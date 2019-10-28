China Suntien Green Energy : UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 0 10/28/2019 | 06:42am EDT Send by mail :

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED* 新 天 綠 色 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司 (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00956) UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS This announcement is made in accordance with the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") issued the super short-term commercial papers with an amount of RMB500 million on 24 July 2019, 22 August 2019 and 16 September 2019, respectively. Pursuant to the Rules on Disclosure for Debt Financing Instruments of Non-financial Enterprises in the Inter-bank Bond Market ( 銀行間債券市場非金融企業債務融資工具信 息披露規則 ) promulgated by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors ( 中國 銀行間市場交易商協會 ), the Company has published the unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the websites of China Money ( 中國 貨幣網 ) at www.chinamoney.com.cn and Shanghai Clearing House ( 上海清算所網 ) at www.shclearing. com on 28 October 2019. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 were prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and are enclosed for information purpose only. 1 The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to remind investors that the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 contained in this announcement were prepared based on the unaudited management accounts which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. Investors should not place undue reliance on the aforesaid information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's shares. By order of the Board of China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited* Mei Chun Xiao Executive Director and President Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC, 28 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Cao Xin, Dr. Li Lian Ping, Mr. Qin Gang and Mr. Wu Hui Jiang; the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Mei Chun Xiao and Mr. Wang Hong Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xie Wei Xian, Mr. Wan Yim Keung, Daniel and Dr. Lin Tao. * For identification purposes only 合併資產負 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 September 2019 Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 1 Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated) Unit: RMB Line As at 30 As at 31 Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Item September 2019 December 2018 Items Item September 2019 December 2018 CURRENT ASSETS : 1 - - CURRENT LIABILITIES: 59 - - Monetary funds 2 2,049,579,869.11 2,253,209,538.15 Short-term loans 60 1,199,154,000.00 1,272,254,000.00 △ Clearing settlement funds 3 - - △ Loans from central bank 61 - - △ Lendings to banks and other 4 - - △ Deposits and amounts due to banks 62 - - financial institutions Financial assets at fair 5 - - △ Loans from banks and other 63 - - value through profit or loss financial institutions 6 - - Financial liabilities at fair value 64 - - 3 Derivative financial assets through profit or loss Bills receivables 7 413,041,408.81 491,465,636.13 Derivative financial liabilities 65 - - Accounts receivables 8 3,510,603,481.34 2,804,601,306.66 Bills payable 66 83,889,871.36 74,314,530.98 Advances to suppliers 9 1,823,977,682.68 1,071,779,752.48 Accounts payable 67 2,914,634,702.15 162,785,392.16 △ Premium receivables 10 Advances from customers 68 554,485,440.51 691,157,570.77 △ Receivables from reinsurers 11 △ Financial assets sold under agreements 69 - - to repurchase △ Reinsurance deposits receivables 12 △ Handling charges and 70 - - commission payables Interest receivable 13 - - Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 71 43,431,108.68 108,176,625.05 Dividends receivable 14 23,191,780.19 43,348,724.12 Including: wages payable 72 31,742,616.89 95,112,831.59 Other receivables 15 112,141,080.53 61,978,971.97 Welfare payable 73 109,763.86 - Line As at 30 As at 31 Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Item September 2019 December 2018 Items Item September 2019 December 2018 △ Financial assets purchased 16 - - Including: Bonus and benefit fund 74 - - under agreements to resell for staff Inventories 17 45,809,116.75 45,808,922.43 Tax payables 75 43,815,795.17 110,837,794.56 Including: raw materials 18 19,764,733.65 18,813,040.31 Including: tax payable 76 31,864,274.23 110,837,794.56 Stock inventory (finished 19 25,770,544.92 26,679,829.49 Interest payable 77 94,279,249.17 