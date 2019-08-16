China Taiping Insurance Hldgs : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of TPL from January 2019 to July 2019
08/16/2019 | 05:37am EDT
2019 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Monthly Total
and Group
Single
7,334
28,412
29
Jan
Regular
32,510,604
6,220,084
660,081
Total
32,517,938
6,248,496
660,110
39,426,544
Single
7,349
1,645
92
Feb
Regular
3,981,705
2,129,684
267,024
Total
3,989,054
2,131,329
267,116
6,387,499
Single
9,867
7,346
25
Mar
Regular
10,590,210
3,297,423
262,686
Total
10,600,077
3,304,769
262,711
14,167,557
Single
8,086
698
12
Apr
Regular
6,939,385
1,516,526
299,618
Total
6,947,471
1,517,224
299,630
8,764,325
Single
9,426
399
64
May
Regular
6,527,198
1,850,079
261,040
Total
6,536,624
1,850,478
261,104
8,648,206
Single
7,590
2,932
491
Jun
Regular
10,483,459
2,370,903
288,655
Total
10,491,049
2,373,835
289,146
13,154,030
Single
6,158
12,352
77
Jul
Regular
4,061,388
1,520,572
260,358
Total
4,067,546
1,532,924
260,435
5,860,905
Year-To-Date:
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Total
and Group
Jan
Single
55,810
53,784
790
|
Regular
75,093,949
18,905,271
2,299,462
Jul
Total
75,149,759
18,959,055
2,300,252
96,409,066
2018 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Monthly Total
and Group
Single
6,803
4,312
40
Jan
Regular
30,794,988
4,726,107
446,126
Total
30,801,791
4,730,419
446,166
35,978,376
Single
3,066
-12
137
Feb
Regular
3,479,525
2,212,820
221,981
Total
3,482,591
2,212,808
222,118
5,917,517
Single
21,936
4,741
121
Mar
Regular
9,242,897
3,012,829
429,891
Total
9,264,833
3,017,570
430,012
12,712,415
Single
26,131
-1,802
188
Apr
Regular
6,248,850
1,567,656
251,662
Total
6,274,981
1,565,854
251,850
8,092,685
Single
570
11,575
165
May
Regular
4,593,928
1,773,733
236,560
Total
4,594,498
1,785,308
236,725
6,616,531
Single
3,899
1,495
119
Jun
Regular
9,396,811
2,365,553
239,458
Total
9,400,710
2,367,048
239,577
12,007,335
Single
3,475
1,156
128
Jul
Regular
3,622,343
1,509,405
217,810
Total
3,625,818
1,510,561
217,938
5,354,317
Year-To-Date:
Unit: RMB '000
Individual
Bancassurance
*Other Channels
Total
and Group
Jan
Single
65,880
21,465
898
|
Regular
67,379,342
17,168,103
2,043,488
Jul
Total
67,445,222
17,189,568
2,044,386
86,679,176
* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing
* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing
Disclaimer
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:36:03 UTC
Latest news on CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HL
Sales 2019
249 B
EBIT 2019
19 833 M
Net income 2019
9 549 M
Debt 2019
232 M
Yield 2019
0,89%
P/E ratio 2019
7,15x
P/E ratio 2020
6,52x
EV / Sales2019
0,27x
EV / Sales2020
0,24x
Capitalization
66 849 M
Chart CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS CO LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
28,00 HKD
Last Close Price
18,60 HKD
Spread / Highest target
110%
Spread / Average Target
50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
18,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.