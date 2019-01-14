Log in
China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd

CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM. TECH. LTD (CNTF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 03:59:43 pm
1.26 USD   +1.61%
News 
News

CHINA TECHFAITH Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited to Contact The Firm

0
01/14/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited ("China Techfaith" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:CNTF).

If you invested in China Techfaith stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CNTF. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