76,410,005.79 products) Assets classified as held for sale 20 - - Dividends payables 78 302,084,956.34 54,732,249.40 Issued short-term entrusted loan and 21 - - Other payables 79 126,494,357.44 2,686,478,828.54 prepayment Non-current assets due within one year 22 - - △ Dividend payable for reinsurance 80 Other current assets 23 1,215,613,639.19 1,269,471,029.25 △ Insurance deposits payables 81 Total current assets 24 9,193,958,058.60 8,041,663,881.19 △ Securities trading fees 82 - - 4 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: 25 - - △ Securities selling fees 83 - - △ Issued loan and prepayment 26 - - Liabilities classified as held for sale 84 - - Issued long-term entrusted loan and 27 11,209,374.14 18,038,634.14 Non-current liabilities due within 85 1,457,763,028.64 2,132,058,033.67 prepayment one year Available-for-sale financial assets 28 115,205,700.00 115,205,700.00 Other current liabilities 86 1,547,325,376.00 1,545,055,280.00 Held-to-maturity investments 29 - - Total current liabilities 87 8,367,357,885.46 8,914,260,310.92 Long-term receivables 30 - - NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: 88 - - Long-term equity investments 31 2,223,270,665.47 1,917,691,061.57 Long-term loans 89 16,689,281,397.59 14,808,756,974.46 Investment properties 32 28,518,830.47 29,347,706.80 Debentures payables 90 2,000,000,000.00 1,700,000,000.00 Original price of fixed assets 33 27,589,871,751.85 24,987,210,022.78 Long-term payables 91 1,183,516,252.83 1,269,308,883.13 Less: accumulated depreciations 34 6,306,874,925.10 5,366,081,263.02 Long-term employee benefits payable 92 - - Net value of fixed assets 35 21,282,996,826.75 19,621,128,759.76 Special payables 93 - - Less : provision for fixed assets 36 - - Provisions 94 - - impairment Line As at 30 As at 31 Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Item September 2019 December 2018 Items Item September 2019 December 2018 Net amount of fixed assets 37 21,282,996,826.75 19,621,128,759.76 Deferred income 95 59,172,378.69 48,627,254.90 Construction in progress 38 6,822,377,826.55 6,874,497,402.26 Deferred income tax liabilities 96 45,353,983.86 25,384,784.84 Construction materials 39 84,936,726.39 71,300,194.54 Other non-current liabilities 97 3,643,684.53 3,931,052.91 Disposal of fixed assets 40 969,385.32 969,385.32 Total non-current liabilities 98 19,980,967,697.50 17,856,008,950.24 Biological assets for production use 41 - - Total liabilities 99 28,348,325,582.96 26,770,269,261.16 Oil and gas assets 42 - - Owner's equity (or shareholder equity): 100 - - Intangible assets 43 2,248,379,267.52 2,224,814,588.74 Issued share capital (share capital) 101 3,715,160,396.00 3,715,160,396.00 Development expenses 44 - - Other equity instruments 102 1,494,000,000.00 587,640,000.00 Goodwill 45 39,411,613.25 39,411,613.25 Including: Preferred shares 103 - - Long-term deferred expenses 46 17,507,629.74 16,557,552.57 Perpetual bonds 104 1,494,000,000.00 587,640,000.00 Deferred income tax assets 47 193,470,450.89 195,719,838.15 Capital reserves 105 2,136,174,298.10 2,136,174,298.10 Other non-current assets 48 - Less: Treasury shares 106 - - 5 Total non-current assets 49 33,068,254,296.49 31,124,682,437.10 Other comprehensive income 107 8,447,994.76 7,931,140.84 50 Including: exchange differences on 108 - - foreign currency translation 51 Special reserves 109 - - 52 Surplus reserves 110 284,347,327.79 284,347,327.79 53 △ Provision for general risks 111 - - 54 Undistributed profit 112 3,827,803,856.44 3,316,352,477.22 55 Total equity attributable to owners 113 11,465,933,873.09 10,047,605,639.95 of the parent company 56 * Minority interests 114 2,447,952,899.04 2,348,471,417.18 57 Total owners' equity 115 13,913,886,772.13 12,396,077,057.13 Total assets 58 42,262,212,355.09 39,166,346,318.29 Total liabilities and owners' equity 116 42,262,212,355.09 39,166,346,318.29 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT September 2019 Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 2 Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated) Unit: RMB Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year 1. Total operating revenue 1 546,229,594.18 8,085,629,020.36 6,425,510,910.12 Including: Operating income 2 546,229,594.18 8,085,629,020.36 6,425,510,910.12 Including: Principal operations income 3 532,908,390.64 8,038,115,411.72 6,363,696,213.89 Other operations income 4 13,321,203.54 47,513,608.64 61,814,696.23 △ Interest income 5 △ Premiums earned 6 △ Handling charges and commission income 7 2. Total operating costs 8 545,863,153.53 6,710,573,501.61 5,389,388,331.64 Including: Operating costs 9 