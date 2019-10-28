China Suntien Green Energy : UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
10/28/2019 | 06:42am EDT
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED*
新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00956)
UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") issued the super short-term commercial papers with an amount of RMB500 million on 24 July 2019, 22 August 2019 and 16
September 2019, respectively. Pursuant to the Rules on Disclosure for Debt Financing Instruments of Non-financial Enterprises in the Inter-bank Bond Market ( 銀行間債券市場非金融企業債務融資工具信
息披露規則 ) promulgated by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors ( 中國 銀行間市場交易商協會 ), the Company has published the unaudited financial statements of the Company
and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the websites of China Money ( 中國 貨幣網 ) at www.chinamoney.com.cn and Shanghai Clearing House ( 上海清算所網 ) at www.shclearing. com on 28 October 2019.
The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 were prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and are enclosed for information purpose only.
By order of the Board of
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited*
Mei Chun Xiao
Executive Director and President
Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 28 October 2019
合併資產負
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
30 September 2019
Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 1
Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated)
Unit: RMB
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Items
Item
September 2019
December 2018
CURRENT ASSETS :
-
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
59
-
-
Monetary funds
2
2,049,579,869.11
2,253,209,538.15
Short-term loans
60
1,199,154,000.00
1,272,254,000.00
△ Clearing settlement funds
3
-
-
△ Loans from central bank
61
-
-
△ Lendings to banks and other
4
-
-
△ Deposits and amounts due to banks
62
-
-
financial institutions
Financial assets at fair
5
-
-
△ Loans from banks and other
63
-
-
value through profit or loss
financial institutions
6
-
-
Financial liabilities at fair value
64
-
-
Derivative financial assets
through profit or loss
Bills receivables
7
413,041,408.81
491,465,636.13
Derivative financial liabilities
65
-
-
Accounts receivables
8
3,510,603,481.34
2,804,601,306.66
Bills payable
66
83,889,871.36
74,314,530.98
Advances to suppliers
9
1,823,977,682.68
1,071,779,752.48
Accounts payable
67
2,914,634,702.15
162,785,392.16
△ Premium receivables
10
Advances from customers
68
554,485,440.51
691,157,570.77
△ Receivables from reinsurers
11
△ Financial assets sold under agreements
69
-
-
to repurchase
△ Reinsurance deposits receivables
12
△ Handling charges and
70
-
-
commission payables
Interest receivable
13
-
-
Accrued salaries, wages and benefits
71
43,431,108.68
108,176,625.05
Dividends receivable
14
23,191,780.19
43,348,724.12
Including: wages payable
72
31,742,616.89
95,112,831.59
Other receivables
15
112,141,080.53
61,978,971.97
Welfare payable
73
109,763.86
-
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Items
Item
September 2019
December 2018
△ Financial assets purchased
16
-
-
Including: Bonus and benefit fund
74
-
-
under agreements to resell
for staff
Inventories
17
45,809,116.75
45,808,922.43
Tax payables
75
43,815,795.17
110,837,794.56
Including: raw materials
18
19,764,733.65
18,813,040.31
Including: tax payable
76
31,864,274.23
110,837,794.56
Stock inventory (finished
19
25,770,544.92
26,679,829.49
Interest payable
77
94,279,249.17
76,410,005.79
products)
Assets classified as held for sale
20
-
-
Dividends payables
78
302,084,956.34
54,732,249.40
Issued short-term entrusted loan and
21
-
-
Other payables
79
126,494,357.44
2,686,478,828.54
prepayment
Non-current assets due within one year
22
-
-
△ Dividend payable for reinsurance
80
Other current assets
23
1,215,613,639.19
1,269,471,029.25
△ Insurance deposits payables
81
Total current assets
24
9,193,958,058.60
8,041,663,881.19
△ Securities trading fees
82
-
-
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
25
-
-
△ Securities selling fees
83
-
-
△ Issued loan and prepayment
26
-
-
Liabilities classified as held for sale
84
-
-
Issued long-term entrusted loan and
27
11,209,374.14
18,038,634.14
Non-current liabilities due within
85
1,457,763,028.64
2,132,058,033.67
prepayment
one year
Available-for-sale financial assets
28
115,205,700.00
115,205,700.00
Other current liabilities
86
1,547,325,376.00
1,545,055,280.00
Held-to-maturity investments
29
-
-
Total current liabilities
87
8,367,357,885.46
8,914,260,310.92
Long-term receivables
30
-
-
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
88
-
-
Long-term equity investments
31
2,223,270,665.47
1,917,691,061.57
Long-term loans
89
16,689,281,397.59
14,808,756,974.46
Investment properties
32
28,518,830.47
29,347,706.80
Debentures payables
90
2,000,000,000.00
1,700,000,000.00
Original price of fixed assets
33
27,589,871,751.85
24,987,210,022.78
Long-term payables
91
1,183,516,252.83
1,269,308,883.13
Less: accumulated depreciations
34
6,306,874,925.10
5,366,081,263.02
Long-term employee benefits payable
92
-
-
Net value of fixed assets
35
21,282,996,826.75
19,621,128,759.76
Special payables
93
-
-
Less : provision for fixed assets
36
-
-
Provisions
94
-
-
impairment
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Items
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Net amount of fixed assets
37
21,282,996,826.75
19,621,128,759.76
Deferred income
95
59,172,378.69
48,627,254.90
Construction in progress
38
6,822,377,826.55
6,874,497,402.26
Deferred income tax liabilities
96
45,353,983.86
25,384,784.84
Construction materials
39
84,936,726.39
71,300,194.54
Other non-current liabilities
97
3,643,684.53
3,931,052.91
Disposal of fixed assets
40
969,385.32
969,385.32
Total non-current liabilities
98
19,980,967,697.50
17,856,008,950.24
Biological assets for production use
41
-
-
Total liabilities
99
28,348,325,582.96
26,770,269,261.16
Oil and gas assets
42
-
-
Owner's equity (or shareholder equity):
100
-
-
Intangible assets
43
2,248,379,267.52
2,224,814,588.74
Issued share capital (share capital)
101
3,715,160,396.00
3,715,160,396.00
Development expenses
44
-
-
Other equity instruments
102
1,494,000,000.00
587,640,000.00
Goodwill
45
39,411,613.25
39,411,613.25
Including: Preferred shares
103
-
-
Long-term deferred expenses
46
17,507,629.74
16,557,552.57
Perpetual bonds
104
1,494,000,000.00
587,640,000.00
Deferred income tax assets
47
193,470,450.89
195,719,838.15
Capital reserves
105
2,136,174,298.10
2,136,174,298.10
Other non-current assets
48
-
Less: Treasury shares
106
-
-
Total non-current assets
49
33,068,254,296.49
31,124,682,437.10
Other comprehensive income
107
8,447,994.76
7,931,140.84
Including: exchange differences on
108
-
-
foreign currency translation
Special reserves
109
-
-
Surplus reserves
110
284,347,327.79
284,347,327.79
△ Provision for general risks
111
-
-
Undistributed profit
112
3,827,803,856.44
3,316,352,477.22
Total equity attributable to owners
113
11,465,933,873.09
10,047,605,639.95
of the parent company
* Minority interests
114
2,447,952,899.04
2,348,471,417.18
Total owners' equity
115
13,913,886,772.13
12,396,077,057.13
Total assets
58
42,262,212,355.09
39,166,346,318.29
Total liabilities and owners' equity
116
42,262,212,355.09
39,166,346,318.29
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
September 2019
Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 2
Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated)
Unit: RMB
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
1. Total operating revenue
1
546,229,594.18
8,085,629,020.36
6,425,510,910.12
Including: Operating income
2
546,229,594.18
8,085,629,020.36
6,425,510,910.12
Including: Principal operations income
3
532,908,390.64
8,038,115,411.72
6,363,696,213.89
Other operations income
4
13,321,203.54
47,513,608.64
61,814,696.23
△ Interest income
5
△ Premiums earned
6
△ Handling charges and commission income
7
2. Total operating costs
8
545,863,153.53
6,710,573,501.61
5,389,388,331.64
Including: Operating costs
9
431,007,663.66
5,761,331,219.89
4,421,027,741.61
Including: Principal operations costs
10
425,256,002.25
5,736,671,623.51
4,373,321,709.52
Other operations costs
11
5,751,661.41
24,659,596.38
47,706,032.09
△ Interest expenses
12
△ Handling charges and commission expenses
13
△ Surrenders
14
△ Net claims expense
15
△ Net provisions for insurance contract
16
△ Insurance policy dividend paid
17
△ Reinsurance cost
18
Business tax and surcharges
19
3,561,988.38
27,229,894.28
19,698,743.99
Selling expenses
20
17,319.26
199,710.73
292,695.28
Administration expenses
21
36,169,899.91
292,959,598.11
234,133,189.03
Including: R&D expenses
22
5,032,703.43
2,529,810.18
Finance costs
23
77,008,220.87
637,407,288.09
572,147,926.16
