financial assets at fair value

5

Loans from banks and other

63

  through profit or loss

financial institutions

Derivative financial assets

6

Financial liabilities at fair

64

12

  value through profit or loss

Bills receivables

7

Derivative financial liabilities

65

Accounts receivables

8

Bills payables

66

Advances to suppliers

9

5,491,259.79

5,205,647.90

Accounts payables

67

1,864,269.10

Premium receivables

10

Advances from customers

68

Receivables from reinsurers

11

Financial assets sold under

69

agreements to repurchase

Reinsurance deposits

12

Handling charges and

70

receivables

commission payables

Interest receivable

13

6,079,859.79

26,992,077.28

Accrued salaries, wages

71

1,810,431.18

1,964,534.46

and benefits

Dividends receivable

14

22,710,709.31

6,389,853.34

Including: wages payable

72

2,157,851.24

2,321,864.42

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Other receivables

15

1,324,988,189.17

1,071,003,891.19

Welfare payable

73

Financial assets purchased

16

  Including: Bonus and benefit

74

under agreements to resell

  fund for staff

Inventories

17

Tax payables

75

1,476,070.30

1,157,343.12

Including: raw materials

18

Including: tax payable

76

1,457,805.48

1,142,070.19

Stock inventory

19

Interest payable

77

6,403,833.58

34,723,869.51

(finished products)

Assets classified as held

20

Dividends payables

78

77,934,000.01

35,164,000.00

for sale

Issued short-term entrusted

21

Other payables

79

20,520,286.52

35,782,773.76

loan and prepayment

Non-current assets due within

22

Dividend payable for

80

one year

reinsurance

13

Other current assets

23

Insurance deposits payables

81

Total current assets

24

2,010,124,121.49

1,493,702,826.34

Securities trading fees

82

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

25

-

-

Securities selling fees

83

Issued loan and prepayment

26

Liabilities classified as held

84

for sale

Issued long-term entrusted loan

27

Non-current liabilities due

85

167,420,000.00

167,420,000.00

and prepayment

within one year

Available-for-sale financial

28

100,000,000.00

100,000,000.00

Other current liabilities

86

1,500,000,000.00

1,500,000,000.00

assets

Held-to-maturity investments

29

Total current liabilities

87

1,777,428,890.69

1,776,212,520.85

Long-term receivables

30

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

88

-

-

Long-term equity investments

31

8,679,064,926.72

8,094,657,012.57

Long-term loans

89

2,168,080,600.00

2,251,190,000.00

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Investment properties

32

Debentures payables

90

Original price of fixed assets

33

7,045,383.29

6,436,693.29

Long-term payables

91

Less: accumulated

34

5,523,761.67

5,110,604.20

Long-term employee

92

depreciations

benefits payable

Net value of fixed assets

35

1,521,621.62

1,326,089.09

Special payables

93

Less : provision for fixed

36

Provisions

94

assets impairment

Net amount of fixed assets

37

1,521,621.62

1,326,089.09

Deferred income

95

600,000.00

Construction in progress

38

83,308,436.15

28,816,458.37

Deferred income tax liabilities

96

Construction materials

39

Other non-current liabilities

97

Disposal of fixed assets

40

Total non-current liabilities

98

2,168,680,600.00

2,251,190,000.00

Biological assets for

41

Total liabilities

99

3,946,109,490.69

4,027,402,520.85

production use

14

Oil and gas assets

42

Owner's equity

100

-

-

(or shareholder equity):

Intangible assets

43

814,149.72

1,074,986.20

Issued share capital

101

3,715,160,396.00

3,715,160,396.00

(share capital)

