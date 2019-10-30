China Taiping Insurance : SOLVENCY REPORT OF SUBSIDIARIES
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 966)
ANNOUNCEMENT
SOLVENCY REPORT OF SUBSIDIARIES
This announcement is made by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").
Certain subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and engaged in insurance business, including Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited, Taiping General Insurance Company Limited, Taiping Pension Company Limited and Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Limited (the "Certain Subsidiaries"), are regulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). In accordance with relevant provisions of the China Risk Oriented Solvency System ("C-ROSS") issued by the CBIRC, insurance companies have to disclose their solvency report summary quarterly.
Solvency report summary for the 3rd quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released on the website of Insurance Association of China and the respective websites of the Certain Subsidiaries at www.iachina.cn, http://life.cntaiping.com, http://caixian.cntaiping.com, http://tppension.cntaiping.comand www.tpre.cntaiping.com, respectively. The figures in the solvency report summary have been prepared according to "Accounting Standards for Enterprises" of the PRC and have not been audited.
Part of the contents of the solvency report summary were extracted and attached in this announcement. The Company wishes to remind its shareholders and potential investors that the figures in the attachment of this announcement are based on unaudited preliminary financial and operational data.
By Order of the Board of
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited
ZHANG Ruohan
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors, of which Mr. LUO Xi, Mr. WANG Sidong, and Ms. YU Xiaoping are executive directors, Mr. HUANG Weijian, Mr. ZHU Xiangwen and Mr. WU Changming are non-executive directors, and Dr. WU Jiesi, Mr. ZHU Dajian, Mr. WU Ting Yuk Anthony and Mr. XIE Zhichun are independent non-executive directors.
附件 Attachment
太平人壽保險有限公司
Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited
「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄
2019 年第三季度
Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"
For the Third Quarter of 2019
主要指標
（單位：人民幣萬元）
Key Indicators
(Unit：RMB0'000)
本季度（末）1
上季度（末）2
指標名稱 Indicators
This Quarter
Last Quarter
(End)1
(End)2
保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business
2,716,702
3,100,101
淨利潤 Net Profit
327,577
513,413
淨資產 Net Assets
4,591,977
4,149,534
認可資產 Admitted Assets
55,769,096
52,187,797
認可負債 Admitted Liabilities
38,900,653
36,153,498
實際資本 Available Capital
16,868,443
16,034,299
其中：核心一級資本
16,579,262
15,745,118
among them: Core Tier 1 Capital
核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital
-
-
附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital
289,181
289,181
附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital
-
-
最低資本 Minimum Capital
7,329,080
6,902,371
核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus
9,250,182
8,842,747
核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio
226%
228%
綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus
9,539,363
9,131,928
綜合償付能力充足率
230%
232%
Comprehensive Solvency Ratio
註：1. 2019 年 7-9月（於 2019 年 9 月 30 日）
2. 2019 年 4-6月（於 2019 年 6 月 30 日）
Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)
2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)
附件（續）Attachment (Continued)
太平財產保險有限公司
Taiping General Insurance Company Limited
「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄
2019 年第三季度
Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"
For the Third Quarter of 2019
主要指標
（單位：人民幣萬元）
Key Indicators
(Unit：RMB0'000)
本季度（末）1
上季度（末）2
指標名稱 Indicators
This Quarter
Last Quarter
(End)1
(End)2
保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business
613,736
726,102
淨利潤 Net Profit
23,377
16,206
淨資產 Net Assets
685,568
661,174
認可資產 Admitted Assets
2,848,289
2,869,076
認可負債 Admitted Liabilities
2,170,924
2,216,148
實際資本 Available Capital
677,365
652,928
其中：核心一級資本
663,546
639,108
among them: Core Tier 1 Capital
核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital
-
-
附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital
13,819
13,820
附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital
-
-
最低資本 Minimum Capital
352,329
342,521
核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus
311,217
296,587
核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio
188%
187%
綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus
325,036
310,407
綜合償付能力充足率
192%
191%
Comprehensive Solvency Ratio
註：1. 2019 年 7-9月（於 2019 年 9 月 30 日）
2. 2019 年 4-6月（於 2019 年 6 月 30 日）
Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)
2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)
附件（續）Attachment (Continued)
太平養老保險股份有限公司
Taiping Pension Company Limited
「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄
2019 年第三季度
Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"
For the Third Quarter of 2019
主要指標
（單位：人民幣萬元）
Key Indicators
(Unit：RMB0'000)
本季度（末）1
上季度（末）2
指標名稱 Indicators
This Quarter
Last Quarter
(End)1
(End)2
保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business
99,976
103,140
淨利潤 Net Profit
2,063
6,378
淨資產 Net Assets
258,465
253,019
認可資產 Admitted Assets
1,139,566
1,092,568
認可負債 Admitted Liabilities
844,823
807,702
實際資本 Available Capital
294,743
284,867
其中：核心一級資本
294,743
284,867
among them: Core Tier 1 Capital
核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital
-
-
附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital
-
-
附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital
-
-
最低資本 Minimum Capital
118,581
108,304
核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus
176,161
176,563
核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio
249%
263%
綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus
176,161
176,563
綜合償付能力充足率
249%
263%
Comprehensive Solvency Ratio
註：1. 2019 年 7-9月（於 2019 年 9 月 30 日）
2. 2019 年 4-6月（於 2019 年 6 月 30 日）
Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)
2. April to June 2019 (as at 30 June 2019)
附件（續）Attachment (Continued)
太平再保險（中國）有限公司
Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Limited
「保險公司償付能力季度報告摘要」節錄
2019 年第三季度
Extract on "Quarterly Solvency Report Summary for Insurance Companies"
For the Third Quarter of 2019
主要指標
（單位：人民幣萬元）
Key Indicators
(Unit：RMB0'000)
本季度（末）1
上季度（末）2
指標名稱 Indicators
This Quarter
Last Quarter
(End)1
(End)2
保險業務收入 Income from Insurance Business
127,840
172,419
淨利潤 Net Profit
3,158
659
淨資產 Net Assets
215,731
210,228
認可資產 Admitted Assets
882,998
847,706
認可負債 Admitted Liabilities
667,966
638,338
實際資本 Available Capital
215,032
209,368
其中：核心一級資本
215,032
209,368
among them: Core Tier 1 Capital
核心二級資本 Core Tier 2 Capital
-
-
附屬一級資本 Ancillary Tier 1 Capital
-
-
附屬二級資本 Ancillary Tier 2 Capital
-
-
最低資本 Minimum Capital
93,399
84,286
核心償付能力溢額 Core Capital Surplus
121,634
125,082
核心償付能力充足率 Core Solvency Ratio
230%
248%
綜合償付能力溢額 Comprehensive Capital Surplus
121,634
125,082
綜合償付能力充足率
230%
248%
Comprehensive Solvency Ratio
註：1. 2019 年 7-9月（於 2019 年 9 月 30 日）
2. 2019 年 4-6月（於 2019 年 6 月 30 日）
Note: 1. July to September 2019 (as at 30 September 2019)