431,007,663.66 5,761,331,219.89 4,421,027,741.61 Including: Principal operations costs 10 425,256,002.25 5,736,671,623.51 4,373,321,709.52 Other operations costs 11 5,751,661.41 24,659,596.38 47,706,032.09 △ Interest expenses 12 △ Handling charges and commission expenses 13 △ Surrenders 14 △ Net claims expense 15 △ Net provisions for insurance contract 16 △ Insurance policy dividend paid 17 △ Reinsurance cost 18 Business tax and surcharges 19 3,561,988.38 27,229,894.28 19,698,743.99 Selling expenses 20 17,319.26 199,710.73 292,695.28 Administration expenses 21 36,169,899.91 292,959,598.11 234,133,189.03 Including: R&D expenses 22 5,032,703.43 2,529,810.18 Finance costs 23 77,008,220.87 637,407,288.09 572,147,926.16 Including: Interest expenses 24 76,123,982.06 638,663,824.33 575,484,349.92 Interest income 25 3,516,054.71 11,550,038.95 11,062,972.87 Including: Loan interest subsidy 26 Net exchange loss (gains are indicated with "-") 27 -68,013.82 -421,433.48 3,762,807.57 Other finance costs 28 4,468,307.34 10,714,936.19 3,963,741.54 6 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year Asset impairment loss 29 -1,901,938.55 -8,554,209.49 142,088,035.57 Others 30 Add: Gains from changes in fair value (losses are indicated with "-") 31 Investment gains (losses are indicated with "-") 32 7,755,291.86 146,229,613.53 192,459,420.31 Including: Gains from investment in associated companies and joint ventures 33 7,626,924.55 139,558,731.51 192,077,024.75 △ Exchange gains (losses are indicated with "-") 34 Gains from disposal of assets 35 384,260.47 -3,308.60 Other income 36 4,115,017.35 73,444,605.60 28,833,793.56 3. Operating profit (losses are indicated with"-") 37 12,236,749.86 1,595,113,998.35 1,257,412,483.75 Add: Non-operating income收入 38 37,159.31 3,497,648.44 29,249,668.54 Including: Gains from disposal of non-current assets 39 382.52 256.41 Gains on exchange of non-monetary assets 40 Government subsidies 41 Gains on debt restructuring 42 Less: Non-operating expenses 43 182,323.54 325,798.26 4,367,131.76 Including: Losses from disposal of non-current assets 44 137,091.21 168,327.81 809,049.34 Losses from exchange of non-monetary assets 45 Losses from debt restructuring 46 4. Gross profits (total losses are indicated with "-") 47 12,091,585.63 1,598,285,848.53 1,282,295,020.53 Less: Income tax expenses 48 13,056,425.41 266,364,368.37 145,237,952.96 5. Net profit (net losses are indicated with "-") 49 -964,839.78 1,331,921,480.16 1,137,057,067.57 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company 50 -9,506,588.81 1,050,793,888.29 939,392,527.99 Of which: net profit under common control on the date of consolidation 51 * Minority interests 52 8,541,749.03 281,127,591.87 197,664,539.58 6. Net other comprehensive income after taxes 53 932,316.21 7 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year 7. Total comprehensive income 54 -964,839.78 1,332,853,796.37 1,137,057,067.57 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company 55 -9,506,588.81 1,051,310,742.21 939,392,527.99 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders 56 8,541,749.03 281,543,054.16 197,664,539.58 Add: undistributed profit at the beginning of the period 57 3,837,310,445.25 3,316,352,477.22 2,542,553,607.57 Losses covered by surplus reserve 58 Profits payable by subsidiaries 59 Other adjustment factors 60 8. Distributable profit 61 3,827,803,856.44 4,367,146,365.51 3,481,946,135.56 Less: Appropriation of statutory surplus reserve 62 Appropriation of discretionary surplus reserve 63 Appropriation for staff bonuses and benefit funds 64 Appropriation for reserve funds 65 Appropriation for company development funds 66 Appropriation for general risk reserve 67 Supplement working capital 68 Single reserve profit 69 Other profit distribution 70 9. Distributable profit attributable to shareholders 71 3,827,803,856.44 4,367,146,365.51 3,481,946,135.56 Less : preference shares dividends payable 72 74,947,468.50 Ordinary shares dividends payable 73 464,395,040.57 382,661,522.50 Transfer to paid-in-capital as dividend 74 Profits payable 75 Returns of investment profits 76 10. Undistributed profit 77 3,827,803,856.44 3,827,803,856.44 3,099,284,613.06 8 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT September 2019 Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 3 Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED (Consolidated) Unit: RMB Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year 1. Cash flows from operating activities: 1 - - - Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 2 669,128,889.03 8,003,968,216.50 5,982,612,122.16 △ Net