Development expenses

44

Other equity instruments

102

1,494,000,000.00

587,640,000.00

Goodwill

45

Including: Preferred shares

103

Long-term deferred expenses

46

323,072.70

537,617.94

Perpetual bonds

104

1,494,000,000.00

587,640,000.00

Deferred income tax assets

47

Capital reserves

105

2,212,210,084.23

2,212,210,084.23

Other non-current assets

48

2,235,500,600.00

2,318,610,000.00

Less: Treasury shares

106

Total non-current assets

49

11,100,532,806.91

10,545,022,164.17

Other comprehensive income

107

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Items

Line

As at 30

As at 31

Item

September 2019

December 2018

Item

September 2019

December 2018

50

Including : exchange

108

difference on

translation of

financial

statements in

foreign currency

51

Special reserves

109

52

Surplus reserves

110

284,347,327.79

284,347,327.79

53

Provision for general risks

111

54

Undistributed profit

112

1,458,829,629.69

1,211,964,661.64

55

Total equity attributable to

113

9,164,547,437.71

8,011,322,469.66

  owners of the parent company

56

* Minority interests

114

15

57

Total owners' equity

115

9,164,547,437.71

8,011,322,469.66

Total assets

58

13,110,656,928.40

12,038,724,990.51

Total liabilities and

116

13,110,656,928.40

12,038,724,990.51

owners' equity

INCOME STATEMENT

September 2019

Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 2

Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

Unit: RMB

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

1. Total operating revenue

1

Including: Operating income

2

Including: Principal operations income

3

Other operations income

4

Interest income

5

Premiums earned

6

Handling charges and commission income

7

2. Total operating costs

8

3,373,610.95

44,761,188.76

45,537,544.57

Including: Operating costs

9

Including: Principal operations costs

10

Other operations costs

11

Interest expenses

12

Handling charges and commission expenses

13

Surrenders

14

Net claims expense

15

Net provisions for insurance contract

16

Insurance policy dividend paid

17

Reinsurance cost

18

Tax and surcharges

19

480.00

5,520.00

Selling expenses

20

Administration expenses

21

3,374,624.32

35,926,174.07

34,340,845.94

Including: R&D expenses

22

Finance costs

23

-1,013.37

8,834,534.69

11,191,178.63

Including: Interest expenses

24

660,799.73

9,409,674.10

8,243,162.96

Interest income

25

1,041,685.84

2,591,826.46

1,160,534.77

Including: Loan interest subsidy

26

  Net exchange loss (gains are

indicated with "-")

27

3,100.43

-368,219.20

3,255,570.50

Other finance costs

28

376,772.31

2,384,906.25

852,979.94

Asset impairment loss

29

Others

30

16

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

  Add: Gains from changes in fair value

  (losses are indicated with "-")

31

  Investment gains (losses are indicated with "-")

32

829,968,665.88

838,078,869.47

  Including: Gains from investment in associated

companies and joint ventures

33

-5,718,768.85

Exchange gains (losses are indicated

with "-")

