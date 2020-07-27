China Tangshang : COMPLETION OF THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET GROUP 0 07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement CHINA TANGSHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 國 唐 商 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 674) COMPLETION OF THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET GROUP Reference is made to the announcement of China Tangshang Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 April 2020 and the circular (the "Circular") dated 22 June 2020 regarding the very substantial acquisition and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of the Target Group, as well as the announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2020 regarding the poll results of the special general meeting held on 10 July 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise. The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Equity Sale and Purchase Agreement had been fulfilled and the Completion of the Acquisition took place on 27 July 2020. Upon the Completion of the Acquisition, the Target Company becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the financial information of the Target Group will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group. The Consideration has been settled by the Company and the Consideration Shares have been allotted and issued by the Company to Mr. Chen Weiwu in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. - 1 - Set out below for illustrative purposes is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before allotment of issue of Consideration Shares; and (ii) immediately upon the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares: Immediately before the Immediately upon the allotment and issue of the allotment and issue of Consideration Shares Consideration Shares Number Approximate Number Approximate of Shares % of Shares % Mr. Chen Weiwu 579,806,977 53.80 1,379,806,977 73.48 Public Shareholders 497,971,593 46.20 497,971,593 26.52 Total 1,077,778,570 100.00 1,877,778,570 100.00 By Order of the Board China Tangshang Holdings Limited Chen Weiwu Chairman Hong Kong, 27 July 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are, Mr. Chen Weiwu (Chairman) and Mr. Zhou Houjie; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Youchun, Ms. Lui Mei Ka and Mr. Zhou Xin. - 2 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China Tangshang Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC 0 Latest news on CHINA TANGSHANG HOLDINGS L 09:36a CHINA TANGSHANG : Completion of the very substantial acquisition and connected t.. PU