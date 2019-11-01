Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited    0956   CNE100000TW9

CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION L

(0956)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China wind power firm plans $1 billion LNG terminal by end-2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:05am EDT
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) pump is pictured at a gas station in Yutian county

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Suntien Green Energy Co. Ltd, a wind power producer and piped gas distributor, plans to build a $1 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal in north China by end-2022, after its investment plans won state approval, a company official said.

The little-known firm, backed by the Hebei provincial government, joins a handful of Chinese companies outside the dominant state energy giants aiming to own and operate a receiving facility for the super-chilled fuel, of which China is the world's second-largest buyer.

In a Hong Kong exchange filing on Thursday, Suntien said the central government had approved its plan to build a gas terminal in the city of Tangshan with an eventual handling capacity of 12 million tonnes a year.

A Hongkong-based investor relations official told Reuters the company would initially invest 8.07 billion yuan ($1.15 billion) for a first-stage terminal able to handle 5 million tonnes of LNG a year by the end of 2022.

The project will include eight storage tanks, each sized 200,000 cubic meters, and a berth able to dock LNG tankers between 80,000 and 266,000 cubic meters, the official said.

Suntien, which has a market capitalization of HK$8.47 billion ($1.1 billion), said it plans to finance the Tangshan project through its own capital and loans from financial institutions.

The company began life in 2010 as a wind power generator, but wants to beef up its natural gas business to contribute half its profit in five years' time, versus 30% in 2018, said the official, who declined to be named as she is not the company's official spokesperson.

The move would compensate for a less prospective wind power business, which is facing headwinds from over-capacity and dwindling state subsidies, the official said.

"The outlook of wind power is less certain ... because of lags in state subsidies and the limits on the amount of generation," she said.

Its gas business, however, has been robust.

Suntien currently operates 4,140 km (2,575 miles) of pipelines in Hebei, China's top steel-making province, and last year supplied the province with nearly 20% of its total gas needs, securing gas mostly from top gas producer PetroChina.

Gas demand in Hebei is forecast to hit 20 billion cubic meters in 2020, up more than 40% from 2018, thanks to a strong government push to switch from coal to gas to tackle pollution, the official said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Chen Aizhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED 3.64% 2.28 End-of-day quote.12.87%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -3.99% 3.85 End-of-day quote.-20.29%
TOTAL 0.59% 47.405 Real-time Quote.2.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 7.04154 Delayed Quote.2.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
04:05aChina wind power firm plans $1 billion LNG terminal by end-2022
RE
10/31CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Inside information caobao section outbound pipeline..
PU
10/30CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Inside information tangshan lng project has obtaine..
PU
10/28CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Unaudited 2019 third quarterly financial statements
PU
10/11CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Operating data of 2019 third quarter
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registe..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered ..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notice of the second extraordinary general meeting ..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Proxy form for use at the second extraordinary gene..
PU
10/10CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Reply slip for use at the second extraordinary gene..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 12 321 M
EBIT 2019 2 735 M
Net income 2019 1 516 M
Debt 2019 21 137 M
Yield 2019 7,66%
P/E ratio 2019 5,05x
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,37x
Capitalization 7 607 M
Chart CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,57  CNY
Last Close Price 2,05  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Mei President & Executive Director
Xin Cao Chairman
Chun Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ping Li Non-Executive Director
Guo Jie Qiao Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED12.87%1 081
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-5.80%32 900
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED52.09%13 006
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED28.40%12 150
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-11.96%7 908
ITALGAS SPA13.85%5 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group