increase in deposits from customers and deposits from other banks 3 - - - △ Net increase in loans from central bank 4 - - - △ Net increase in loans from other financial institutions 5 - - - △ Cash received from premiums under original insurance contract 6 - - △ Net cash received from reinsurance business 7 - - △ Net increase in deposits of policy holders and investment 8 - - △ Net increase in disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 9 - - - △ Cash receipts of interest, fees and commission 10 - - - △ Net increase in placement from banks and other financial institutions 11 - - - △ Net increase in sale and repurchase operations 12 - - - Cash received from taxes refund 13 3,080,622.82 62,513,446.85 31,810,134.64 Cash received from other operating activities 14 42,228,781.81 200,448,620.90 240,835,570.14 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 15 714,438,293.66 8,266,930,284.25 6,255,257,826.94 Cash paid for goods and services 16 350,568,153.36 5,016,886,936.49 3,846,635,297.73 △ Net increase in loans and advances to customers 17 - - - △ Net increase in deposit with central bank and inter-banks 18 - - - △ Cash paid for compensation payments under original insurance contract 19 - - △ Cash paid for interest, fees and commission 20 - - - 9 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year △ Cash paid for insurance policy dividend 21 - - Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 22 30,323,584.86 349,716,366.77 273,382,197.42 Payments of taxes and surcharges 23 18,747,996.67 542,539,421.47 375,240,285.85 Cash paid to other operating activities 24 41,767,907.24 292,294,250.60 175,095,047.56 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 25 441,407,642.13 6,201,436,975.33 4,670,352,828.56 Net cash flows from operating activities 26 273,030,651.53 2,065,493,308.92 1,584,904,998.38 2. Cash flows from investing activities: 27 - - - Cash received from investment 28 - - - Cash received from investment income 29 111,569.25 33,255,126.58 19,091,696.59 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 30 88.50 611,923.44 46,488.40 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units 31 - - - Cash received from other investing activities 32 7,337,197.03 17,029,975.46 265,651,614.06 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 33 7,448,854.78 50,897,025.48 284,789,799.05 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 34 577,868,123.10 3,088,399,172.57 2,680,104,749.41 Cash paid for investments 35 - 170,104,644.61 160,324,454.32 △ Net increase in pledged deposits 36 - - - Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units 37 - - - Cash paid to other investing activities 38 1,015,158.81 60,784,806.45 45,192,734.34 Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 39 578,883,281.91 3,319,288,623.63 2,885,621,938.07 Net cash flows from investing activities 40 -571,434,427.13 -3,268,391,598.15 -2,600,832,139.02 3. Cash flows from financing activities: 41 - - - Cash received from investment 42 - 117,035,652.17 319,700,000.00 Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from investment absorption of minority interest 43 - 5,900,000.00 - Cash received from borrowings 44 1,076,806,000.25 5,723,343,832.66 7,241,521,865.96 △ Cash received from issuance of bonds 45 499,625,000.00 1,498,875,000.00 - Cash received from other financing activities 46 - 4,720,321.56 60,433,009.31 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 47 1,576,431,000.25 7,343,974,806.39 7,621,654,875.27 10 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year Cash paid for loan repayments 48 970,521,707.89 5,028,504,241.86 5,280,678,324.76 Cash paid for dividends, profits appropriation or payments of interest 49 245,985,008.68 1,314,789,649.49 1,107,347,083.41 Including: Dividends and profits paid to minority interest by subsidiaries 50 - - - Cash paid to other financing activities 51 - 2,157,119.14 175,988,242.02 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 52 1,216,506,716.57 6,345,451,010.49 6,564,013,650.19 Net cash flows from financing activities 53 359,924,283.68 998,523,795.90 1,057,641,225.08 4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 54 - 744,824.29 -3,710,219.91 5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 55 61,520,508.08 -203,629,669.04 38,003,864.53 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 56 1,988,059,361.03 2,253,209,538.15 2,127,894,827.52 6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 57 2,049,579,869.11 2,049,579,869.11 2,165,898,692.05 11 BALANCE SHEET 30 September 2019 Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 1 Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED Unit: RMB Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Item September 2019 December 2018 Item September 2019 December 2018 CURRENT ASSETS: 1 - - CURRENT LIABILITIES: 59 - - Monetary funds 2 650,854,103.43 384,111,356.63 Short-term loans 60 △ Clearing settlement funds 3 △ Loans from central bank 61 △ Lendings to banks and other 4 △ Deposits and amounts due 62 financial institutions to banks Financial assets at fair value 5 △ Loans from banks and other 63 through profit or loss financial institutions Derivative financial assets 6 Financial liabilities at fair 64 12 value through profit or loss Bills receivables 7 Derivative financial liabilities 65 Accounts receivables 8 Bills payables 66 Advances to suppliers 9 5,491,259.79 5,205,647.90 Accounts payables 67 1,864,269.10 △ Premium receivables 10 Advances from customers 68 △ Receivables from reinsurers 11 △ Financial assets sold under 69 agreements to repurchase △ Reinsurance deposits 12 △ Handling charges and 70 receivables commission payables Interest receivable 13 6,079,859.79 26,992,077.28 Accrued salaries, wages 71 1,810,431.18 1,964,534.46 and benefits Dividends receivable 14 22,710,709.31 6,389,853.34 Including: wages payable 72 2,157,851.24 2,321,864.42 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Item September 2019 December 2018 Item September 2019 December 2018 Other receivables 15 1,324,988,189.17 1,071,003,891.19 Welfare payable 73 △ Financial assets purchased 16 Including: Bonus and benefit 74 under agreements to resell fund for staff Inventories 17 Tax payables 75 1,476,070.30 1,157,343.12 Including: raw materials 18 Including: tax payable 76 1,457,805.48 1,142,070.19 Stock inventory 19 Interest payable 77 6,403,833.58 34,723,869.51 (finished products) Assets classified as held 20 Dividends payables 78 77,934,000.01 35,164,000.00 for sale Issued short-term entrusted 21 Other payables 79 20,520,286.52 35,782,773.76 loan and prepayment Non-current assets due within 22 △ Dividend payable for 80 one year reinsurance 13 Other current assets 23 △ Insurance deposits payables 81 Total current assets 24 2,010,124,121.49 1,493,702,826.34 △ Securities trading fees 82 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: 25 - - △ Securities selling fees 83 △ Issued loan and prepayment 26 Liabilities classified as held 84 for sale Issued long-term entrusted loan 27 Non-current liabilities due 85 167,420,000.00 167,420,000.00 and prepayment within one year Available-for-sale financial 28 100,000,000.00 100,000,000.00 Other current liabilities 86 1,500,000,000.00 1,500,000,000.00 assets Held-to-maturity investments 29 Total current liabilities 87 1,777,428,890.69 1,776,212,520.85 Long-term receivables 30 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: 88 - - Long-term equity investments 31 8,679,064,926.72 8,094,657,012.57 Long-term loans 89 2,168,080,600.00 2,251,190,000.00 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Item September 2019 December 2018 Item September 2019 December 2018 Investment properties 32 Debentures payables 90 Original price of fixed assets 33 7,045,383.29 6,436,693.29 Long-term payables 91 Less: accumulated 34 5,523,761.67 5,110,604.20 Long-term employee 92 depreciations benefits payable Net value of fixed assets 35 1,521,621.62 1,326,089.09 Special payables 93 Less : provision for fixed 36 Provisions 94 assets impairment Net amount of fixed assets 37 1,521,621.62 1,326,089.09 Deferred income 95 600,000.00 Construction in progress 38 83,308,436.15 28,816,458.37 Deferred income tax liabilities 96 Construction materials 39 Other non-current liabilities 97 Disposal of fixed assets 40 Total non-current liabilities 98 2,168,680,600.00 2,251,190,000.00 Biological assets for 41 Total liabilities 99 3,946,109,490.69 4,027,402,520.85 production use 14 Oil and gas assets 42 Owner's equity 100 - - (or shareholder equity): Intangible assets 43 814,149.72 1,074,986.20 Issued share capital 101 3,715,160,396.00 3,715,160,396.00 (share capital) Development expenses 44 Other equity instruments 102 1,494,000,000.00 587,640,000.00 Goodwill 45 Including: Preferred shares 103 Long-term deferred expenses 46 323,072.70 537,617.94 Perpetual bonds 104 1,494,000,000.00 587,640,000.00 Deferred income tax assets 47 Capital reserves 105 2,212,210,084.23 2,212,210,084.23 Other non-current assets 48 2,235,500,600.00 2,318,610,000.00 Less: Treasury shares 106 Total non-current assets 49 11,100,532,806.91 10,545,022,164.17 Other comprehensive income 107 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Items Line As at 30 As at 31 Item September 2019 