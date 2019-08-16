Log in
CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS CO LTD

(0966)
China Taiping Insurance Hldgs : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of TPL from January 2019 to July 2019

08/16/2019

2019 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Monthly Total

and Group

Single

7,334

28,412

29

Jan

Regular

32,510,604

6,220,084

660,081

Total

32,517,938

6,248,496

660,110

39,426,544

Single

7,349

1,645

92

Feb

Regular

3,981,705

2,129,684

267,024

Total

3,989,054

2,131,329

267,116

6,387,499

Single

9,867

7,346

25

Mar

Regular

10,590,210

3,297,423

262,686

Total

10,600,077

3,304,769

262,711

14,167,557

Single

8,086

698

12

Apr

Regular

6,939,385

1,516,526

299,618

Total

6,947,471

1,517,224

299,630

8,764,325

Single

9,426

399

64

May

Regular

6,527,198

1,850,079

261,040

Total

6,536,624

1,850,478

261,104

8,648,206

Single

7,590

2,932

491

Jun

Regular

10,483,459

2,370,903

288,655

Total

10,491,049

2,373,835

289,146

13,154,030

Single

6,158

12,352

77

Jul

Regular

4,061,388

1,520,572

260,358

Total

4,067,546

1,532,924

260,435

5,860,905

Year-To-Date:

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Total

and Group

Jan

Single

55,810

53,784

790

|

Regular

75,093,949

18,905,271

2,299,462

Jul

Total

75,149,759

18,959,055

2,300,252

96,409,066

2018 Taiping Life Premium Breakdown

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Monthly Total

and Group

Single

6,803

4,312

40

Jan

Regular

30,794,988

4,726,107

446,126

Total

30,801,791

4,730,419

446,166

35,978,376

Single

3,066

-12

137

Feb

Regular

3,479,525

2,212,820

221,981

Total

3,482,591

2,212,808

222,118

5,917,517

Single

21,936

4,741

121

Mar

Regular

9,242,897

3,012,829

429,891

Total

9,264,833

3,017,570

430,012

12,712,415

Single

26,131

-1,802

188

Apr

Regular

6,248,850

1,567,656

251,662

Total

6,274,981

1,565,854

251,850

8,092,685

Single

570

11,575

165

May

Regular

4,593,928

1,773,733

236,560

Total

4,594,498

1,785,308

236,725

6,616,531

Single

3,899

1,495

119

Jun

Regular

9,396,811

2,365,553

239,458

Total

9,400,710

2,367,048

239,577

12,007,335

Single

3,475

1,156

128

Jul

Regular

3,622,343

1,509,405

217,810

Total

3,625,818

1,510,561

217,938

5,354,317

Year-To-Date:

Unit: RMB '000

Individual

Bancassurance

*Other Channels

Total

and Group

Jan

Single

65,880

21,465

898

|

Regular

67,379,342

17,168,103

2,043,488

Jul

Total

67,445,222

17,189,568

2,044,386

86,679,176

* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing

* Other Channels is comprised of mainly telemarketing

Disclaimer

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:36:03 UTC