Including: Interest expenses
24
76,123,982.06
638,663,824.33
575,484,349.92
Interest income
25
3,516,054.71
11,550,038.95
11,062,972.87
Including: Loan
interest subsidy
26
Net exchange loss (gains are
indicated with "-")
27
-68,013.82
-421,433.48
3,762,807.57
Other finance costs
28
4,468,307.34
10,714,936.19
3,963,741.54
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
Asset impairment loss
29
-1,901,938.55
-8,554,209.49
142,088,035.57
Others
30
Add: Gains from changes in fair value
(losses are indicated with "-")
31
Investment gains (losses are indicated with "-")
32
7,755,291.86
146,229,613.53
192,459,420.31
Including: Gains from investment in
associated companies and
joint ventures
33
7,626,924.55
139,558,731.51
192,077,024.75
△ Exchange gains (losses are indicated with "-")
34
Gains from disposal of assets
35
384,260.47
-3,308.60
Other income
36
4,115,017.35
73,444,605.60
28,833,793.56
3. Operating profit (losses are indicated with"-")
37
12,236,749.86
1,595,113,998.35
1,257,412,483.75
Add: Non-operating income收入
38
37,159.31
3,497,648.44
29,249,668.54
Including: Gains from disposal of
non-current assets
39
382.52
256.41
Gains on exchange of
non-monetary assets
40
Government subsidies
41
Gains on debt restructuring
42
Less: Non-operating expenses
43
182,323.54
325,798.26
4,367,131.76
Including: Losses from disposal of
non-current assets
44
137,091.21
168,327.81
809,049.34
Losses from exchange of
non-monetary assets
45
Losses from debt restructuring
46
4. Gross profits (total losses are indicated with "-")
47
12,091,585.63
1,598,285,848.53
1,282,295,020.53
Less: Income tax expenses
48
13,056,425.41
266,364,368.37
145,237,952.96
5. Net profit (net losses are indicated with "-")
49
-964,839.78
1,331,921,480.16
1,137,057,067.57
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company
50
-9,506,588.81
1,050,793,888.29
939,392,527.99
Of which: net profit under common control
on the date of consolidation
51
* Minority interests
52
8,541,749.03
281,127,591.87
197,664,539.58
6. Net other comprehensive income after taxes
53
932,316.21
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
7. Total comprehensive income
54
-964,839.78
1,332,853,796.37
1,137,057,067.57
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners
of the parent company
55
-9,506,588.81
1,051,310,742.21
939,392,527.99
Total comprehensive income attributable to
minority shareholders
56
8,541,749.03
281,543,054.16
197,664,539.58
Add: undistributed profit at the beginning of the period
57
3,837,310,445.25
3,316,352,477.22
2,542,553,607.57
Losses covered by surplus reserve
58
Profits payable by subsidiaries
59
Other adjustment factors
60
8. Distributable profit
61
3,827,803,856.44
4,367,146,365.51
3,481,946,135.56
Less: Appropriation of statutory surplus reserve
62
Appropriation of discretionary surplus reserve
63
Appropriation for staff bonuses and
benefit funds
64
Appropriation for reserve funds
65
Appropriation for company development funds
66
Appropriation for general risk reserve
67
Supplement working capital
68
Single reserve profit
69
Other profit distribution
70
9. Distributable profit attributable to shareholders
71
3,827,803,856.44
4,367,146,365.51
3,481,946,135.56
Less : preference shares dividends payable
72
74,947,468.50
Ordinary shares dividends payable
73
464,395,040.57
382,661,522.50
Transfer to paid-in-capital as dividend
74
Profits payable
75
Returns of investment profits
76
10. Undistributed profit
77
3,827,803,856.44
3,827,803,856.44
3,099,284,613.06
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
September 2019
Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 3
Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated)
Unit: RMB
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
1
-
-
-
Cash received from sale of goods and rendering
of services
2
669,128,889.03
8,003,968,216.50
5,982,612,122.16
△ Net increase in deposits from customers and
deposits from other banks
3
-
-
-
△ Net increase in loans from central bank
4
-
-
-
△ Net increase in loans from other financial
institutions
5
-
-
-
△ Cash received from premiums under original
insurance contract
6
-
-
△ Net cash received from reinsurance business
7
-
-
△ Net increase in deposits of policy holders
and investment
8
-
-
△ Net increase in disposal of financial assets at fair
value through profit and loss
9
-
-
-
△ Cash receipts of interest, fees and commission
10
-
-
-
△ Net increase in placement from banks and
other financial institutions
