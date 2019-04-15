China Taiping Insurance Hldgs : Premium Income of Subsidiaries

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PREMIUM INCOME OF SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made in connection with the gross premium income of the subsidiaries of the Company to be released on the website of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Pursuant to the "Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts" issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, the gross premium income of the subsidiaries of the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 and the corresponding period in 2018 are set out as follows:

January 2019 January 2018 Name of Subsidiaries to to March 2019 March 2018 RMB million RMB million Life Insurance Business: Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited ("TPL") 59,981.60 54,608.31 Property & Casualty Insurance Business: Taiping General Insurance Company Limited 6,462.18 6,144.33 Pension Business: Taiping Pension Company Limited 1,672.40 1,713.28

The above gross premium income will be released on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission at www.cbrc.gov.cn.

For the breakdown of gross premium income of TPL, please go to the website of the Company at www.ctih.cntaiping.com.

The gross premium income mentioned above is unaudited. Investors are advised to exercise caution.

