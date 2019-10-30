Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited    0966   HK0000055878

CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS COMPANY

(0966)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Taiping Insurance : SOLVENCY REPORT OF SUBSIDIARIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 966)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SOLVENCY REPORT OF SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

Certain subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and engaged in insurance business, including Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited, Taiping General Insurance Company Limited, Taiping Pension Company Limited and Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Limited (the "Certain Subsidiaries"), are regulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). In accordance with relevant provisions of the China Risk Oriented Solvency System ("C-ROSS") issued by the CBIRC, insurance companies have to disclose their solvency report summary quarterly.

Solvency report summary for the 3rd quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released on the website of Insurance Association of China and the respective websites of the Certain Subsidiaries at www.iachina.cn, http://life.cntaiping.com, http://caixian.cntaiping.com, http://tppension.cntaiping.comand www.tpre.cntaiping.com, respectively. The figures in the solvency report summary have been prepared according to "Accounting Standards for Enterprises" of the PRC and have not been audited.

Part of the contents of the solvency report summary were extracted and attached in this announcement. The Company wishes to remind its shareholders and potential investors that the figures in the attachment of this announcement are based on unaudited preliminary financial and operational data.

By Order of the Board of

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited

ZHANG Ruohan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors, of which Mr. LUO Xi, Mr. WANG Sidong, and Ms. YU Xiaoping are executive directors, Mr. HUANG Weijian, Mr. ZHU Xiangwen and Mr. WU Changming are non-executive directors, and Dr. WU Jiesi, Mr. ZHU Dajian, Mr. WU Ting Yuk Anthony and Mr. XIE Zhichun are independent non-executive directors.

附件 Attachment

太平人壽保險有限公司

Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited

「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄

2019 年第三季度

Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"

For the Third Quarter of 2019

主要指標

（單位：人民幣萬元）

Key Indicators

(UnitRMB0'000)

本季度（末）1

上季度（末）2

指標名稱 Indicators

This Quarter

Last Quarter

(End)1

(End)2

保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business

2,716,702

3,100,101

淨利潤 Net Profit

327,577

513,413

淨資產 Net Assets

4,591,977

4,149,534

認可資產 Admitted Assets

55,769,096

52,187,797

認可負債 Admitted Liabilities

38,900,653

36,153,498

實際資本 Available Capital

16,868,443

16,034,299

其中：核心一級資本

16,579,262

15,745,118

among them: Core Tier 1 Capital

核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital

-

-

附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital

289,181

289,181

附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital

-

-

最低資本 Minimum Capital

7,329,080

6,902,371

核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus

9,250,182

8,842,747

核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio

226%

228%

綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus

9,539,363

9,131,928

綜合償付能力充足率

230%

232%

Comprehensive Solvency Ratio

註：1. 2019 7-9月（於 2019 9 30 日）

2. 2019 4-6月（於 2019 6 30 日）

Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)

2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)

附件（續）Attachment (Continued)

太平財產保險有限公司

Taiping General Insurance Company Limited

「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄

2019 年第三季度

Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"

For the Third Quarter of 2019

主要指標

（單位：人民幣萬元）

Key Indicators

(UnitRMB0'000)

本季度（末）1

上季度（末）2

指標名稱 Indicators

This Quarter

Last Quarter

(End)1

(End)2

保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business

613,736

726,102

淨利潤 Net Profit

23,377

16,206

淨資產 Net Assets

685,568

661,174

認可資產 Admitted Assets

2,848,289

2,869,076

認可負債 Admitted Liabilities

2,170,924

2,216,148

實際資本 Available Capital

677,365

652,928

其中：核心一級資本

663,546

639,108

among them: Core Tier 1 Capital

核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital

-

-

附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital

13,819

13,820

附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital

-

-

最低資本 Minimum Capital

352,329

342,521

核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus

311,217

296,587

核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio

188%

187%

綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus

325,036

310,407

綜合償付能力充足率

192%

191%

Comprehensive Solvency Ratio

註：1. 2019 7-9月（於 2019 9 30 日）

2. 2019 4-6月（於 2019 6 30 日）

Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)

2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)

附件（續）Attachment (Continued)

太平養老保險股份有限公司

Taiping Pension Company Limited

「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄

2019 年第三季度

Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"

For the Third Quarter of 2019

主要指標

（單位：人民幣萬元）

Key Indicators

(UnitRMB0'000)

本季度（末）1

上季度（末）2

指標名稱 Indicators

This Quarter

Last Quarter

(End)1

(End)2

保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business

99,976

103,140

淨利潤 Net Profit

2,063

6,378

淨資產 Net Assets

258,465

253,019

認可資產 Admitted Assets

1,139,566

1,092,568

認可負債 Admitted Liabilities

844,823

807,702

實際資本 Available Capital

294,743

284,867

其中：核心一級資本

294,743

284,867

among them: Core Tier 1 Capital

核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital

-

-

附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital

-

-

附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital

-

-

最低資本 Minimum Capital

118,581

108,304

核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus

176,161

176,563

核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio

249%

263%

綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus

176,161

176,563

綜合償付能力充足率

249%

263%

Comprehensive Solvency Ratio

註：1. 2019 7-9月（於 2019 9 30 日）

2. 2019 4-6月（於 2019 6 30 日）

Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)

2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)

附件（續）Attachment (Continued)

太平再保險（中國）有限公司

Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Limited

「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄

2019 年第三季度

Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"

For the Third Quarter of 2019

主要指標

（單位：人民幣萬元）

Key Indicators

(UnitRMB0'000)

本季度（末）1

上季度（末）2

指標名稱 Indicators

This Quarter

Last Quarter

(End)1

(End)2

保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business

127,840

172,419

淨利潤 Net Profit

3,158

659

淨資產 Net Assets

215,731

210,228

認可資產 Admitted Assets

882,998

847,706

認可負債 Admitted Liabilities

667,966

638,338

實際資本 Available Capital

215,032

209,368

其中：核心一級資本

215,032

209,368

among them: Core Tier 1 Capital

核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital

-

-

附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital

-

-

附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital

-

-

最低資本 Minimum Capital

93,399

84,286

核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus

121,634

125,082

核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio

230%

248%

綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus

121,634

125,082

綜合償付能力充足率

230%

248%

Comprehensive Solvency Ratio

註：1. 2019 7-9月（於 2019 9 30 日）

2. 2019 4-6月（於 2019 6 30 日）

Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)

2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)

Disclaimer

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:51:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HO
07:52aCHINA TAIPING INSURANCE : Solvency report of subsidiaries
PU
10/15CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE : Premium income of subsidiaries
PU
09/24CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Notification letter and request form for non-reg..
PU
09/24CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Notification letter and request form for registe..
PU
09/16CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Premium income of subsidiaries
PU
09/10CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF US$600,000..
PU
08/16CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Breakdown of the Accumulated Premium Income of T..
PU
07/16CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : Premium Income of Subsidiaries
PU
07/02CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HLDGS : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China Taiping ..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 238 B
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 9 712 M
Debt 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61x
P/E ratio 2020 6,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 64 405 M
Chart CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,54  HKD
Last Close Price 17,92  HKD
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Si Dong Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Xi Luo Chairman
Ruo Han Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jie Si Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiang Wen Zhu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.04%8 215
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.33.33%235 375
AIA GROUP LIMITED19.00%118 856
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED19.64%109 712
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.21.95%41 219
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.74%37 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group