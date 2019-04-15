China Taiping Insurance Hldgs : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of TPL from January 2019 to March 2019
2019 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Monthly Total
and Group
Single
7,334
28,412
29
Jan
Regular
32,510,604
6,220,084
660,081
Total
32,517,938
6,248,496
660,110
39,426,544
Single
7,349
1,645
92
Feb
Regular
3,981,705
2,129,684
267,024
Total
3,989,054
2,131,329
267,116
6,387,499
Single
9,867
7,346
25
Mar
Regular
10,590,210
3,297,423
262,686
Total
10,600,077
3,304,769
262,711
14,167,557
2018 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Monthly Total
and Group
Single
6,803
4,312
40
Jan
Regular
30,794,988
4,726,107
446,126
Total
30,801,791
4,730,419
446,166
35,978,376
Single
3,066
-12
137
Feb
Regular
3,479,525
2,212,820
221,981
Total
3,482,591
2,212,808
222,118
5,917,517
Single
21,936
4,741
121
Mar
Regular
9,242,897
3,012,829
429,891
Total
9,264,833
3,017,570
430,012
12,712,415
Year-To-Date:
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Total
Jan
Single
24,550
37,403
146
|
Regular
47,082,519
11,647,191
1,189,791
Mar
Total
47,107,069
11,684,594
1,189,937
59,981,600
* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing
Year-To-Date:
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Total
Jan
Single
31,805
9,041
298
|
Regular
43,517,410
9,951,756
1,097,998
Mar
Total
43,549,215
9,960,797
1,098,296
54,608,308
* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing
