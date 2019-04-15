Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Taiping Insurance Hldgs Co Ltd    0966   HK0000055878

CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS CO LTD

(0966)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Taiping Insurance Hldgs : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of TPL from January 2019 to March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:08am EDT

2019 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Monthly Total

and Group

Single

7,334

28,412

29

Jan

Regular

32,510,604

6,220,084

660,081

Total

32,517,938

6,248,496

660,110

39,426,544

Single

7,349

1,645

92

Feb

Regular

3,981,705

2,129,684

267,024

Total

3,989,054

2,131,329

267,116

6,387,499

Single

9,867

7,346

25

Mar

Regular

10,590,210

3,297,423

262,686

Total

10,600,077

3,304,769

262,711

14,167,557

2018 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Monthly Total

and Group

Single

6,803

4,312

40

Jan

Regular

30,794,988

4,726,107

446,126

Total

30,801,791

4,730,419

446,166

35,978,376

Single

3,066

-12

137

Feb

Regular

3,479,525

2,212,820

221,981

Total

3,482,591

2,212,808

222,118

5,917,517

Single

21,936

4,741

121

Mar

Regular

9,242,897

3,012,829

429,891

Total

9,264,833

3,017,570

430,012

12,712,415

Year-To-Date:

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Total

Jan

Single

24,550

37,403

146

|

Regular

47,082,519

11,647,191

1,189,791

Mar

Total

47,107,069

11,684,594

1,189,937

59,981,600

* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing

Year-To-Date:

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Total

Jan

Single

31,805

9,041

298

|

Regular

43,517,410

9,951,756

1,097,998

Mar

Total

43,549,215

9,960,797

1,098,296

54,608,308

* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing

Disclaimer

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HL
05:08aCHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of T..
PU
05:08aCHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Premium Income of Subsidiaries
PU
03/15CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Premium Income of Subsidiaries
PU
03/15DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of 4.78% Equity Interest in a PRC-Incorpo..
PU
03/15CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of T..
PU
2018CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Shanghai government inks deal with China Taiping..
AQ
2018Remarks by Ambassador Liu Xiaoming at the launch dinner of the China-UK Chari..
AQ
2018Remarks by Ambassador Liu Xiaoming at the launch dinner of the China-UK Chari..
AQ
2018Speech by Ambassador Liu Xiaoming at the Freedom Ceremony of the City of Lond..
AQ
2018Speech by Ambassador Liu Xiaoming at the Freedom Ceremony of the City of Lond..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 18 506 M
Net income 2019 9 765 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
P/E ratio 2020 8,39
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 89 132 M
Chart CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Taiping Insurance Hldgs Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,3  HKD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xi Luo Chairman
Ruo Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jie Si Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiang Wen Zhu Non-Executive Director
Wei Jian Huang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS CO LTD14.81%11 275
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY43.39%217 765
AIA GROUP LTD22.00%123 367
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY40.22%108 968
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.88%50 117
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.23.07%43 874