11
-
-
-
△ Net increase in sale and repurchase operations
12
-
-
-
Cash received from taxes refund
13
3,080,622.82
62,513,446.85
31,810,134.64
Cash received from other operating activities
14
42,228,781.81
200,448,620.90
240,835,570.14
Sub-total of cash inflows from
operating activities
15
714,438,293.66
8,266,930,284.25
6,255,257,826.94
Cash paid for goods and services
16
350,568,153.36
5,016,886,936.49
3,846,635,297.73
△ Net increase in loans and advances to customers
17
-
-
-
△ Net increase in deposit with central bank
and inter-banks
18
-
-
-
△ Cash paid for compensation payments under
original insurance contract
19
-
-
△ Cash paid for interest, fees and commission
20
-
-
-
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
△ Cash paid for insurance policy dividend
21
-
-
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
22
30,323,584.86
349,716,366.77
273,382,197.42
Payments of taxes and surcharges
23
18,747,996.67
542,539,421.47
375,240,285.85
Cash paid to other operating activities
24
41,767,907.24
292,294,250.60
175,095,047.56
Sub-total of cash outflows from
operating activities
25
441,407,642.13
6,201,436,975.33
4,670,352,828.56
Net cash flows from operating activities
26
273,030,651.53
2,065,493,308.92
1,584,904,998.38
2. Cash flows from investing activities:
27
-
-
-
Cash received from investment
28
-
-
-
Cash received from investment income
29
111,569.25
33,255,126.58
19,091,696.59
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
30
88.50
611,923.44
46,488.40
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other business units
31
-
-
-
Cash received from other investing activities
32
7,337,197.03
17,029,975.46
265,651,614.06
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
33
7,448,854.78
50,897,025.48
284,789,799.05
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets
34
577,868,123.10
3,088,399,172.57
2,680,104,749.41
Cash paid for investments
35
-
170,104,644.61
160,324,454.32
△ Net increase in pledged deposits
36
-
-
-
Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and
other business units
37
-
-
-
Cash paid to other investing activities
38
1,015,158.81
60,784,806.45
45,192,734.34
Sub-total of cash outflow from
investing activities
39
578,883,281.91
3,319,288,623.63
2,885,621,938.07
Net cash flows from investing activities
40
-571,434,427.13
-3,268,391,598.15
-2,600,832,139.02
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
41
-
-
-
Cash received from investment
42
-
117,035,652.17
319,700,000.00
Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from
investment absorption of minority interest
43
-
5,900,000.00
-
Cash received from borrowings
44
1,076,806,000.25
5,723,343,832.66
7,241,521,865.96
△ Cash received from issuance of bonds
45
499,625,000.00
1,498,875,000.00
-
Cash received from other financing activities
46
-
4,720,321.56
60,433,009.31
Sub-total of cash inflows from
financing activities
47
1,576,431,000.25
7,343,974,806.39
7,621,654,875.27
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
Cash paid for loan repayments
48
970,521,707.89
5,028,504,241.86
5,280,678,324.76
Cash paid for dividends, profits appropriation
or payments of interest
49
245,985,008.68
1,314,789,649.49
1,107,347,083.41
Including: Dividends and profits paid to
minority interest by subsidiaries
50
-
-
-
Cash paid to other financing activities
51
-
2,157,119.14
175,988,242.02
Sub-total of cash outflows from
financing activities
52
1,216,506,716.57
6,345,451,010.49
6,564,013,650.19
Net cash flows from financing activities
53
359,924,283.68
998,523,795.90
1,057,641,225.08
4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on
cash and cash equivalents
54
-
744,824.29
-3,710,219.91
5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
55
61,520,508.08
-203,629,669.04
38,003,864.53
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
of the period
56
1,988,059,361.03
2,253,209,538.15
2,127,894,827.52
6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
57
2,049,579,869.11
2,049,579,869.11
2,165,898,692.05
BALANCE SHEET
30 September 2019
Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 1
Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Unit: RMB
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Item
September 2019
December 2018
CURRENT ASSETS:
1
-
-
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
59
-
-
Monetary funds
2
650,854,103.43
384,111,356.63
Short-term loans
60
△ Clearing settlement funds
3
△ Loans from central bank
61