December 2018 Item September 2019 December 2018 50 Including : exchange 108 difference on translation of financial statements in foreign currency 51 Special reserves 109 52 Surplus reserves 110 284,347,327.79 284,347,327.79 53 △ Provision for general risks 111 54 Undistributed profit 112 1,458,829,629.69 1,211,964,661.64 55 Total equity attributable to 113 9,164,547,437.71 8,011,322,469.66 owners of the parent company 56 * Minority interests 114 15 57 Total owners' equity 115 9,164,547,437.71 8,011,322,469.66 Total assets 58 13,110,656,928.40 12,038,724,990.51 Total liabilities and 116 13,110,656,928.40 12,038,724,990.51 owners' equity INCOME STATEMENT September 2019 Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 2 Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED Unit: RMB Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year 1. Total operating revenue 1 Including: Operating income 2 Including: Principal operations income 3 Other operations income 4 △ Interest income 5 △ Premiums earned 6 △ Handling charges and commission income 7 2. Total operating costs 8 3,373,610.95 44,761,188.76 45,537,544.57 Including: Operating costs 9 Including: Principal operations costs 10 Other operations costs 11 △ Interest expenses 12 △ Handling charges and commission expenses 13 △ Surrenders 14 △ Net claims expense 15 △ Net provisions for insurance contract 16 △ Insurance policy dividend paid 17 △ Reinsurance cost 18 Tax and surcharges 19 480.00 5,520.00 Selling expenses 20 Administration expenses 21 3,374,624.32 35,926,174.07 34,340,845.94 Including: R&D expenses 22 Finance costs 23 -1,013.37 8,834,534.69 11,191,178.63 Including: Interest expenses 24 660,799.73 9,409,674.10 8,243,162.96 Interest income 25 1,041,685.84 2,591,826.46 1,160,534.77 Including: Loan interest subsidy 26 Net exchange loss (gains are indicated with "-") 27 3,100.43 -368,219.20 3,255,570.50 Other finance costs 28 376,772.31 2,384,906.25 852,979.94 Asset impairment loss 29 Others 30 16 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year Add: Gains from changes in fair value (losses are indicated with "-") 31 Investment gains (losses are indicated with "-") 32 829,968,665.88 838,078,869.47 Including: Gains from investment in associated companies and joint ventures 33 -5,718,768.85 △ Exchange gains (losses are indicated with "-") 34 Gains from disposal of assets 35 Other income 36 3. Operating profit (losses are indicated with "-") 37 -3,373,610.95 785,207,477.12 792,541,324.90 Add: Non-operating income 38 1,000,000.00 Including: Gains from disposal of non-current assets 39 Gains on exchange of non-monetary assets 40 Government subsidies 41 Gains on debt restructuring 42 Less: Non-operating expenses 43 Including: Losses from disposal of non-current assets 44 Losses from exchange of non-monetary assets 45 Losses from debt restructuring 46 4. Gross profits (total losses are indicated with "-") 47 -3,373,610.95 786,207,477.12 792,541,324.90 Less: Income tax expenses 48 5. Net profit (net losses are indicated with "-") 49 -3,373,610.95 786,207,477.12 792,541,324.90 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company 50 -3,373,610.95 786,207,477.12 792,541,324.90 Of which: net profit under common control on the date of consolidation 51 * Minority interests 52 6. Net other comprehensive income after taxes 53 7. Total comprehensive income 54 -3,373,610.95 786,207,477.12 792,541,324.90 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company 55 -3,373,610.95 786,207,477.12 792,541,324.90 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders 56 17 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year Add: Undistributed profit at the beginning of the period 57 1,462,203,240.64 1,211,964,661.64 967,378,217.70 Losses covered by surplus reserve 58 Profits payable by subsidiaries 59 Other adjustment factors 60 8. Distributable profit 61 1,458,829,629.69 1,998,172,138.76 1,759,919,542.60 Less: Appropriation of statutory surplus reserve 62 Appropriation of discretionary surplus reserve 63 Appropriation for staff bonuses and benefit funds 64 Appropriation for reserve funds 65 Appropriation for company development funds 66 Appropriation for general risk reserve 67 Supplement working capital 68 Single reserve profit 69 Other profit distribution 70 9. Distributable profit attributable to Shareholders 71 1,458,829,629.69 1,998,172,138.76 1,759,919,542.60 Less: Preference shares dividends payable 72 74,947,468.50 Ordinary shares dividends payable 73 464,395,040.57 382,661,522.50 Transfer to paid-in-capital as dividend 74 Profits payable 75 Returns of investment profits 76 10. Undistributed