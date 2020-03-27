Log in
CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS COMPANY

(966)
China Taiping Insurance : 2019 Net Profit Rose to Record High

03/27/2020 | 12:40am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. said Friday that its net profit for 2019 rose 31% to a record high on higher premium and policy fee income.

Net profit for last year increased to 9.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.16 billion), the insurer said in a stock-exchange filing.

China Taiping's total premiums written and policy fees reached HK$223.02 billion last year, up 12% from the previous year.

China Taiping said it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, which has affected China's overall economy and the company's operations.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 235 B
EBIT 2019 19 028 M
Net income 2019 9 804 M
Debt 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 4,79x
P/E ratio 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 46 650 M
Technical analysis trends CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,90  HKD
Last Close Price 12,98  HKD
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Si Dong Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Xi Luo Chairman
Ruo Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jie Si Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ting Yuk Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.82%6 008
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.1.10%179 249
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.16%105 830
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.57%93 681
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.56%33 952
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.88%31 637