△ Lendings to banks and other
4
△ Deposits and amounts due
62
financial institutions
to banks
Financial assets at fair value
5
△ Loans from banks and other
63
through profit or loss
financial institutions
Derivative financial assets
6
Financial liabilities at fair
64
value through profit or loss
Bills receivables
7
Derivative financial liabilities
65
Accounts receivables
8
Bills payables
66
Advances to suppliers
9
5,491,259.79
5,205,647.90
Accounts payables
67
1,864,269.10
△ Premium receivables
10
Advances from customers
68
△ Receivables from reinsurers
11
△ Financial assets sold under
69
agreements to repurchase
△ Reinsurance deposits
12
△ Handling charges and
70
receivables
commission payables
Interest receivable
13
6,079,859.79
26,992,077.28
Accrued salaries, wages
71
1,810,431.18
1,964,534.46
and benefits
Dividends receivable
14
22,710,709.31
6,389,853.34
Including: wages payable
72
2,157,851.24
2,321,864.42
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Other receivables
15
1,324,988,189.17
1,071,003,891.19
Welfare payable
73
△ Financial assets purchased
16
Including: Bonus and benefit
74
under agreements to resell
fund for staff
Inventories
17
Tax payables
75
1,476,070.30
1,157,343.12
Including: raw materials
18
Including: tax payable
76
1,457,805.48
1,142,070.19
Stock inventory
19
Interest payable
77
6,403,833.58
34,723,869.51
(finished products)
Assets classified as held
20
Dividends payables
78
77,934,000.01
35,164,000.00
for sale
Issued short-term entrusted
21
Other payables
79
20,520,286.52
35,782,773.76
loan and prepayment
Non-current assets due within
22
△ Dividend payable for
80
one year
reinsurance
Other current assets
23
△ Insurance deposits payables
81
Total current assets
24
2,010,124,121.49
1,493,702,826.34
△ Securities trading fees
82
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
25
-
-
△ Securities selling fees
83
△ Issued loan and prepayment
26
Liabilities classified as held
84
for sale
Issued long-term entrusted loan
27
Non-current liabilities due
85
167,420,000.00
167,420,000.00
and prepayment
within one year
Available-for-sale financial
28
100,000,000.00
100,000,000.00
Other current liabilities
86
1,500,000,000.00
1,500,000,000.00
assets
Held-to-maturity investments
29
Total current liabilities
87
1,777,428,890.69
1,776,212,520.85
Long-term receivables
30
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
88
-
-
Long-term equity investments
31
8,679,064,926.72
8,094,657,012.57
Long-term loans
89
2,168,080,600.00
2,251,190,000.00
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Investment properties
32
Debentures payables
90
Original price of fixed assets
33
7,045,383.29
6,436,693.29
Long-term payables
91
Less: accumulated
34
5,523,761.67
5,110,604.20
Long-term employee
92
depreciations
benefits payable
Net value of fixed assets
35
1,521,621.62
1,326,089.09
Special payables
93
Less : provision for fixed
36
Provisions
94
assets impairment
Net amount of fixed assets
37
1,521,621.62
1,326,089.09
Deferred income
95
600,000.00
Construction in progress
38
83,308,436.15
28,816,458.37
Deferred income tax liabilities
96
Construction materials
39
Other non-current liabilities
97
Disposal of fixed assets
40
Total non-current liabilities
98
2,168,680,600.00
2,251,190,000.00
Biological assets for
41
Total liabilities
99
3,946,109,490.69
4,027,402,520.85
production use
Oil and gas assets
42
Owner's equity
100
-
-
(or shareholder equity):
Intangible assets
43
814,149.72
1,074,986.20
Issued share capital
101
3,715,160,396.00
3,715,160,396.00
(share capital)
Development expenses
44
Other equity instruments
102
1,494,000,000.00
587,640,000.00
Goodwill
45
Including: Preferred shares
103
Long-term deferred expenses
46
323,072.70
537,617.94
Perpetual bonds
104
1,494,000,000.00
587,640,000.00
Deferred income tax assets
47
Capital reserves
105
2,212,210,084.23
2,212,210,084.23
Other non-current assets
48
2,235,500,600.00
2,318,610,000.00
Less: Treasury shares
106
Total non-current assets
49
11,100,532,806.91
10,545,022,164.17
Other comprehensive income
107
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Items
Line
As at 30
As at 31
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Item
September 2019
December 2018
Including : exchange
108
difference on
translation of
financial
statements in
foreign currency
Special reserves
109
Surplus reserves
110
284,347,327.79
284,347,327.79
△ Provision for general risks
111
Undistributed profit
112
1,458,829,629.69
1,211,964,661.64