34

  Gains from disposal of assets

35

Other income

36

3. Operating profit (losses are indicated with "-")

37

-3,373,610.95

785,207,477.12

792,541,324.90

Add: Non-operating income

38

1,000,000.00

  Including: Gains from disposal of

non-current assets

39

Gains on exchange of

non-monetary assets

40

Government subsidies

41

Gains on debt restructuring

42

Less: Non-operating expenses

43

  Including: Losses from disposal of

non-current assets

44

Losses from exchange of

non-monetary assets

45

Losses from debt restructuring

46

4. Gross profits (total losses are indicated with "-")

47

-3,373,610.95

786,207,477.12

792,541,324.90

Less: Income tax expenses

48

5. Net profit (net losses are indicated with "-")

49

-3,373,610.95

786,207,477.12

792,541,324.90

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company

50

-3,373,610.95

786,207,477.12

792,541,324.90

  Of which: net profit under common control

  on the date of consolidation

51

* Minority interests

52

6. Net other comprehensive income after taxes

53

7. Total comprehensive income

54

-3,373,610.95

786,207,477.12

792,541,324.90

  Total comprehensive income attributable to owners

  of the parent company

55

-3,373,610.95

786,207,477.12

792,541,324.90

  Total comprehensive income attributable to

minority shareholders

56

17

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

  Add: Undistributed profit at the beginning of the period

57

1,462,203,240.64

1,211,964,661.64

967,378,217.70

Losses covered by surplus reserve

58

Profits payable by subsidiaries

59

Other adjustment factors

60

8. Distributable profit

61

1,458,829,629.69

1,998,172,138.76

1,759,919,542.60

  Less: Appropriation of statutory surplus reserve

62

Appropriation of discretionary surplus reserve

63

Appropriation for staff bonuses and benefit funds

64

Appropriation for reserve funds

65

Appropriation for company development funds

66

Appropriation for general risk reserve

67

Supplement working capital

68

Single reserve profit

69

Other profit distribution

70

9. Distributable profit attributable to Shareholders

71

1,458,829,629.69

1,998,172,138.76

1,759,919,542.60

  Less: Preference shares dividends payable

72

74,947,468.50

Ordinary shares dividends payable

73

464,395,040.57

382,661,522.50

Transfer to paid-in-capital as dividend

74

Profits payable

75

Returns of investment profits

76

10. Undistributed profit

77

1,458,829,629.69

1,458,829,629.69

1,377,258,020.10

18

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

September 2019

Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 3

Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

Unit: RMB

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

1. Cash flows from operating activities:

1

-

-

-

  Cash received from sale of goods and

rendering of services

2

Net increase in deposits from customers and

deposits from other banks

3

Net increase in loans from central bank

4

Net increase in loans from other financial institutions

5

Cash received from premiums under

original insurance contract

6

Net cash received from reinsurance business

7

Net increase in deposits of policy holders

and investment

8

Net increase in disposal of financial assets at

fair value through profit and loss

9

Cash receipts of interest, fees and commission

10

Net increase in placement from banks and

other financial institutions

11

Net increase in sale and repurchase operations

12

   Cash received from taxes refund

13

160,843.98

   Cash received from other operating activities

14

2,639,276.61

7,371,641.76

7,363,063.70

 Sub-total of cash inflows from

   operating activities

15

2,639,276.61

7,371,641.76

7,523,907.68

   Cash paid for goods and services

16

332,795.00

124,093.45

Net increase in loans and advances to customers

17

Net increase in deposit with central bank

and inter-banks

18

Cash paid for compensation payments under

original insurance contract

19

Cash paid for interest, fees and commission

20

19

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

Cash paid for insurance policy dividend

21

   Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

22

4,243,297.18

20,588,551.00

15,288,167.37

   Payments of taxes and surcharges

23

128,591.22

21,479,550.29

21,889,685.93

   Cash paid to other operating activities

24

16,158,527.40

37,771,297.95

24,700,021.27

 Sub-total of cash outflows from

 operating activities

25

20,530,415.80

80,172,194.24

62,001,968.02

  Net cash flows from operating activities

26

-17,891,139.19

-72,800,552.48

-54,478,060.34

2. Cash flows from investing activities:

27

-

-

-

  Cash received from investment

28

  Cash received from investment income

29

25,586,125.80

939,979,444.18

929,708,788.36

  Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

30

  Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

and other business units

31

  Cash received from other investing activities

32

394,547.35

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

33

25,586,125.80

939,979,444.18

930,103,335.71

  Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets

and other long-term assets

34

583,690.00

320,607.00

  Cash paid for investments

35

30,250,000.00

603,459,983.00

883,474,156.00

Net increase in pledged deposits

36

  Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and

other business units

37

  Cash paid to other investing activities

38

68,371.97

54,222,015.19

17,602,814.60

Sub-total of cash outflow from

investing activities

39

30,318,371.97

658,265,688.19

901,397,577.60

  Net cash flows from investing activities

40

-4,732,246.17

281,713,755.99

28,705,758.11

3. Cash flows from financing activities:

41

-

-

-

  Cash received from investment

42

Including: Cash received by subsidiaries

  from investment absorption of minority interest

43

  Cash received from borrowings

44

100,000,000.00

1,526,130,833.33

2,034,265,000.00

Cash received from issuance of bonds

45

499,625,000.00

1,498,875,000.00

  Cash received from other financing activities

46

35,500,000.00

483,255,375.00

1,060,663,166.67

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

47

635,125,000.00

3,508,261,208.33

3,094,928,166.67

20

Row

Amount

Total amount

Total amount

Items

no.

for the month

for the year

for the last year

  Cash paid for loan repayments

48

2,203,109,400.00

1,430,960,000.00

  Cash paid for dividends, profits appropriation

or payments of interest

49

25,598,375.80

617,467,089.33

465,214,719.38

Including: Dividends and profits paid to

  minority interest by subsidiaries

50

  Cash paid to other financing activities

51

530,000,000.00

630,600,000.00

1,036,475,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities

52

555,598,375.80

3,451,176,489.33

2,932,649,719.38

  Net cash flows from financing activities

53

79,526,624.20

57,084,719.00

162,278,447.29

4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on

  cash and cash equivalents

54

744,824.29

-3,202,982.84

5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

55

56,903,238.84

266,742,746.80

133,303,162.22

  Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of the period

56

593,950,864.59

384,111,356.63

228,419,701.28

6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

57

650,854,103.43

650,854,103.43

361,722,863.50

21

Disclaimer

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
10/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Operating data of 2019 third quarter
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registe..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered ..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notice of the second extraordinary general meeting ..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Proxy form for use at the second extraordinary gene..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Reply slip for use at the second extraordinary gene..
PU
09/16CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Announcement on the issuance of fourth tranche of s..
PU
09/05CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification letter with request form to registered..
PU
09/05CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification letter with request form to non-regist..
PU
08/30CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Poll results of the first extraordinary general mee..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 12 344 M
EBIT 2019 2 732 M
Net income 2019 1 518 M
Debt 2019 19 981 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 5,24x
P/E ratio 2020 4,77x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 7 905 M
Chart CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,75  CNY
Last Close Price 2,13  CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Mei President & Executive Director
Xin Cao Chairman
Chun Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ping Li Non-Executive Director
Guo Jie Qiao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED16.83%1 119
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-5.56%33 040
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED47.11%12 982
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED23.96%12 441
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-9.90%8 242
ITALGAS SPA14.69%5 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group