profit 77 1,458,829,629.69 1,458,829,629.69 1,377,258,020.10 18 CASH FLOW STATEMENT September 2019 Ji Jian Tou Monthly Statement No. 3 Prepared by: CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED Unit: RMB Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year 1. Cash flows from operating activities: 1 - - - Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 2 △ Net increase in deposits from customers and deposits from other banks 3 △ Net increase in loans from central bank 4 △Net increase in loans from other financial institutions 5 △ Cash received from premiums under original insurance contract 6 △ Net cash received from reinsurance business 7 △ Net increase in deposits of policy holders and investment 8 △ Net increase in disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 9 △ Cash receipts of interest, fees and commission 10 △ Net increase in placement from banks and other financial institutions 11 △ Net increase in sale and repurchase operations 12 Cash received from taxes refund 13 160,843.98 Cash received from other operating activities 14 2,639,276.61 7,371,641.76 7,363,063.70 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 15 2,639,276.61 7,371,641.76 7,523,907.68 Cash paid for goods and services 16 332,795.00 124,093.45 △ Net increase in loans and advances to customers 17 △ Net increase in deposit with central bank and inter-banks 18 △ Cash paid for compensation payments under original insurance contract 19 △ Cash paid for interest, fees and commission 20 19 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year △ Cash paid for insurance policy dividend 21 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 22 4,243,297.18 20,588,551.00 15,288,167.37 Payments of taxes and surcharges 23 128,591.22 21,479,550.29 21,889,685.93 Cash paid to other operating activities 24 16,158,527.40 37,771,297.95 24,700,021.27 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 25 20,530,415.80 80,172,194.24 62,001,968.02 Net cash flows from operating activities 26 -17,891,139.19 -72,800,552.48 -54,478,060.34 2. Cash flows from investing activities: 27 - - - Cash received from investment 28 Cash received from investment income 29 25,586,125.80 939,979,444.18 929,708,788.36 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 30 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units 31 Cash received from other investing activities 32 394,547.35 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 33 25,586,125.80 939,979,444.18 930,103,335.71 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 34 583,690.00 320,607.00 Cash paid for investments 35 30,250,000.00 603,459,983.00 883,474,156.00 △ Net increase in pledged deposits 36 Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units 37 Cash paid to other investing activities 38 68,371.97 54,222,015.19 17,602,814.60 Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 39 30,318,371.97 658,265,688.19 901,397,577.60 Net cash flows from investing activities 40 -4,732,246.17 281,713,755.99 28,705,758.11 3. Cash flows from financing activities: 41 - - - Cash received from investment 42 Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from investment absorption of minority interest 43 Cash received from borrowings 44 100,000,000.00 1,526,130,833.33 2,034,265,000.00 △ Cash received from issuance of bonds 45 499,625,000.00 1,498,875,000.00 Cash received from other financing activities 46 35,500,000.00 483,255,375.00 1,060,663,166.67 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 47 635,125,000.00 3,508,261,208.33 3,094,928,166.67 20 Row Amount Total amount Total amount Items no. for the month for the year for the last year Cash paid for loan repayments 48 2,203,109,400.00 1,430,960,000.00 Cash paid for dividends, profits appropriation or payments of interest 49 25,598,375.80 617,467,089.33 465,214,719.38 Including: Dividends and profits paid to minority interest by subsidiaries 50 Cash paid to other financing activities 51 530,000,000.00 630,600,000.00 1,036,475,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 52 555,598,375.80 3,451,176,489.33 2,932,649,719.38 Net cash flows from financing activities 53 79,526,624.20 57,084,719.00 162,278,447.29 4. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 54 744,824.29 -3,202,982.84 5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 55 56,903,238.84 266,742,746.80 133,303,162.22 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 56 593,950,864.59 384,111,356.63 228,419,701.28 6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 57 650,854,103.43 650,854,103.43 361,722,863.50 21 Attachments Original document