Total equity attributable to
113
9,164,547,437.71
8,011,322,469.66
owners of the parent company
* Minority interests
114
Total owners' equity
115
9,164,547,437.71
8,011,322,469.66
Total assets
58
13,110,656,928.40
12,038,724,990.51
Total liabilities and
116
13,110,656,928.40
12,038,724,990.51
owners' equity
INCOME STATEMENT
September 2019
Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 2
Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Unit: RMB
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
1. Total operating revenue
1
Including: Operating income
2
Including: Principal operations income
3
Other operations income
4
△ Interest income
5
△ Premiums earned
6
△ Handling charges and commission income
7
2. Total operating costs
8
3,373,610.95
44,761,188.76
45,537,544.57
Including: Operating costs
9
Including: Principal operations costs
10
Other operations costs
11
△ Interest expenses
12
△ Handling charges and commission expenses
13
△ Surrenders
14
△ Net claims expense
15
△ Net provisions for insurance contract
16
△ Insurance policy dividend paid
17
△ Reinsurance cost
18
Tax and surcharges
19
480.00
5,520.00
Selling expenses
20
Administration expenses
21
3,374,624.32
35,926,174.07
34,340,845.94
Including: R&D expenses
22
Finance costs
23
-1,013.37
8,834,534.69
11,191,178.63
Including: Interest expenses
24
660,799.73
9,409,674.10
8,243,162.96
Interest income
25
1,041,685.84
2,591,826.46
1,160,534.77
Including: Loan interest subsidy
26
Net exchange loss (gains are
indicated with "-")
27
3,100.43
-368,219.20
3,255,570.50
Other finance costs
28
376,772.31
2,384,906.25
852,979.94
Asset impairment loss
29
Others
30
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
Add: Gains from changes in fair value
(losses are indicated with "-")
31
Investment gains (losses are indicated with "-")
32
829,968,665.88
838,078,869.47
Including: Gains from investment in associated
companies and joint ventures
33
-5,718,768.85
△ Exchange gains (losses are indicated
with "-")
34
Gains from disposal of assets
35
Other income
36
3. Operating profit (losses are indicated with "-")
37
-3,373,610.95
785,207,477.12
792,541,324.90
Add: Non-operating income
38
1,000,000.00
Including: Gains from disposal of
non-current assets
39
Gains on exchange of
non-monetary assets
40
Government subsidies
41
Gains on debt restructuring
42
Less: Non-operating expenses
43
Including: Losses from disposal of
non-current assets
44
Losses from exchange of
non-monetary assets
45
Losses from debt restructuring
46
4. Gross profits (total losses are indicated with "-")
47
-3,373,610.95
786,207,477.12
792,541,324.90
Less: Income tax expenses
48
5. Net profit (net losses are indicated with "-")
49
-3,373,610.95
786,207,477.12
792,541,324.90
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company
50
-3,373,610.95
786,207,477.12
792,541,324.90
Of which: net profit under common control
on the date of consolidation
51
* Minority interests
52
6. Net other comprehensive income after taxes
53
7. Total comprehensive income
54
-3,373,610.95
786,207,477.12
792,541,324.90
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners
of the parent company
55
-3,373,610.95
786,207,477.12
792,541,324.90
Total comprehensive income attributable to
minority shareholders
56
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
Add: Undistributed profit at the beginning of the period
57
1,462,203,240.64
1,211,964,661.64
967,378,217.70
Losses covered by surplus reserve
58
Profits payable by subsidiaries
59
Other adjustment factors
60
8. Distributable profit
61
1,458,829,629.69
1,998,172,138.76
1,759,919,542.60
Less: Appropriation of statutory surplus reserve
62
Appropriation of discretionary surplus reserve
63
Appropriation for staff bonuses and benefit funds
64
Appropriation for reserve funds
65
Appropriation for company development funds
66
Appropriation for general risk reserve
67
Supplement working capital
68
Single reserve profit
69
Other profit distribution
70
9. Distributable profit attributable to Shareholders
71
1,458,829,629.69
1,998,172,138.76
1,759,919,542.60
Less: Preference shares dividends payable
72
74,947,468.50
Ordinary shares dividends payable
73
464,395,040.57
382,661,522.50
Transfer to paid-in-capital as dividend
74
Profits payable
75
Returns of investment profits
76
10. Undistributed profit
77
1,458,829,629.69
1,458,829,629.69
1,377,258,020.10
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
September 2019
Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 3
Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Unit: RMB
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
1
-
-
-
Cash received from sale of goods and
rendering of services
2
△ Net increase in deposits from customers and
deposits from other banks
3
△ Net increase in loans from central bank
4
△Net increase in loans from other financial institutions
5
△ Cash received from premiums under
original insurance contract
6
△ Net cash received from reinsurance business
7
△ Net increase in deposits of policy holders
and investment
8
△ Net increase in disposal of financial assets at
fair value through profit and loss
9
△ Cash receipts of interest, fees and commission
10
△ Net increase in placement from banks and
other financial institutions
11
△ Net increase in sale and repurchase operations
12
Cash received from taxes refund
13
160,843.98
Cash received from other operating activities
14
2,639,276.61
7,371,641.76
7,363,063.70
Sub-total of cash inflows from
operating activities
15
2,639,276.61
7,371,641.76
7,523,907.68
Cash paid for goods and services
16
332,795.00
124,093.45
△ Net increase in loans and advances to customers
17
△ Net increase in deposit with central bank
and inter-banks
18
△ Cash paid for compensation payments under
original insurance contract
19
△ Cash paid for interest, fees and commission
20
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
△ Cash paid for insurance policy dividend
21
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
22
4,243,297.18
20,588,551.00
15,288,167.37
Payments of taxes and surcharges
23
128,591.22
21,479,550.29
21,889,685.93
Cash paid to other operating activities
24
16,158,527.40
37,771,297.95
24,700,021.27
Sub-total of cash outflows from
operating activities
25
20,530,415.80
80,172,194.24
62,001,968.02
Net cash flows from operating activities
26
-17,891,139.19
-72,800,552.48
-54,478,060.34
2. Cash flows from investing activities:
27
-
-
-
Cash received from investment
28
Cash received from investment income
29
25,586,125.80
939,979,444.18
929,708,788.36
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
30
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other business units
31
Cash received from other investing activities
32
394,547.35
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
33
25,586,125.80
939,979,444.18
930,103,335.71
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets
34
583,690.00
320,607.00
Cash paid for investments
35
30,250,000.00
603,459,983.00
883,474,156.00
△ Net increase in pledged deposits
36
Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and
other business units
37
Cash paid to other investing activities
38
68,371.97
54,222,015.19
17,602,814.60
Sub-total of cash outflow from
investing activities
39
30,318,371.97
658,265,688.19
901,397,577.60
Net cash flows from investing activities
40
-4,732,246.17
281,713,755.99
28,705,758.11
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
41
-
-
-
Cash received from investment
42
Including: Cash received by subsidiaries
from investment absorption of minority interest
43
Cash received from borrowings
44
100,000,000.00
1,526,130,833.33
2,034,265,000.00
△ Cash received from issuance of bonds
45
499,625,000.00
1,498,875,000.00
Cash received from other financing activities
46
35,500,000.00
483,255,375.00
1,060,663,166.67
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
47
635,125,000.00
3,508,261,208.33
3,094,928,166.67
Row
Amount
Total amount
Total amount
Items
no.
for the month
for the year
for the last year
Cash paid for loan repayments
48
2,203,109,400.00
1,430,960,000.00
Cash paid for dividends, profits appropriation
or payments of interest
49
25,598,375.80
617,467,089.33
465,214,719.38
Including: Dividends and profits paid to
minority interest by subsidiaries
50
Cash paid to other financing activities
51
530,000,000.00
630,600,000.00
1,036,475,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
52
555,598,375.80
3,451,176,489.33
2,932,649,719.38
Net cash flows from financing activities
53
79,526,624.20
57,084,719.00
162,278,447.29
4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on
cash and cash equivalents
54
744,824.29
-3,202,982.84
5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
55
56,903,238.84
266,742,746.80
133,303,162.22
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
of the period
56
593,950,864.59
384,111,356.63
228,419,701.28
6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
