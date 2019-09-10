Log in
China Taiping Insurance Hldgs : NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF US$600,000,000 PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CAPITAL SECURITIES (the "Securities")

0
09/10/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from applicable registration requirements.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the "Issuer")

(Stock Code: 966)

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF

US$600,000,000 PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CAPITAL SECURITIES

(the "Securities")

(Stock Code: 5799)

Reference is made to the announcement of the Issuer dated 25 July 2019 ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised term used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to Condition 5(b) Redemption at the option of the Issuer of the Schedule 3 to the Terms and Conditions in relation to the Securities, the Issuer redeemed, in whole but not in part, the Securities at their principal amount together with Distribution accrued to such date (including any Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount) on 10 September 2019 (the "Call Date").

As of the date of this announcement, there are no outstanding Securities in issue. Accordingly, the Issuer has made an application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the Securities. Such withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 17 September 2019.

By Order of the Board of

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited

ZHANG Ruohan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors, of which Mr. LUO Xi, Mr. WANG Sidong, and Ms. YU Xiaoping are executive directors, Mr. HUANG Weijian, Mr. ZHU Xiangwen and Mr. WU Changming are non-executive directors, and Dr. WU Jiesi, Mr. ZHU Dajian, Mr. WU Ting Yuk Anthony and Mr. XIE Zhichun are independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC
