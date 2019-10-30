China Taiping Insurance : SOLVENCY REPORT OF SUBSIDIARIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOLVENCY REPORT OF SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

Certain subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and engaged in insurance business, including Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited, Taiping General Insurance Company Limited, Taiping Pension Company Limited and Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Limited (the "Certain Subsidiaries"), are regulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). In accordance with relevant provisions of the China Risk Oriented Solvency System ("C-ROSS") issued by the CBIRC, insurance companies have to disclose their solvency report summary quarterly.

Solvency report summary for the 3rd quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released on the website of Insurance Association of China and the respective websites of the Certain Subsidiaries at www.iachina.cn, http://life.cntaiping.com, http://caixian.cntaiping.com, http://tppension.cntaiping.comand www.tpre.cntaiping.com, respectively. The figures in the solvency report summary have been prepared according to "Accounting Standards for Enterprises" of the PRC and have not been audited.

Part of the contents of the solvency report summary were extracted and attached in this announcement. The Company wishes to remind its shareholders and potential investors that the figures in the attachment of this announcement are based on unaudited preliminary financial and operational data.

