China Taiping Insurance : 2019 Net Profit Rose to Record High

By Martin Mou



China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. said Friday that its net profit for 2019 rose 31% to a record high on higher premium and policy fee income.

Net profit for last year increased to 9.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.16 billion), the insurer said in a stock-exchange filing.

China Taiping's total premiums written and policy fees reached HK$223.02 billion last year, up 12% from the previous year.

China Taiping said it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, which has affected China's overall economy and the company's operations.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com