Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited – CNTF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) resulting from allegations that China TechFaith may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 20, 2018, before the market opened, China TechFaith reported that in connection with its sale of a subsidiary, China TechFaith had recognized “an impairment loss of US$62.2 million under net loss from discontinued operations for the first half period ended on June 30, 2018.” On this news, the price of China TechFaith securities fell $0.59 per share or more than 35% to close at $1.07 per share on December 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by China TechFaith investors. If you purchased China TechFaith securities, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1483.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

