Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd    CNTF

CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM. TECH. LTD (CNTF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 09:46:47 am
1.0348 USD   +2.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited – CNTF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:53pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) from July 12, 2018 through December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for China Techfaith investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the China Techfaith class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1483.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) China Techfaith’s agreement to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary would not be as lucrative as it led investors to believe; (2) China Techfaith failed to adequately disclose that changing market conditions would negatively impact profitability; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1483.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS C
02:53pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against China Techfaith ..
BU
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2018Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against China Tec..
BU
2018CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : TechFaith Provides Business Update
PR
2018CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : TechFaith Enters Agreement to Sell Wholly-O..
PR
2018CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : TechFaith Files Annual Report on Form 20-F ..
PR
2017CES 2018 ALERT : TechFaith to Have Expanded Presence
PR
2017CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : TechFaith Reports First Half 2017 Financial..
PR
2017CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : TechFaith Schedules First Half 2017 Financi..
PR
2017CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM TECH : TechFaith Files Annual Report on Form 20-F ..
PR
More news
Chart CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM. TECH. LTD
Duration : Period :
China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
De You Dong Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Yu Ping Ouyang Chief Financial Officer
Yi Bo Fang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jy-ber Lee Independent Director
Yun Gang Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMM. TECH. LTD1.00%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.39%43 694
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.19%37 395
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.50%37 379
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD5.03%28 511
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.16%26 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.